Consumer Energy Alliance Report: Marylanders Saved More Than $8.5 Billion over 10 Years Thanks to Low Priced Natural Gas

Consumer Group Examines Benefits of Energy Production to Maryland’s Families, Small Businesses, Manufacturers and Industries in New Report

Thanks to increased production and safer, state-of-the-art technologies – which together have decreased the price of natural gas – Maryland’s families and businesses saved more than $8.5 billion between 2006 and 2016, according to a state report released by Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), with calculations developed by Orion Strategies.

Households saved over $4.5 billion and commercial and industrial users saved more than $3.9 billion, according to the report, titled, “Natural Gas Build’s Maryland’s Economy.” The report comes as the Maryland Legislature has been considering anti-pipeline bills this session that would put families, seniors, and households at risk of higher energy prices, and supply shortfalls. CEA’s report highlights the incredible savings consumers have enjoyed with enhanced supplies, all of which depend on safe, secure, and reliable pipelines in Maryland.

The analysis details how the national and local energy revolution has helped local energy consumers increase disposable income, job growth, and economic investment while revitalizing communities. It also details how Maryland’s lack of availability of its own resources creates a reliance on energy infrastructure to ensure affordable energy can be delivered into the state. As a result, it is critical that families and businesses work with local and state governments to guarantee that future Marylanders are able to continue to count on domestic energy and the pipeline networks that deliver it to their homes and businesses.

Highlights from the report include:

Nationwide, advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have increased production of natural gas across the U.S. and enabled Maryland consumers to save more than $8.5 billion between 2006 and 2016. Residential users alone saved over $4.5 billion, and commercial and industrial users saved more than $3.9 billion combined.

On average, each resident of Maryland spent $2,925 to meet their energy needs in 2016. With 9.3 percent of the population living at or below the poverty line, this translates to at least roughly one-quarter of their income going toward energy expenses.

Ninety percent of petroleum consumed in Maryland is used for transportation, while industry utilizes another 5 percent.

Almost 50 percent of households within the state depend on natural gas for heating while 10 percent rely on fuel oil or kerosene. In 2017, natural gas-powered electricity accounted for 20 percent of the state’s power generation.

Manufacturing is an important business sector for the Maryland economy, and natural gas plays a critical role in Maryland manufacturing. Manufacturing contributed more than $23 billion to the state’s economy in 2017. In 2017, manufacturing accounted for more than 108,000 jobs across the state.

In 2015, the oil and natural gas industry contributed 72,500 jobs and accounted for more than $4.4 billion in wages for the Old Line State.

In total, oil and gas provides over $7.8 billion to Maryland in value-added economic impact, including employee compensation, proprietors’ income, income to capital owners from property and indirect business taxes.

“This report demonstrates how Maryland families and businesses who use energy benefit from maintaining an all-of-the-above energy strategy that continues to emphasize the growth of all resources as well as the expansion of all nationally, but especially here in Maryland,” CEA’s Mid-Atlantic Director Mike Butler said. “Access to energy supports just about everything that’s done across Maryland and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Butler continued: “Whether through business, commerce, or at home, when we turn on our lights or even our heaters this winter, we all depend on energy. Marylanders need to understand how supporting productive energy policies can help lower energy costs for cash-strapped families and small businesses while also providing stronger opportunities for manufacturers and businesses to create jobs for those who need it most. Oftentimes good intentions don’t always make for good policies.”

Butler added: “We can see this playing out currently with Maryland’s pipeline network and potential future access to valuable offshore and onshore energy supplies under attack by anti-development activists, who continue working to eliminate the production and transportation of safe, affordable sources of energy. These anti-development efforts not only harm the environment, but they also lack solutions to help meet consumer demand and threaten our environmental goals. CEA strongly encourages Maryland’s elected leaders to continue their support for energy solutions which will ensure affordable, reliable energy for everyone.”

To view the report, click here.

About Consumer Energy Alliance

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) brings together families, farmers, small businesses, distributors, producers and manufacturers to support America's energy future. With more than 500,000 members nationwide, our mission is to help ensure stable prices and energy security for households across the country. We believe energy development is something that touches everyone in our nation, and thus it is necessary for all of us to actively engage in the conversation about how we develop our diverse energy resources and energy's importance to the economy. Learn more at ConsumerEnergyAlliance.org.

About Orion Strategies

Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm with a staff of experienced professionals in public relations, government affairs, grassroots advocacy, polling, research, and creative services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005315/en/