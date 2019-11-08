Consumer Flat After Mixed Sentiment Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat after mixed consumer-confidence data.

The University of Michigan said its preliminary index of November consumer sentiment was 95.7, up slightly from 95.5 at the end of October. The subindex of current economic conditions fell slightly from October levels.

McDonald's, which fired its chief executive last week over a consensual relationship with a female employee, first learned of the matter roughly three weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tiffany may not draw counteroffers, as some investors had hoped, from rival jeweler Cartier after an offer from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group cut its projection for long term capacity growth forecasts.

Honda Motor said second-quarter net profit fell 6.7%, hurt by weakening demand in Asia.

