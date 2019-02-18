Consumer Energy Alliance Report: Marylanders Saved More Than $8.5 Billion over 10 Years Thanks to Low Priced Natural Gas

Thanks to increased production and safer, state-of-the-art technologies
– which together have decreased the price of natural gas – Maryland’s
families and businesses saved more than $8.5 billion between 2006 and
2016, according to a state report released by Consumer
Energy Alliance (CEA), with calculations developed by Orion
Strategies.
Households saved over $4.5 billion and commercial and industrial users
saved more than $3.9 billion, according to the report, titled, “Natural
Gas Build’s Maryland’s Economy.” The report comes as the Maryland
Legislature has been considering anti-pipeline bills this session that
would put families, seniors, and households at risk of higher energy
prices, and supply shortfalls. CEA’s report highlights the incredible
savings consumers have enjoyed with enhanced supplies, all of which
depend on safe, secure, and reliable pipelines in Maryland.
The analysis details how the national and local energy revolution has
helped local energy consumers increase disposable income, job growth,
and economic investment while revitalizing communities. It also details
how Maryland’s lack of availability of its own resources creates a
reliance on energy infrastructure to ensure affordable energy can be
delivered into the state. As a result, it is critical that families and
businesses work with local and state governments to guarantee that
future Marylanders are able to continue to count on domestic energy and
the pipeline networks that deliver it to their homes and businesses.
Highlights from the report include:
-
Nationwide, advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing
have increased production of natural gas across the U.S. and enabled
Maryland consumers to save more than $8.5 billion between 2006 and
2016. Residential users alone saved over $4.5 billion, and commercial
and industrial users saved more than $3.9 billion combined.
-
On average, each resident of Maryland spent $2,925 to meet their
energy needs in 2016. With 9.3 percent of the population living at or
below the poverty line, this translates to at least roughly
one-quarter of their income going toward energy expenses.
-
Ninety percent of petroleum consumed in Maryland is used for
transportation, while industry utilizes another 5 percent.
-
Almost 50 percent of households within the state depend on natural gas
for heating while 10 percent rely on fuel oil or kerosene. In 2017,
natural gas-powered electricity accounted for 20 percent of the
state’s power generation.
-
Manufacturing is an important business sector for the Maryland
economy, and natural gas plays a critical role in Maryland
manufacturing. Manufacturing contributed more than $23 billion to the
state’s economy in 2017. In 2017, manufacturing accounted for more
than 108,000 jobs across the state.
-
In 2015, the oil and natural gas industry contributed 72,500 jobs and
accounted for more than $4.4 billion in wages for the Old Line State.
-
In total, oil and gas provides over $7.8 billion to Maryland in
value-added economic impact, including employee compensation,
proprietors’ income, income to capital owners from property and
indirect business taxes.
“This report demonstrates how Maryland families and businesses who use
energy benefit from maintaining an all-of-the-above energy strategy that
continues to emphasize the growth of all resources as well as the
expansion of all nationally, but especially here in Maryland,” CEA’s
Mid-Atlantic Director Mike Butler said. “Access to energy supports just
about everything that’s done across Maryland and it shouldn’t be taken
for granted.”
Butler continued: “Whether through business, commerce, or at home, when
we turn on our lights or even our heaters this winter, we all depend on
energy. Marylanders need to understand how supporting productive energy
policies can help lower energy costs for cash-strapped families and
small businesses while also providing stronger opportunities for
manufacturers and businesses to create jobs for those who need it most.
Oftentimes good intentions don’t always make for good policies.”
Butler added: “We can see this playing out currently with Maryland’s
pipeline network and potential future access to valuable offshore and
onshore energy supplies under attack by anti-development activists, who
continue working to eliminate the production and transportation of safe,
affordable sources of energy. These anti-development efforts not only
harm the environment, but they also lack solutions to help meet consumer
demand and threaten our environmental goals. CEA strongly encourages
Maryland’s elected leaders to continue their support for energy
solutions which will ensure affordable, reliable energy for everyone.”
To view the report, click
here.
About Consumer Energy Alliance
Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) brings together families, farmers, small
businesses, distributors, producers and manufacturers to support
America's energy future. With more than 500,000 members nationwide, our
mission is to help ensure stable prices and energy security for
households across the country. We believe energy development is
something that touches everyone in our nation, and thus it is necessary
for all of us to actively engage in the conversation about how we
develop our diverse energy resources and energy's importance to the
economy. Learn more at ConsumerEnergyAlliance.org.
About Orion Strategies
Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm
with a staff of experienced professionals in public relations,
government affairs, grassroots advocacy, polling, research, and creative
services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005315/en/