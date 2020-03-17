Log in
Consumer Demand in Home Broadband, Streaming Services Increasing Due to Short-term and Longer-term Trends, According to BroadbandNow

03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) annual research, “2020 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study," finds significant growth in consumer demand for home services versus 2019 and a considerable spike in recent weeks due to the rise of telecommuting, home-based schooling and telehealth.

According to the research, the number of Americans that added or switched home services, including internet, TV and phone, tripled to around 118 million U.S. adults. When streaming TV services are included, the numbers increase dramatically to 241 million American adults.

The research examines market penetration, purchase behavior and reasons for purchasing and switching across internet, TV and phone verticals over the past 12 months.

In addition to the rapid growth of consumers changing services, as compared to last year’s inaugural study, overall, the adding and switching equates to $90+ billion in consumer spending that will shift between providers. Below are the research’s other key findings:

  • Comparing March 2020 to March 2019, we are seeing increased consumer interest in broadband internet as evidenced by visitors to BroadbandNow and rise of telecommuting, home-based schooling and telehealth.
  • 36 percent of consumers added at least one new home service (internet, TV, and/or phone) purchase in 2019. When streaming services were factored in, this number ballooned to 73 percent. 
  • Pricing was the main motivation cited for consumers changing services across all categories. Even so, as many as one-third of consumers were shopping for better quality products, indicating that providers can differentiate on quality in a meaningful way.
  • Phone service shoppers indicated that they were the most concerned with price as a motivating factor when choosing a new provider. 
  • Consumer satisfaction has increased overall year over year across all categories, but especially for TV and phone services. 

“Broadband Now 2020 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study” is available at https://broadbandnow.com/research/internet-tv-phone-shopping-study-2019.

ABOUT BROADBANDNOW

BroadbandNow is the champion for consumers in-the-market for broadband internet services. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. For more information on BroadbandNow, visit: https://broadbandnow.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Stratz

for BroadbandNow

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
