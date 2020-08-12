MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Consumer Price Index 0 08/12/2020 | 08:38am EDT Send by mail :

Transmission of material in this release is embargoed until USDL-20-1552 8:30 a.m. (ET) August 12, 2020 Technical information: (202) 691-7000 • cpi_info@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cpi Media Contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov CONSUMER PRICE INDEX - JULY 2020 The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.0 percent before seasonal adjustment. The gasoline index continued to rise in July after increasing sharply in June and accounted for about one quarter of the monthly increase in the seasonally adjusted all items index. The energy index increased 2.5 percent in July as the gasoline index rose 5.6 percent. This was partially offset by the food index, which decreased 0.4 percent in July, with the index for food at home declining 1.1 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent in July, its largest increase since January 1991. The index for motor vehicle insurance increased sharply in July, as it did the previous month. The indexes for shelter, communication, used cars and trucks, and medical care also increased in July, while the index for recreation declined. The all items index increased 1.0 percent for the 12 months ending July, a larger increase than the 0.6- percent rise for the period ending June. The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.6 percent over the last 12 months. The food index increased 4.1 percent over the last 12 months, with the index for food at home rising 4.6 percent. Despite increasing in July, the energy index fell 11.2 percent over the last 12 months. Chart 1. One-month percent change in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), seasonally adjusted, July 2019 - July 2020 Percent change 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.4 -0.6 -0.8 -0.8 Jul'19 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul'20 Chart 2. 12-month percent change in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), not seasonally adjusted, July 2019 - July 2020 Percent change 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Jul'19 Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul'20 All items All items less food and energy Table A. Percent changes in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average Un- Seasonally adjusted changes from preceding month adjusted Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. 12-mos. ended 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Jul. 2020 All items. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.1 -0.4 -0.8 -0.1 0.6 0.6 1.0 Food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.4 0.3 1.5 0.7 0.6 -0.4 4.1 Food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.5 0.5 2.6 1.0 0.7 -1.1 4.6 Food away from home1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.5 3.4 Energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.7 -2.0 -5.8 -10.1 -1.8 5.1 2.5 -11.2 Energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 -3.5 -10.4 -20.0 -3.5 11.7 5.3 -20.2 Gasoline (all types). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 -3.4 -10.5 -20.6 -3.5 12.3 5.6 -20.3 Fuel oil. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.4 -8.5 -13.7 -15.6 -6.3 10.2 4.3 -27.2 Energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 -0.3 -0.5 0.1 -0.5 -0.2 0.0 -0.1 Electricity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.8 -0.3 0.3 -0.1 Utility (piped) gas service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.0 -0.9 -1.4 0.2 0.8 0.0 -1.0 -0.3 All items less food and energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.1 0.2 0.6 1.6 Commodities less food and energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.2 -0.3 -0.7 -0.2 0.2 0.7 -0.5 New vehicles. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.1 -0.4 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.8 0.5 Used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.2 0.4 0.8 -0.4 -0.4 -1.2 2.3 -0.9 Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 0.4 -2.0 -4.7 -2.3 1.7 1.1 -6.5 Medical care commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.6 -0.6 0.0 -0.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 1.1 Services less energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.2 0.0 -0.4 0.0 0.3 0.6 2.3 Shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 2.3 Transportation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.3 -1.9 -4.7 -3.6 2.1 3.6 -3.7 Medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 5.9 1 Not seasonally adjusted. - 2 - Food The food index decreased 0.4 percent in July, its first decrease since April 2019. The food at home index fell 1.1 percent in July after increasing 0.7 percent in June. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes fell in July. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs decreased 3.8 percent in July. This decline was led by the index for beef, which fell 8.2 percent in July after increasing sharply in recent months. The index for dairy and related products declined 0.8 percent in July after a 0.4-percent decrease in June. The index for nonalcoholic beverages fell 0.5 percent in July, while the index for cereals and bakery products declined 0.4 percent and the index for other food at home fell 0.2 percent. The only major grocery store food group index to increase in July was fruits and vegetables, which rose 0.1 percent. The index for food away from home rose 0.5 percent in July, as it did in June. The index for full service meals increased 0.4 percent, following a 0.9-percent increase in June. The index for limited service meals advanced 0.6 percent in July after rising 0.5 percent in June. The food at home index increased 4.6 percent over the last 12 months. All six major grocery store food group indexes rose over that span. The index for beef increased 14.2 percent over the last 12 months, contributing to an 8.4-percent increase in the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. The remaining groups rose more modestly, with increases ranging from 2.3 percent (fruits and vegetables) to 5.0 percent (nonalcoholic beverages). The index for food away from home rose 3.4 percent over the last year. The index for limited service meals increased 4.5 percent and the index for full service meals rose 2.9 percent over the last 12 months. Energy The energy index rose 2.5 percent in July after rising 5.1 percent in June. The increase was predominantly a result of the gasoline index, which rose 5.6 percent in July following a 12.3-percent increase in June. (Before seasonal adjustment, gasoline prices rose 4.8 percent in July.) The electricity index increased 0.3 percent in July, following a decline of 0.3 percent in June. The index for natural gas, in contrast, fell 1.0 percent over the month. The energy index fell 11.2 percent over the past 12 months. The gasoline index decreased 20.3 percent, while the fuel oil index fell 27.2 percent. The index for natural gas declined 0.3 percent and the index for electricity decreased slightly over the year, falling 0.1 percent. All items less food and energy The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.6 percent in July after increasing 0.2 percent in June. The index for motor vehicle insurance rose sharply by 9.3 percent in July following a 5.1-percent increase in June. The shelter index rose 0.2 percent in July, with the indexes for rent and owners' equivalent rent both increasing 0.2 percent. The medical care index rose 0.4 percent in July, as it did in June. The index for physicians' services increased 0.7 percent, and the index for hospital services rose 0.2 percent. The index for prescription drugs, however, decreased 0.2 percent in July after increasing 0.1 percent in June. - 3 - The index for communication increased 1.9 percent in July, as the index for wireless telephone services rose 3.6 percent. The index for used cars and trucks increased 2.3 percent over the month, ending a 3- month string of declines. The airline fares index increased 5.4 percent in July following a 2.6-percent rise in June. Other indexes that increased in July include new vehicles (+0.8 percent), apparel (+1.1 percent), household furnishings and operations (+0.5 percent), and personal care (+0.2 percent). The recreation index declined 0.6 percent in July, as it did in June. