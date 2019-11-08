Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Flat After Mixed Sentiment Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat after mixed consumer-confidence data.

The University of Michigan said its preliminary index of November consumer sentiment was 95.7, up slightly from 95.5 at the end of October. The subindex of current economic conditions fell slightly from October levels.

McDonald's, which fired its chief executive last week over a consensual relationship with a female employee, first learned of the matter roughly three weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tiffany may not draw counteroffers, as some investors had hoped, from rival jeweler Cartier after an offer from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group cut its projection for long term capacity growth forecasts.

Honda Motor said second-quarter net profit fell 6.7%, hurt by weakening demand in Asia.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.18% 454.6 Real-time Quote.34.83%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.92% 3072 End-of-day quote.9.71%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -0.55% 541.4 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -0.25% 403 Real-time Quote.54.74%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.27% 193.61 Delayed Quote.9.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pWORKING PAPER : Risk and risk weights
PU
05:27pGENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $732 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:25pWeWork to divest all non-core businesses
RE
05:20pUN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary‑General
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Up After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:07pU.S. Government Bonds Fall Despite Trump Comments on China Tariffs
DJ
05:05pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : IMIN Announces Annual General Meeting Results
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October
5Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group