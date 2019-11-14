Log in
Consumer Group: Even as Energy Demand Increased, Georgia's Emissions Fell by Roughly 95 Percent

11/14/2019 | 10:02am EST

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) today released a Georgia emissions analysis that looks at key pollutants and the overall environmental improvements seen across the state in recent years. The analysis shows that Georgia’s emissions have fallen by as much as 95 percent since 1990, even as the state’s energy demand has continued to increase, proving we can have energy production, expanded pipeline infrastructure and sound environmental stewardship at the same time.

These numbers come even as Georgia ranks among the highest energy-consuming states in the nation, with its population, vehicle miles traveled and gross domestic product all continuing to increase. Georgia has also been listed by multiple outlets as the number one place in the nation to do business, with nine out of ten Fortune 500 companies operating there and 18 companies making it their headquarters. There is no doubt that access to cleaner, affordable and more reliable energy options and concurrent pipeline infrastructure are beneficial to the state’s business community, especially industrial users like manufacturers and farmers who rely on energy to meet their bottom lines.

From 1990 to 2017, Georgia’s emissions of key pollutants have decreased across the board, with a:

  • 58 percent reduction in nitrogen oxides (NOx),
  • 95 percent reduction in sulfur dioxide (SO2), and;
  • 49 percent reduction in volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Moreover, while Georgia’s emissions of key pollutants and carbon dioxide are decreasing, the state saw increased electricity generation from natural gas by almost 2,500 megawatts, with 40 percent of Georgia’s residential population now relying on natural gas for heating.

“It’s not just Georgia consumers that benefit from increased access to energy but also our state’s businesses, who are our economic success stories,” said Michael Reilly, Georgia State Director for CEA. “With access to affordable energy, these companies can thrive by spending more on research and development, new technology and building out their talent pools. It is also clear that affordable energy has help spur continued environmental leadership. Energy is a key component to ensuring our businesses can operate successfully, and be good environmental stewards, so Georgia can continue to recruit more businesses that add to the diversity of our economic portfolio.”

This analysis follows CEA’s Energy Savings Report for Georgia consumers, which found that families, small business and manufacturers across the state saved over $16 billion on their natural gas utility bills over the past decade. The savings were a welcome reprieve for residents who spent an average of $3,022 to meet their energy needs in 2016. Sadly, for the nearly 15 percent of the state’s population living at or below the poverty line, that translated to almost one-quarter of their income.

To view the analysis, click here.

About Consumer Energy Alliance

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) is the leading consumer advocate for energy, bringing together families, farmers, small businesses, distributors, producers, and manufacturers to support America's environmentally sustainable energy future. With more than 550,000 members nationwide, our mission is to help ensure stable prices and energy security for households and businesses across the country. CEA works daily to encourage people across the nation to seek sensible, realistic, and environmentally responsible solutions to meet our energy needs.


© Business Wire 2019