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.6 percent over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 2.3 percent over the 12-month span. The index for rent increased 3.1 percent and the index for owners' equivalent rent rose 2.8 percent, while the index for lodging away from home fell 13.4 percent. The medical care index increased 5.0 percent over the last 12 months. The indexes for airline fares, apparel, motor vehicle insurance, and used cars and trucks all declined over the past 12 months. Not seasonally adjusted CPI measures The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.0 percent over the last 12 months to an index level of 259.101 (1982-84=100). For the month, the index rose 0.5 percent prior to seasonal adjustment. The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) increased 1.0 percent over the last 12 months to an index level of 252.636 (1982-84=100). For the month, the index rose 0.6 percent prior to seasonal adjustment. The Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (C-CPI-U) increased 0.7 percent over the last 12 months. For the month, the index increased 0.5 percent on a not seasonally adjusted basis. Please note that the indexes for the past 10 to 12 months are subject to revision. _______________ The Consumer Price Index for August 2020 is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in July was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm. - 4 - Technical Note Brief Explanation of the CPI The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The CPI reflects spending patterns for each of two population groups: all urban consumers and urban wage earners and clerical workers. The all urban consumer group represents about 93 percent of the total U.S. population. It is based on the expenditures of almost all residents of urban or metropolitan areas, including professionals, the self-employed, the poor, the unemployed, and retired people, as well as urban wage earners and clerical workers. Not included in the CPI are the spending patterns of people living in rural nonmetropolitan areas, farming families, people in the Armed Forces, and those in institutions, such as prisons and mental hospitals. Consumer inflation for all urban consumers is measured by two indexes, namely, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) and the Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (C-CPI-U). The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) is based on the expenditures of households included in the CPI-U definition that meet two requirements: more than one- half of the household's income must come from clerical or wage occupations, and at least one of the household's earners must have been employed for at least 37 weeks during the previous 12 months. The CPI-W population represents about 29 percent of the total U.S. population and is a subset of the CPI-U population. The CPIs are based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, fuels, transportation, doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Prices are collected each month in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments (department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments). All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index. Prices of fuels and a few other items are obtained every month in all 75 locations. Prices of most other commodities and services are collected every month in the three largest geographic areas and every other month in other areas. Prices of most goods and services are obtained by personal visits or telephone calls by the Bureau's trained representatives. In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are aggregated using weights, which represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. For the CPI-U and CPI-W, separate indexes are also published by size of city, by region of the country, for cross-classifications of regions and population-size classes, and for 23 selected local areas. Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices among cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period. For the C-CPI-U, data are issued only at the national level. The CPI-U and CPI-W are considered final when released, but the C-CPI-U is issued in preliminary form and subject to three subsequent quarterly revisions. The index measures price change from a designed reference date. For most of the CPI-U and the CPI-W, the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. The reference base for the C-CPI-U is December 1999 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. Sampling Error in the CPI The CPI is a statistical estimate that is subject to sampling error because it is based upon a sample of retail prices and not the complete universe of all prices. BLS calculates and publishes estimates of the 1- month, 2-month,6-month, and 12-month percent change standard errors annually for the CPI-U. These standard error estimates can be used to construct confidence intervals for hypothesis testing. For - 5 - example, the estimated standard error of the 1-month percent change is 0.03 percent for the U.S. all items CPI. This means that if we repeatedly sample from the universe of all retail prices using the same methodology, and estimate a percentage change for each sample, then 95 percent of these estimates will be within 0.06 percent of the 1-month percentage change based on all retail prices. For example, for a 1- month change of 0.2 percent in the all items CPI-U, we are 95 percent confident that the actual percent change based on all retail prices would fall between 0.14 and 0.26 percent. For the latest data, including information on how to use the estimates of standard error, see https://www.bls.gov/cpi/tables/variance- estimates/home.htm. Calculating Index Changes Movements of the indexes from 1 month to another are usually expressed as percent changes rather than changes in index points, because index point changes are affected by the level of the index in relation to its base period, while percent changes are not. The following table shows an example of using index values to calculate percent changes: Item A Item B Item C Year I 112.500 225.000 110.000 Year II 121.500 243.000 128.000 Change in index 9.000 18.000 18.000 points Percent change 9.0/112.500 x 100 = 8.0 18.0/225.000 x 100 = 8.0 18.0/110.000 x 100 = 16.4 Use of Seasonally Adjusted and Unadjusted Data The Consumer Price Index (CPI) produces both unadjusted and seasonally adjusted data. Seasonally adjusted data are computed using seasonal factors derived by the X-13ARIMA-SEATS seasonal adjustment method. These factors are updated each February, and the new factors are used to revise the previous 5 years of seasonally adjusted data. The factors are available at www.bls.gov/cpi/tables/seasonal-adjustment/seasonal-factors-2020.pdf. For more information on data revision scheduling, please see the Factsheet on Seasonal Adjustment at www.bls.gov/cpi/seasonal- adjustment/questions-and-answers.htm and the Timeline of Seasonal Adjustment Methodological Changes at www.bls.gov/cpi/seasonal-adjustment/timeline-seasonal-adjustment-methodology- changes.htm. For analyzing short-term price trends in the economy, seasonally adjusted changes are usually preferred since they eliminate the effect of changes that normally occur at the same time and in about the same magnitude every year-such as price movements resulting from weather events, production cycles, model changeovers, holidays, and sales. This allows data users to focus on changes that are not typical for the time of year. The unadjusted data are of primary interest to consumers concerned about the prices they actually pay. Unadjusted data are also used extensively for escalation purposes. Many collective bargaining contract agreements and pension plans, for example, tie compensation changes to the Consumer Price Index before adjustment for seasonal variation. BLS advises against the