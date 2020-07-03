Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 12.62% annually and 1.13% monthly

A rise in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 1.13%, on December of the previous year by 5.75%, on same month of the previous year by 12.62% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 11.88% in June 2020.



Annual rate of changes in CPI (%), June 2020



The lowest annual increase was 4.84% in communication

Recreation and culture with 6.32%, furnishings and household equipment with 9.74% and clothing and footwear with 10.66% were the other main groups where low annual increases realized. On the other hand, alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 22.41%, miscellaneous goods and services with 19.80% and housing with 14.95% were the main groups where high annual increases realized.

CPI annual rate of changes in main groups (%), June 2020



The only monthly decrease was 1.60% in food and non-alcoholic beverages

In June 2020, the only main group that indicated a decrease was food and non-alcoholic beverages with 1.60%. Housing with 0.70%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 0.87% and miscellaneous goods and services with 0.97% were the groups that indicated lowest monthly increase amongst the main groups. On the other hand, transportation with 4.49%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 2.83% and recreation and culture with 2.45% were the main groups where high monthly increases realized.

CPI monthly rate of changes in main groups (%), June 2020



In June 2020 within average prices of 418 items in the index, the average prices of 71 items decreased and the average prices of 57 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 290 items increased.

The indicator for CPI having specified coverage (B) increased by 11.95% annually and 1.86% monthly

A rise in CPI excluding unprocessed food, energy, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and gold was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 1.86%, on December of the previous year by 5.72%, on same month of the previous year by 11.95% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 11.42% in June 2020.

