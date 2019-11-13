Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Expenditures for the Phoenix Area: 2017–18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-1941-SAN
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Households in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, metropolitan area spent an average of $66,908 per year in 2017-18, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that this figure was significantly higher than the $60,580 average expenditure level for households in the United States. Phoenix-area households allocated their dollars similarly to the nation in seven of the eight major expenditure categories. The share of expenditures for cash contributions, which accounted for 2.1 percent of the average household's budget in the Phoenix area, was significantly lower than the national average of 3.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Highlights of the Phoenix area's 2016-17 spending patterns:

  • Housing: This was the largest expenditure category for Phoenix-area households and averaged $20,730. Housing accounted for 31.0 percent of the area's household budget, not significantly different from the 33.0-percent U.S. average. (See table 1.) Housing expenditure shares among the 22 metropolitan areas nationwide for which data were available ranged from 39.4 percent in San Francisco to 30.1 percent in Detroit. (See table 2.)
  • Transportation: Phoenix-area households spent 19.0 percent of their budget on transportation, not significantly different than the national average of 16.0 percent. Of the $12,270 in annual transportation expenditures in Phoenix, 95.2 percent was spent buying and maintaining private vehicles; this compared to the national average of 92.1 percent.
  • Food: The portion of a Phoenix household's budget spent on food, 11.7 percent, was not significantly different from the 12.9-percent U.S. average. Phoenix-area households spent $3,926, or 50.2 percent, of their food dollars on food at home and $3,890 (49.8 percent) on food away from home. In comparison, the average U.S. household spent 56.4 percent of its food budget on food at home and 43.6 percent on food away from home.
  • Cash Contributions: Phoenix-area households spent $1,376, or 2.1 percent of their budget, on cash contributions, significantly lower than the 3.1-percent U.S. average.

Additional Information

Data in this release are from the Consumer Expenditure Survey (CE), which the U.S. Census Bureau conducts for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data in this release were averaged over a 2-year period, 2017 and 2018.

A household in the CE survey is defined as a consumer unit which includes families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share expenses. The terms household or consumer unit are used interchangeably for convenience.

Differences in spending among metropolitan areas may reflect differences in the cost of living, but they also may reflect other causes. Spending differences may result from different consumer preferences or variations in demographic characteristics, such as household size, age, or income levels. However, expenditure shares, or the percentage of a household's budget spent on a particular category, can be used to compare spending patterns across areas. Sample sizes for the metropolitan areas are much smaller than for the nation, so the U.S. estimates and year-to-year changes are more reliable than those for the metropolitan areas. Users should also keep in mind that prices for many goods and services have changed since the survey was conducted.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with our ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. A large difference between two values may not be statistically significant, while a small difference could be significant; both the sample size and the variation among the values in the sample affect the relative error of the estimates.

For additional technical and related information, see https://www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cex/home.htm. Data for the nation, the four geographic regions of the U.S., and 22 metropolitan areas nationwide are available at www.bls.gov/cex/tables.htm. Metropolitan definitions used in the survey are available at www.bls.gov/cex/ce_msa_201516.htm. The metropolitan area discussed in this release is the Phoenix-Mesa, Scottsdale, AZ Metropolitan Statistical Area which comprises Maricopa and Pinal Counties in Arizona. Metropolitan area news releases for the Consumer Expenditure Survey are available at www.bls.gov/regions/consumerspending.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Category United
States 		Phoenix

Consumer unit characteristics:

Income before taxes

$76,118 $71,250

Age of reference person

51 51.9

Average number in consumer unit:

People

2.5 2.5

Children under 18

0.6 0.6

Adults 65 and over

0.4 0.4

Earners

1.3 1.2

Vehicles

1.9 2

Percent homeowner

63 68

Average annual expenditures

$60,580 $66,908*

Percent distribution

Total

100.0 100.0

Food

12.9 11.7

Alcoholic beverages

0.9 0.8

Housing

33.0 31.0

Apparel and services

3.1 3.2

Transportation

16.0 19.0

Healthcare

8.1 9.0

Entertainment

5.3 5.6

Personal care products and services

1.3 1.5

Reading

0.2 0.1*

Education

2.4 1.2*

Tobacco products and smoking supplies

0.6 0.8*

Miscellaneous

1.7 1.4

Cash contributions

3.1 2.1*

Personal insurance and pensions

11.6 12.6

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Area Housing Transportation Food

United States

33.0 16.0 12.9

Anchorage

31.5 15.7 12.6

Atlanta

32.8 16.3 11.5*

Baltimore

32.3 15.8 11.9

Boston

37.5* 12.0* 12.1

Chicago

35.3* 13.2* 13.3

Dallas-Fort Worth

36.7* 16.8 11.1*

Denver

34.2 15.2 12.4

Detroit

30.1* 19.3* 12.3

Honolulu

38.0* 10.9* 18.1*

Houston

34.1 15.9 11.8*

Los Angeles

35.7* 13.6* 13.2

Miami

37.3* 15.3 11.8

Minneapolis-St. Paul

33.6 12.9* 11.6*

New York

39.0* 12.0* 12.3

Philadelphia

32.8 15.6 12.6

Phoenix

31.0 19.0 11.7

San Diego

35.9* 14.3 13.3

San Francisco

39.4* 11.3* 12.6

Seattle

34.5 14.1 13.4

St. Louis

32.9 15.1 11.7

Tampa

35.5 15.3 14.3

Washington, D.C.

33.9 14.4 12.3

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Seattle area — October 2019
PU
01:14pVISA, MASTERCARD DRAW FTC INQUIRY OVER DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS : Bloomberg Law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group