use of seasonally adjusted data in escalation agreements because seasonally adjusted series are revised annually. Intervention Analysis - 6 - The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses intervention analysis seasonal adjustment for some CPI series. Sometimes extreme values or sharp movements can distort the underlying seasonal pattern of price change. Intervention analysis seasonal adjustment is a process by which the distortions caused by such unusual events are estimated and removed from the data prior to calculation of seasonal factors. The resulting seasonal factors, which more accurately represent the seasonal pattern, are then applied to the unadjusted data. For example, this procedure was used for the motor fuel series to offset the effects of the 2009 return to normal pricing after the worldwide economic downturn in 2008. Retaining this outlier data during seasonal factor calculation would distort the computation of the seasonal portion of the time series data for motor fuel, so it was estimated and removed from the data prior to seasonal adjustment. Following that, seasonal factors were calculated based on this "prior adjusted" data. These seasonal factors represent a clearer picture of the seasonal pattern in the data. The last step is for motor fuel seasonal factors to be applied to the unadjusted data. For the seasonal factors introduced for January 2020, BLS adjusted 53 series using intervention analysis seasonal adjustment, including selected food and beverage items, motor fuels, electricity, and vehicles. Revision of Seasonally Adjusted Indexes Seasonally adjusted data, including the U.S. city average all items index levels, are subject to revision for up to 5 years after their original release. Every year, economists in the CPI calculate new seasonal factors for seasonally adjusted series and apply them to the last 5 years of data. Seasonally adjusted indexes beyond the last 5 years of data are considered to be final and not subject to revision. For January 2020, revised seasonal factors and seasonally adjusted indexes for 2015 to 2019 were calculated and published. For series which are directly adjusted using the Census X-13ARIMA-SEATS seasonal adjustment software, the seasonal factors for 2019 will be applied to data for 2020 to produce the seasonally adjusted 2020 indexes. Series which are indirectly seasonally adjusted by summing seasonally adjusted component series have seasonal factors which are derived and are therefore not available in advance. Determining Seasonal Status Each year the seasonal status of every series is reevaluated based upon certain statistical criteria. Using these criteria, BLS economists determine whether a series should change its status from "not seasonally adjusted" to "seasonally adjusted", or vice versa. If any of the 81 components of the U.S. city average all items index change their seasonal adjustment status from seasonally adjusted to not seasonally adjusted, not seasonally adjusted data will be used in the aggregation of the dependent series for the last 5 years, but the seasonally adjusted indexes before that period will not be changed. Twenty-eight of the 81 components of the U.S. city average all items index are not seasonally adjusted for 2020. Contact Information For additional information about the CPI visit www.bls.gov/cpi or contact the CPI Information and Analysis Section at 202-691-7000 or cpi_info@bls.gov. For additional information on seasonal adjustment in the CPI visit www.bls.gov/cpi/seasonal- adjustment/home.htm or contact the CPI seasonal adjustment section at 202-691-6968 or cpiseas@bls.gov. Information from this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 1-800-877-8339. - 7 - Table 1. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020 [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Relative Unadjusted indexes Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change change impor- Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Expenditure category tance Jul. Jun. Jul. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- Jun. 2019 2020 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 All items. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.000 256.571 257.797 259.101 1.0 0.5 -0.1 0.6 0.6 Food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.252 258.274 269.770 268.863 4.1 -0.3 0.7 0.6 -0.4 Food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.971 241.359 255.042 252.563 4.6 -1.0 1.0 0.7 -1.1 Cereals and bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . 1.020 277.490 286.092 285.204 2.8 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 -0.4 Meats, poultry, ﬁsh, and eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . 1.864 250.033 281.139 271.028 8.4 -3.6 3.7 2.0 -3.8 Dairy and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.789 217.626 228.437 227.114 4.4 -0.6 1.0 -0.4 -0.8 Fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.350 299.350 305.393 306.123 2.3 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.1 Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.949 169.685 179.190 178.167 5.0 -0.6 0.0 0.7 -0.5 Other food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.999 210.941 219.311 219.254 3.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 -0.2 Food away from home1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.282 284.891 293.219 294.599 3.4 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 Energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.069 222.492 193.379 197.665 -11.2 2.2 -1.8 5.1 2.5 Energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.908 248.629 189.613 198.365 -20.2 4.6 -3.5 11.7 5.3 Fuel oil. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.071 278.773 194.267 203.084 -27.2 4.5 -6.3 10.2 4.3 Motor fuel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.778 245.042 186.494 195.317 -20.3 4.7 -3.5 12.0 5.5 Gasoline (all types). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.715 244.000 185.422 194.397 -20.3 4.8 -3.5 12.3 5.6 Energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.161 206.651 206.368 206.388 -0.1 0.0 -0.5 -0.2 0.0 Electricity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.494 219.083 218.191 218.820 -0.1 0.3 -0.8 -0.3 0.3 Utility (piped) gas service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.668 167.074 168.267 166.536 -0.3 -1.0 0.8 0.0 -1.0 All items less food and energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.679 263.566 266.302 267.703 1.6 0.5 -0.1 0.2 0.6 Commodities less food and energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20.071 144.448 142.908 143.696 -0.5 0.6 -0.2 0.2 0.7 Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.698 122.161 114.734 114.267 -6.5 -0.4 -2.3 1.7 1.1 New vehicles. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.745 147.035 147.108 147.803 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.8 Used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.521 142.756 136.915 141.493 -0.9 3.3 -0.4 -1.2 2.3 Medical care commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.624 380.278 384.259 384.377 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.0 Alcoholic beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.043 253.129 258.033 256.960 1.5 -0.4 0.8 0.2 -0.3 Tobacco and smoking products. . . . . . . . . . 0.597 1,120.066 1,165.761 1,178.054 5.2 1.1 -0.2 1.1 0.8 Services less energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.607 337.867 343.713 345.493 2.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 Shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.468 319.136 325.814 326.580 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Rent of primary residence. . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.871 331.605 341.294 341.950 3.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Owners' equivalent rent of residences2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.277 326.023 334.424 335.144 2.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.372 535.515 564.754 567.299 5.9 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 Physicians' services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.831 383.047 390.718 392.928 2.6 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 Hospital services3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.229 336.604 352.794 353.381 5.