Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Goods & The Retail Sector in China 2018 - 1st Quarter: Featuring Alibaba, Sunin Commerce, China Grand Automotive Services, Shanghai Bailian, and Dashang - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 04:55pm CEST

The "EMIS Insights - China Consumer Goods and Retail Sector Report 2018 1st Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's retail sector continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2017, with sales rising 9.9% y/y to RMB 10,308bn. The positive trend was a result of strong consumption stimulated by rising average income levels, and ongoing supply side reform.

However, the growth was weaker than that in both the third and the second quarters of 2017, when it had been reported at 10.3% and 10.8% y/y, respectively. The slowdown is generally believed to have been a result of tightening financial conditions in the second half of 2017.

Average disposable income per capita rose to RMB 6,310, up by 8.4% y/y in Q4 2017, while the average consumption spending per capita was RMB 4,965, up by 5.7% y/y.

China's retail sector experienced increasing integration of online and offline businesses - an implementation of the New Retail model. Online operators continued to diversify into the offline retail segment by increasing their stakes in physical stores through mergers and acquisitions.

Internet sales rose another 28.5% y/y in the fourth quarter, reaching RMB 1,798bn. This performance was seriously impacted by China's Singles Day shopping festival on November 11, which generated RMB 168bn in online sales and accounted for 5% of the country's total retail sales of consumer goods in October.

At the same time, brick-and-mortar retailers began to recover from the hard times that they had gone through due to booming e-commerce and a period of numerous closures. Traditional retailers focused on upgrading their operation model by establishing online retail channels and innovative, technology-enhanced retail solutions.

Companies Featured

  • Alibaba Group
  • Sunin Commerce Group
  • China Grand Automotive Services
  • Shanghai Bailian Group
  • Dashang Group

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Sector in Focus

3 Competitive Landscape

4 Companies in Focus

5 Regulatory Environment

6 Traditional Retail

7 E-Commerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bjz96/consumer_goods?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pWILLIAMS-SONOMA ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS : Wednesday, august 22, 2018
AQ
05:36pSHOE CARNIVAL : To report second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on august 28, 2018
AQ
05:36pTJX : Reports Above-Plan Q2 FY19 Results with Comp Sales Growth of 6% and EPS of $1.17
AQ
05:36pGAP : Old navy debuts plus shops in 75 stores; brand's confidence-boosting 'size yes' campaign celebrates inclusive size range for all customers
AQ
05:36pKROGER : Named to Fortune Magazine's Change the World 2018 List
AQ
05:36pHilton Offers Metropolitan Washington Hotel Package for Fall
AC
05:35pEDITORIAL : Losing A Landmark
AQ
05:35pThunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment
GL
05:34pNVR : Land transfers
AQ
05:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises 2 percent on large U.S. stockpile drop, Iran sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4PRYSMIAN : PRYSMIAN : CIGRE 2018, latest technologies for deeper installations, longer distances and asset man..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.