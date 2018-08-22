Consumer Goods & The Retail Sector in China 2018 - 1st Quarter: Featuring Alibaba, Sunin Commerce, China Grand Automotive Services, Shanghai Bailian, and Dashang - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "EMIS Insights - China Consumer Goods and Retail Sector Report 2018 1st Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's retail sector continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2017, with sales rising 9.9% y/y to RMB 10,308bn. The positive trend was a result of strong consumption stimulated by rising average income levels, and ongoing supply side reform.

However, the growth was weaker than that in both the third and the second quarters of 2017, when it had been reported at 10.3% and 10.8% y/y, respectively. The slowdown is generally believed to have been a result of tightening financial conditions in the second half of 2017.

Average disposable income per capita rose to RMB 6,310, up by 8.4% y/y in Q4 2017, while the average consumption spending per capita was RMB 4,965, up by 5.7% y/y.

China's retail sector experienced increasing integration of online and offline businesses - an implementation of the New Retail model. Online operators continued to diversify into the offline retail segment by increasing their stakes in physical stores through mergers and acquisitions.

Internet sales rose another 28.5% y/y in the fourth quarter, reaching RMB 1,798bn. This performance was seriously impacted by China's Singles Day shopping festival on November 11, which generated RMB 168bn in online sales and accounted for 5% of the country's total retail sales of consumer goods in October.

At the same time, brick-and-mortar retailers began to recover from the hard times that they had gone through due to booming e-commerce and a period of numerous closures. Traditional retailers focused on upgrading their operation model by establishing online retail channels and innovative, technology-enhanced retail solutions.