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 Transportation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.046 325.105 303.942 312.938 -3.7 3.0 -3.6 2.1 3.6 Motor vehicle maintenance and repair1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.095 295.377 305.736 305.573 3.5 -0.1 0.4 0.1 -0.1 Motor vehicle insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.514 569.011 511.639 558.276 -1.9 9.1 -8.9 5.1 9.3 Airline fares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.640 268.314 206.066 204.785 -23.7 -0.6 -4.9 2.6 5.4 Not seasonally adjusted. 3 Indexes on a December 1996=100 base. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 All items. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.000 1.0 0.5 -0.1 0.6 0.6 Food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.252 4.1 -0.3 0.7 0.6 -0.4 Food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.971 4.6 -1.0 1.0 0.7 -1.1 Cereals and bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.020 2.8 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 -0.4 Cereals and cereal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.316 1.8 -1.0 1.5 0.2 -1.2 Flour and prepared ﬂour mixes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.044 1.0 -0.5 -0.4 2.1 -1.4 Breakfast cereal1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.145 1.0 -1.8 1.4 1.1 -1.8 Rice, pasta, cornmeal1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.127 2.9 -0.2 1.8 -0.5 -0.2 Rice1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 0.6 1.0 -0.2 0.6 Bakery products1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.703 3.2 0.0 -0.8 0.4 0.0 Bread1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.199 4.0 0.6 -1.8 -0.5 0.6 White bread1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.6 0.7 -2.2 -0.6 0.7 Bread other than white1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.6 0.4 -1.3 -0.4 0.4 Fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.101 3.6 -0.6 -0.7 0.2 -0.2 Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.181 1.5 -0.7 -0.9 1.8 -0.8 Cookies1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.0 -0.3 -3.1 0.7 -0.3 Fresh cakes and cupcakes1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 -1.5 1.8 3.5 -1.5 Other bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.222 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts1, 3. . . . 5.6 -0.6 0.3 1.8 -0.6 Crackers, bread, and cracker products3. . . . . . . . . 3.6 0.0 -0.3 -1.0 0.2 Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.5 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.4 Meats, poultry, ﬁsh, and eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.864 8.4 -3.6 3.7 2.0 -3.8 Meats, poultry, and ﬁsh. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.762 8.5 -3.6 4.3 2.3 -3.7 Meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.136 10.2 -4.8 5.9 3.7 -5.1 Beef and veal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.556 14.2 -8.2 10.8 4.8 -8.2 Uncooked ground beef1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.203 15.0 -8.0 7.2 6.8 -8.0 Uncooked beef roasts1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 15.0 -8.7 19.5 1.3 -8.7 Uncooked beef steaks2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.215 13.3 -8.6 11.6 5.1 -8.7 Uncooked other beef and veal1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.049 12.9 -5.9 8.6 5.1 -5.9 Pork. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.346 7.8 -2.2 2.7 3.3 -3.2 Bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.136 4.5 0.1 -0.3 6.2 -1.4 Bacon and related products3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.1 0.3 -0.1 8.1 -1.6 Breakfast sausage and related products2, 3. . . 5.9 -0.2 -1.1 3.2 -0.9 Ham. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.070 4.7 -4.3 3.4 1.0 -5.7 Ham, excluding canned3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.3 -4.2 4.2 0.4 -5.7 Pork chops1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.058 12.2 -5.7 8.4 4.3 -5.7 Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs2.. . 0.081 13.7 -1.6 2.0 1.8 -2.2 Other meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.235 5.5 -0.5 0.5 1.9 -0.6 Frankfurters3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15.7 1.3 1.6 4.9 2.4 Lunchmeats2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 -0.8 1.4 0.5 -1.3 Lamb and organ meats1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Lamb and mutton1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Poultry1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.347 7.4 -2.1 2.2 0.1 -2.1 Chicken1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.285 6.6 -2.6 1.9 0.2 -2.6 Fresh whole chicken1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.4 -1.5 2.0 -0.3 -1.5 Fresh and frozen chicken parts1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.9 -2.9 1.8 0.4 -2.9 Other uncooked poultry including turkey2. . . . . . . . 0.063 10.9 0.1 3.0 -0.7 0.8 Fish and seafood. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.279 3.6 -0.6 0.9 -0.7 -0.3 Fresh ﬁsh and seafood2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.140 4.3 -0.6 -0.1 -1.7 0.0 Processed ﬁsh and seafood2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.139 2.8 -0.5 0.8 0.2 -0.7 Shelf stable ﬁsh and seafood1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 0.6 1.7 -0.5 0.6 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Frozen ﬁsh and seafood3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 -1.2 -0.4 1.0 -2.0 Eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.102 7.3 -3.9 -4.8 -2.7 -4.0 Dairy and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.789 4.4 -0.6 1.0 -0.4 -0.8 Milk2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.209 4.3 0.4 -0.4 -0.6 0.2 Fresh whole milk3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.6 1.0 -0.2 -0.4 0.6 Fresh milk other than whole2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 0.1 -0.4 -0.8 0.1 Cheese and related products1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.268 4.6 -1.6 0.8 -0.2 -1.6 Ice cream and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.111 7.3 -1.0 2.5 0.4 -0.3 Other dairy and related products1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.201 2.5 0.0 1.9 -1.3 0.0 Fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.350 2.3 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.1 Fresh fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.055 1.7 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 Fresh fruits. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.536 -0.6 0.2 0.0 -0.4 0.2 Apples. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -6.9 1.3 -0.4 -2.1 -1.0 Bananas1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -1.0 -1.3 0.3 -0.5 -1.3 Citrus fruits2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.142 0.5 3.1 -1.2 0.3 0.8 Oranges, including tangerines3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.5 3.7 -2.2 -0.4 -1.6 Other fresh fruits2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.240 1.9 -1.4 0.9 1.2 0.6 Fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.519 4.1 0.6 1.3 1.3 0.0 Potatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.087 6.9 -1.1 1.1 1.3 -3.1 Lettuce1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.061 0.5 1.6 0.1 -0.5 1.6 Tomatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.082 9.5 0.7 1.9 -0.7 0.5 Other fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.289 2.6 0.8 1.0 1.8 0.9 Processed fruits and vegetables2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.295 4.5 -0.2 0.1 0.4 -0.1 Canned fruits and vegetables2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.153 4.9 -0.1 -0.8 1.2 0.3 Canned fruits2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 0.6 -0.1 -0.4 1.2 Canned vegetables2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.7 -0.5 -1.2 1.8 -0.2 Frozen fruits and vegetables2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 4.1 -0.6 1.8 -0.7 -0.6 Frozen vegetables3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 -0.7 1.0 -0.8 -0.5 Other processed fruits and vegetables including dried2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.053 3.9 0.0 2.7 -0.8 0.0 Dried beans, peas, and lentils1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.6 0.3 4.9 0.2 0.3 Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials. . . . . . . . . 