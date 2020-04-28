Consumer Expenditures Survey Midyear Update

For release: 10:00 a.m. (EDT), Tuesday, April 28, 2020 USDL-20-0716 Technical Information: (202) 691-6900 • CEXInfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cex Media Contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov

CONSUMER EXPENDITURES MIDYEAR UPDATE - JULY 2018

THROUGH JUNE 2019 AVERAGE

Average expenditures per consumer unit1 for July 2018 through June 2019 were up 2.7 percent compared with the July 2017 through June 2018 midyear average, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. During the same period, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) rose 2.1 percent and average pretax incomes increased 6.4 percent.

Chart 1. Percent change in total expenditures and selected components, July 2018-June 2019 compared with July 2017-June 2018

Percent 8.0 7.0 6.9 6.5 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.7 2.5 2.5 2.0 1.2 1.0 0.0 Average annual Transportation Personal insurance Housing Healthcare Food expenditures and pensions

Data from the Consumer Expenditure Surveys (CE) measure how consumers allocate their spending among the various components of total expenditures. According to the CE, most major components of household spending increased over the 12 months ending June 2019. (See table A.) The 6.9-percent rise in transportation spending was the largest percentage increase among all major components, followed by a 6.5-percent rise in personal insurance and pensions expenditures. However, the largest change over the period was a 7.1-percent drop in education spending.

1 Consumer units include families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who use their income to make joint expenditure decisions.