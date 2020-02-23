Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Data Right privacy guidelines released

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 08:39pm EST

Guidelines for business on how to safeguard consumers' privacy under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) have been released by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) today.

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said the guidelines aim to help businesses participating in the CDR system understand their privacy obligations to consumers.

'Strong privacy protections have been built into the Consumer Data Right system, which strengthens consumers' rights to control and use their data and enables greater competition, consumer benefits and economic growth,' Commissioner Falk said.

'Data can only be shared at the consumer's request, for a specific purpose and for a limited time period. Consumers also have the right to ask for their data to be deleted if the business no longer needs it.'

The Consumer Data Right will first be implemented in the banking sector from July 2020 and will allow consumers to safely transfer their data to accredited recipients so they can compare services. It will then be extended to other sectors of the economy, starting with energy and telecommunications.

The OAIC will regulate and enforce the privacy aspects of the CDR system and handle consumer complaints.

The CDR Privacy Safeguard Guidelines have been finalised following consultation with industry, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and other stakeholders. They complement the ACCC's CDR Rules which came into force on 6 February 2020.

'The CDR Privacy Safeguard Guidelines set out how businesses must protect consumers' data under the new Consumer Data Right,' Ms Falk said. 'They build on Australia's existing privacy framework and provide detailed guidance for businesses handling consumers' data in the new system to ensure it is protected.'

The OAIC received a number of submissions providing useful feedback as part of its public consultation on the guidelines from a range of industry and consumer organisations and other key stakeholders.

The OAIC is working closely with the ACCC and the Data Standards Body, Data61, to implement the CDR system in July 2020 and will release more advice for consumers and business on privacy safeguards and complaint processes over coming months.

About the OAIC

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) is an independent statutory agency established to promote and uphold privacy and information access rights. It has a range of regulatory responsibilities and powers under the Freedom of Information Act 1982, Privacy Act 1988, Australian Information Commissioner Act 2010 and Part IVD of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010.

Media contact: Andrew Stokes 0407 663 968 media@oaic.gov.au

Was this page helpful?
YesNo

Thank you.

If you would like to provide more feedback, please email us at websitefeedback@oaic.gov.au

Disclaimer

OAIC - Office of the Australian Information Commissioner published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:15pPepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 million
RE
10:10pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Taiga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGGDF) Expands its Orchid Project by Acquiring Additional High Grade Gold Occurrences
AW
10:09pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 2.04 cents per share
PU
10:04pKOREAN AIR LINES : South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus cases
RE
09:59pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.45 cents per share
PU
09:56pNEWSALERT : Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine
AQ
09:55pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Rockridge Resources: (VAN:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences Raney Gold Project Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program
AQ
09:55pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Rockridge Resources: (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences Raney Gold Project Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program
AW
09:49pMINERAL RESOURCES : Welcome to our new apprentices!
PU
09:45pGUERRERO VENTURES : Yamana Gold Announces the Sale of Its Royalty Portfolio for Total Consideration of $65 Million, Creating a New Royalty Company, and Unlocking Further Value by Continuing the Execution of Its Portfolio Optimization Strategy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
4MCGRATH LIMITED : MCGRATH : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
5EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : EVOLUTION MINING : BMO Metals and Mining Conference Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group