0.949 5.0 -0.6 0.0 0.7 -0.5 Juices and nonalcoholic drinks2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.679 6.7 -0.4 0.0 0.7 -0.3 Carbonated drinks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.287 9.2 -0.4 -0.9 2.2 0.1 Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks1, 2. . . . . . . . . . 0.006 0.5 0.7 0.0 -1.1 0.7 Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks2. . . . . . . . . 0.385 5.1 -0.4 0.4 0.0 -0.5 Beverage materials including coffee and tea2. . . . . . . . . . . 0.270 0.8 -1.0 -0.5 1.2 -1.5 Coffee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175 0.7 -1.2 -1.2 1.8 -1.4 Roasted coffee3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.9 -0.8 -1.7 1.7 -0.9 Instant coffee1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.3 -2.2 0.3 1.8 -2.2 Other beverage materials including tea1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.095 0.9 -0.4 0.3 -1.1 -0.4 Other food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.999 3.9 0.0 0.0 0.2 -0.2 Sugar and sweets1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.269 2.5 -0.9 0.5 -0.7 -0.9 Sugar and sugar substitutes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.038 5.4 -0.7 1.2 -1.3 -1.2 Candy and chewing gum1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.177 2.0 -1.1 -0.1 -0.8 -1.1 Other sweets2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.054 2.4 -0.2 2.4 -0.1 0.0 Fats and oils. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.217 2.2 0.5 -0.3 0.1 -0.2 Butter and margarine2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.064 1.1 1.9 -0.1 -1.4 0.7 Butter3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 2.2 0.1 -1.7 0.3 Margarine3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.2 2.5 0.6 -1.5 2.2 Salad dressing2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.051 3.0 0.4 -0.2 0.1 -0.8 Other fats and oils including peanut butter2. . . . . . . . . . 0.102 2.5 -0.3 -0.3 1.2 -0.2 Peanut butter1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 -2.4 -2.4 Other foods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.514 4.5 0.0 0.0 0.4 -0.1 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Soups. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.092 3.7 0.8 -3.3 0.6 1.2 Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods. . . . . . . . . . . 0.260 3.9 0.5 1.3 -0.7 0.2 Snacks1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.351 6.0 -0.2 -1.2 2.1 -0.2 Spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces. . . . . . . . . . . 0.296 2.9 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 -0.3 Salt and other seasonings and spices2, 3. . . . . . . . 0.0 -0.5 1.0 -1.0 -0.8 Olives, pickles, relishes1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.7 -0.2 -2.4 0.2 -0.2 Sauces and gravies2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.5 -0.9 0.3 -0.2 -0.8 Other condiments3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 0.5 -2.2 1.3 0.8 Baby food1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.044 2.5 -1.7 -0.3 -0.2 -1.7 Other miscellaneous foods2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.471 5.2 0.3 0.5 -0.3 0.2 Prepared salads1, 3, 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 -1.6 -0.4 0.3 -1.6 Food away from home1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.282 3.4 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 Full service meals and snacks1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.157 2.9 0.4 0.2 0.9 0.4 Limited service meals and snacks1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.732 4.5 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 Food at employee sites and schools2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 -5.6 Food at elementary and secondary schools1, 3, 5. . . . . . . Food from vending machines and mobile vendors1, 2. . . . 0.081 1.9 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 Other food away from home1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175 2.0 -0.5 0.2 1.0 -0.5 Energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.069 -11.2 2.2 -1.8 5.1 2.5 Energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.908 -20.2 4.6 -3.5 11.7 5.3 Fuel oil and other fuels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.129 -18.0 2.1 -3.1 6.6 2.3 Fuel oil. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.071 -27.2 4.5 -6.3 10.2 4.3 Propane, kerosene, and ﬁrewood6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.058 -2.3 -0.8 1.0 2.4 0.4 Motor fuel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.778 -20.3 4.7 -3.5 12.0 5.5 Gasoline (all types). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.715 -20.3 4.8 -3.5 12.3 5.6 Gasoline, unleaded regular3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -20.9 4.9 -3.3 12.8 5.6 Gasoline, unleaded midgrade3, 7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -17.6 4.4 -4.9 10.3 5.5 Gasoline, unleaded premium3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -16.2 4.2 -5.2 9.3 4.9 Other motor fuels2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.063 -18.4 0.1 -4.9 0.8 1.0 Energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.161 -0.1 0.0 -0.5 -0.2 0.0 Electricity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.494 -0.1 0.3 -0.8 -0.3 0.3 Utility (piped) gas service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.668 -0.3 -1.0 0.8 0.0 -1.0 All items less food and energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.679 1.6 0.5 -0.1 0.2 0.6 Commodities less food and energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . 20.071 -0.5 0.6 -0.2 0.2 0.7 Household furnishings and supplies8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.799 1.5 0.2 0.6 0.6 0.5 Window and ﬂoor coverings and other linens1, 2. . . . . . . . 0.292 1.6 -0.7 -1.4 2.1 -0.7 Floor coverings1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.063 -4.4 0.4 -0.8 -0.3 0.4 Window coverings1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.060 4.9 -1.9 -2.4 -0.7 -1.9 Other linens1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.169 3.3 -0.8 -1.2 4.1 -0.8 Furniture and bedding1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.932 -2.3 -0.8 1.2 0.7 -0.8 Bedroom furniture1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.328 -3.3 -1.2 0.8 1.6 -1.2 Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture1, 2. . . 0.447 -3.0 -0.7 1.3 -0.6 -0.7 Other furniture1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.149 1.8 -0.1 1.5 2.8 -0.1 Infants' furniture1, 3, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.0 -1.1 9.4 -0.6 -1.1 Appliances2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.219 4.4 0.8 0.0 1.7 1.1 Major appliances2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.074 5.2 2.2 -0.2 1.7 3.0 Laundry equipment3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.4 8.7 -5.2 1.2 10.9 Other appliances2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.142 4.4 0.1 0.1 1.6 0.4 Other household equipment and furnishings2. . . . . . . . . . . 0.543 -0.2 0.0 -0.7 0.4 0.9 Clocks, lamps, and decorator items1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.316 1.6 0.1 -0.3 -0.5 0.1 Indoor plants and ﬂowers9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.092 0.9 -0.1 -0.6 0.2 1.8 Dishes and ﬂatware1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.055 -6.4 -1.6 -0.5 1.2 -1.6 Nonelectric cookware and tableware2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.079 -3.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 1.2 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Tools, hardware, outdoor equipment and supplies2. . . . 0.894 2.3 -0.2 0.4 0.9 -0.1 Tools, hardware and supplies1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.244 0.4 0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.4 Outdoor equipment and supplies2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.460 3.4 -0.5 0.8 1.3 -0.3 Housekeeping supplies1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.919 5.2 1.8 0.8 0.0 1.8 Household cleaning products1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.360 4.7 1.8 0.7 0.7 1.8 Household paper products1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.230 10.3 3.7 0.2 0.2 3.7 Miscellaneous household products1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.329 2.0 0.4 1.3 -0.8 0.4 Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.698 -6.5 -0.4 -2.3 1.7 1.1 Men's and boys' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.684 -5.2 -0.4 -2.8 2.4 0.5 Men's apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.551 -5.7 -1.0 -2.5 1.5 -0.5 Men's suits, sport coats, and outerwear. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.096 -12.8 0.7 -4.1 4.7 1.9 Men's underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.163 3.4 -0.9 -1.0 1.4 -0.9 Men's shirts and sweaters2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.153 -10.8 -2.4 -1.9 0.7 -1.9 Men's pants and shorts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.134 -4.0 -0.9 -2.2 -0.7 0.0 Boys' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.133 -3.7 2.4 -2.7 3.6 5.8 Women's and girls' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.090 -9.5 -1.8 -2.9 0.9 1.3 Women's apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.898 -10.4 -1.6 -3.0 0.8 1.7 Women's outerwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.060 -15.3 1.4 -1.8 0.4 4.6 Women's dresses. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.084 -23.1 -3.5 -9.7 -0.5 4.1 Women's suits and separates2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.475 -9.6 -2.8 -1.7 0.8 1.5 Women's underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.271 -6.2 0.5 -5.3 2.2 0.7 Girls' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.192 -4.4 -3.0 -2.5 1.7 -0.5 Footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.637 -3.3 0.9 -1.5 1.4 1.2 Men's footwear1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.227 -0.3 1.4 -2.0 1.2 1.4 Boys' and girls' footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.133 -5.0 0.2 -1.8 1.7 -1.2 Women's footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.278 -4.8 0.9 -2.1 0.0 2.6 Infants' and toddlers' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.129 -3.4 0.4 -0.5 6.5 0.8 Jewelry and watches6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.157 -2.6 3.1 -0.4 1.0 1.4 Watches1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.039 0.7 -0.5 1.2 -0.5 -0.5 Jewelry6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.118 -5.6 4.2 -1.3 0.8 2.6 Transportation commodities less motor fuel8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.896 0.1 1.6 0.1 -0.5 1.4 New vehicles. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.745 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.8 New cars and trucks2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.8 New cars3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.9 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.7 New trucks3, 10. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.7 Used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.521 -0.9 3.3 -0.4 -1.2 2.3 Motor vehicle parts and equipment1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.395 1.6 0.3 0.8 -0.7 0.3 Tires1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.248 0.2 0.7 0.7 -1.1 0.7 Vehicle accessories other than tires1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.147 3.8 -0.4 1.2 0.1 -0.4 Vehicle parts and equipment other than tires1, 3. . . 4.7 -1.0 1.5 0.4 -1.0 Motor oil, coolant, and ﬂuids1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.3 1.2 -1.0 -0.6 1.2 Medical care commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.624 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.0 Medicinal drugs8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.550 1.1 0.0 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 Prescription drugs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.171 1.7 0.0 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 Nonprescription drugs1, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.380 -1.0 0.0 0.4 -0.1 0.0 Medical equipment and supplies1, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.073 0.2 0.3 1.5 -0.1 0.3 Recreation commodities8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.003 -1.3 0.5 0.0 -0.1 0.5 Video and audio products8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.271 -6.8 0.3 -0.6 -0.8 0.1 Televisions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.094 -13.8 -0.1 -0.9 -1.9 -0.4 Other video equipment2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.042 -1.6 -0.7 1.0 -1.1 -1.4 Audio equipment1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.078 -0.7 1.3 -0.8 -0.5 1.3 Recorded music and music subscriptions1, 2. . . . . . . . . 0.045 -5.6 0.1 -1.2 1.6 0.1 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Pets and pet products1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.634 -2.1 0.1 -0.2 -1.0 0.1 Pet food1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.5 -0.1 -0.3 -0.8 -0.1 Purchase of pets, pet supplies, accessories1, 2, 3. . . . -3.3 0.3 0.1 -1.2 0.3 Sporting goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.588 3.1 1.6 0.6 1.2 1.3 Sports vehicles including bicycles1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.357 6.2 2.4 0.1 2.3 2.4 Sports equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.222 -1.4 0.3 -0.6 0.1 0.6 Photographic equipment and supplies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.027 5.3 1.7 -1.4 0.3 0.6 Film and photographic supplies1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Photographic equipment2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.5 2.1 -1.9 -0.1 1.0 Recreational reading materials1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.120 5.2 0.0 1.0 1.7 0.0 Newspapers and magazines1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.068 5.9 0.7 0.6 1.5 0.7 Recreational books1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.050 4.0 -0.9 1.6 2.0 -0.9 Other recreational goods2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.362 -5.5 -0.3 -0.5 -1.0 0.3 Toys. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.279 -6.8 -0.9 -0.5 -0.9 -0.2 Toys, games, hobbies and playground equipment2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -4.9 0.0 0.6 -0.9 1.1 Sewing machines, fabric and supplies1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.020 -6.6 5.6 2.0 -4.6 5.6 Music instruments and accessories1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.047 3.1 1.4 -1.5 -0.5 1.4 Education and communication commodities8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.518 -4.3 -0.1 -0.1 -0.6 -0.5 Educational books and supplies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.109 -0.8 0.5 0.3 -0.7 0.2 College textbooks1, 3, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.9 0.5 -0.1 -0.3 0.5 Information technology commodities8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.409 -5.4 -0.2 -0.3 -0.6 -0.7 Computers, peripherals, and smart home assistants4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.304 -2.7 -0.2 -0.8 0.3 -1.0 Computer software and accessories1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.018 -9.1 2.8 0.4 -2.3 2.8 Telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.088 -14.1 -0.8 1.5 -3.2 -0.5 Alcoholic beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.043 1.5 -0.4 0.8 0.2 -0.3 Alcoholic beverages at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.584 1.6 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 Beer, ale, and other malt beverages at home. . . . . . . . 0.225 3.6 0.1 0.2 -0.6 0.4 Distilled spirits at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.095 -0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.8 -0.7 Whiskey at home1, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 1.4 -0.8 1.3 1.4 Distilled spirits, excluding whiskey, at home1, 3. . . . 0.7 -0.8 0.7 0.0 -0.8 Wine at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.265 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.4 0.0 Alcoholic beverages away from home1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.459 1.5 -0.9 1.0 0.4 -0.9 Beer, ale, and other malt beverages away from home1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 -1.6 1.1 0.6 -1.6 Wine away from home1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 -0.8 0.8 0.6 -0.8 Distilled spirits away from home1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.4 -0.4 -0.4 Other goods8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.492 2.1 0.1 -0.3 0.3 0.0 Tobacco and smoking products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.597 5.2 1.1 -0.2 1.1 0.8 Cigarettes2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.519 5.6 1.1 -0.2 1.2 0.9 Tobacco products other than cigarettes1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . 0.059 1.3 0.7 0.3 -0.6 0.7 Personal care products1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.687 -0.5 0.6 -0.4 -0.5 0.6 Hair, dental, shaving, and miscellaneous personal care products1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.370 0.7 0.6 0.0 -0.5 0.6 Cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.309 -2.1 0.5 -0.8 -0.6 0.5 Miscellaneous personal goods2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.208 1.8 -4.4 -0.7 0.9 -4.4 Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap3. . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.4 -5.3 0.7 -0.5 -3.8 Infants' equipment1, 3, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.3 3.6 Services less energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.607 2.3 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.6 Shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.468 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Rent of shelter12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.101 2.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Rent of primary residence. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.871 3.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Lodging away from home2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.953 -13.4 1.1 -1.5 1.2 1.2 Housing at school, excluding board12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.117 2.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 Other lodging away from home including hotels and motels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.836 -15.3 1.2 -1.8 1.4 1.3 Owners' equivalent rent of residences12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.277 2.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence12. . . 23.058 2.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 Tenants' and household insurance1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.367 -0.9 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 Water and sewer and trash collection services2. . . . . . . . . . . 1.097 3.0 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 Water and sewerage maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.804 2.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 Garbage and trash collection1, 10. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.293 3.4 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.4 Household operations1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.881 1.5 0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.3 Domestic services1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.293 2.7 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.3 Gardening and lawncare services1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.307 3.3 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 Moving, storage, freight expense1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.087 -2.3 2.3 -2.4 1.1 2.3 Repair of household items1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.115 0.0 -1.3 0.0 0.0 Medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.372 5.9 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 Professional services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.691 2.5 0.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 Physicians' services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.831 2.6 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.7 Dental services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.013 3.5 0.5 1.1 0.2 0.6 Eyeglasses and eye care1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.370 0.6 -0.2 0.5 0.3 -0.2 Services by other medical professionals1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . 0.476 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.1 Hospital and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.424 4.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 Hospital services13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.229 5.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.2 Inpatient hospital services13, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.4 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 Outpatient hospital services3, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 0.3 -0.4 0.4 0.3 Nursing homes and adult day services13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.124 2.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.4 Care of invalids and elderly at home1, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.070 2.5 0.1 Health insurance1, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.257 18.7 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.1 Transportation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.046 -3.7 3.0 -3.6 2.1 3.6 Leased cars and trucks1, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Car and truck rental2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.115 -3.4 12.9 -3.5 17.5 4.0 Motor vehicle maintenance and repair1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.095 3.5 -0.1 0.4 0.1 -0.1 Motor vehicle body work1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.059 3.3 -0.3 0.4 0.0 -0.3 Motor vehicle maintenance and servicing1. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.633 3.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Motor vehicle repair1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.344 3.6 -0.3 0.9 0.1 -0.3 Motor vehicle insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.514 -1.9 9.1 -8.9 5.1 9.3 Motor vehicle fees1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.566 1.2 0.6 -0.1 -0.4 0.6 State motor vehicle registration and license fees1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.298 3.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 Parking and other fees1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.253 -0.9 0.9 -0.5 -0.9 0.9 Parking fees and tolls2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.1 1.0 -0.2 -1.5 0.9 Automobile service clubs1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 -0.5 3.7 0.1 Public transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.112 -16.1 -0.3 -3.8 1.5 3.4 Airline fares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.640 -23.7 -0.6 -4.9 2.6 5.4 Other intercity transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.170 -6.3 0.8 0.3 -1.5 -0.4 Intercity bus fare1, 3, 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 Intercity train fare1, 3, 4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ship fare1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -8.3 -0.6 -0.6 -1.7 -0.6 Intracity transportation1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.299 -1.6 -0.2 -1.7 -0.5 -0.2 Intracity mass transit1, 3, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 0.2 -1.8 -0.3 0.2 Recreation services8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.822 2.1 -1.2 1.3 -0.9 -1.2 Video and audio services8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.253 4.7 1.1 0.4 0.0 1.3 Cable and satellite television service10. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.172 5.3 1.0 0.5 -0.1 1.2 See footnotes at end of table. Table 2. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by detailed expenditure category, July 2020 - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Unadjusted percent Seasonally adjusted percent change Relative change Expenditure category importance Jul. Jun. Apr. May Jun. Jun. 2019- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020- 2020 Jul. Jul. May Jun. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Video discs and other media, including rental of video1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.081 -3.6 1.9 -1.6 1.1 1.9 Video discs and other media1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -6.7 2.1 -2.3 1.9 2.1 Rental of video discs and other media1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 Pet services including veterinary2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.557 3.3 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.5 Pet services1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.6 -0.7 0.4 0.0 -0.7 Veterinarian services2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.6 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.8 Photographers and photo processing1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.045 1.7 -0.3 -0.6 2.5 -0.3 Photographer fees1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Photo processing1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 -0.5 Other recreation services2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.967 -0.1 -3.1 2.3 -1.8 -3.2 Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees1, 2. . 0.700 -2.1 -4.7 2.5 -3.5 -4.7 Admissions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.726 1.2 -3.1 2.3 0.1 -3.3 Admission to movies, theaters, and concerts1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.6 -4.2 2.2 0.7 -4.2 Admission to sporting events1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 -0.3 Fees for lessons or instructions1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.214 1.3 0.4 0.6 0.4 Education and communication services8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.251 2.9 1.2 0.1 -0.1 1.3 Tuition, other school fees, and childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.928 2.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 College tuition and fees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.575 2.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 Elementary and high school tuition and fees. . . . . . . . . 0.427 2.2 0.1 0.5 -0.2 -0.2 Day care and preschool9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.770 2.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.4 Technical and business school tuition and fees2. . . . . 0.037 1.9 0.7 0.1 0.6 0.4 Postage and delivery services2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.112 4.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 Postage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.102 4.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 Delivery services2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.010 0.2 1.1 -1.1 0.9 1.4 Telephone services1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.303 4.3 3.0 0.0 -0.1 3.0 Wireless telephone services1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.899 3.4 3.6 0.1 -0.1 3.6 Land-line telephone services1, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.404 6.3 -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -0.1 Internet services and electronic information providers2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.897 1.2 -0.1 0.2 -0.5 0.4 Other personal services1, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.671 3.1 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.6 Personal care services1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.680 5.6 1.5 0.2 1.1 1.5 Haircuts and other personal care services1, 2. . . . . . . . 0.680 5.6 1.5 0.2 1.1 1.5 Miscellaneous personal services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.991 1.5 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Legal services1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.252 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.0 Funeral expenses1, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.141 1.5 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.1 Laundry and dry cleaning services1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.220 2.1 0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.1 Apparel services other than laundry and dry cleaning1, 2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.031 4.4 0.0 -0.5 0.1 0.0 Financial services6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.235 1.5 -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.5 Checking account and other bank services1, 2, 3.. . 2.1 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Tax return preparation and other accounting fees1, 2, 3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.7 -0.4 0.3 -0.5 -0.4 Not seasonally adjusted. Jul. 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 All items less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85.748 256.286 255.900 257.553 0.5 0.6 -0.2 0.6 0.8 All items less shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66.532 235.071 234.316 235.820 0.3 0.6 -0.2 0.8 0.8 All items less food and shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.280 228.952 225.426 227.475 -0.6 0.9 -0.4 0.8 1.1 All items less food, shelter, and energy. . . . . . . . . . 46.211 232.735 233.390 235.111 1.0 0.7 -0.3 0.3 0.9 All items less food, shelter, energy, and used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.690 238.181 239.436 240.841 1.1 0.6 -0.2 0.4 0.8 All items less medical care. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91.004 245.000 245.207 246.479 0.6 0.5 -0.1 0.6 0.6 All items less energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.931 262.059 266.097 267.149 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.5 Commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.231 186.319 183.619 184.590 -0.9 0.5 -0.1 1.2 0.6 Commodities less food, energy, and used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17.550 145.166 144.249 144.465 -0.5 0.1 -0.2 0.4 0.5 Commodities less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22.979 154.270 146.906 148.471 -3.8 1.1 -0.6 1.5 1.3 Commodities less food and beverages. . . . . . . . 21.936 150.874 143.229 144.856 -4.0 1.1 -0.6 1.6 1.3 Services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.769 325.866 331.166 332.797 2.1 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.6 Services less rent of shelter1. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.668 343.177 346.852 349.557 1.9 0.8 -0.3 0.3 0.9 Services less medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . 55.397 309.955 313.494 315.055 1.6 0.5 -0.2 0.2 0.6 Durables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.696 105.369 104.188 105.252 -0.1 1.0 0.2 -0.2 0.9 Nondurables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.535 227.936 224.283 225.024 -1.3 0.3 -0.3 1.8 0.8 Nondurables less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.283 202.021 186.445 188.502 -6.7 1.1 -1.3 3.0 2.0 Nondurables less food and beverages. . . . . . . . 11.240 198.829 181.931 184.196 -7.4 1.2 -1.5 3.3 2.2 Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.542 250.877 227.698 231.720 -7.6 1.8 -1.2 3.8 2.5 Nondurables less food and apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . 9.585 249.890 229.496 233.004 -6.8 1.5 -1.0 3.4 2.2 Housing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.535 267.101 271.831 272.445 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 Education and communication2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.769 137.595 139.258 140.794 2.3 1.1 0.1 -0.1 1.1 Education2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.037 264.882 269.993 270.659 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Communication2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.732 73.219 73.655 74.980 2.4 1.8 0.0 -0.3 1.9 Information and information processing2. . . . 3.620 69.218 69.564 70.852 2.4 1.9 0.0 -0.3 1.9 Information technology, hardware and services3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.317 7.397 7.328 7.320 -1.0 -0.1 0.0 -0.5 0.0 Recreation2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.825 120.128 122.015 121.304 1.0 -0.6 0.9 -0.6 -0.6 Video and audio2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.525 103.922 106.214 107.223 3.2 0.9 0.2 -0.1 1.1 Pets, pet products and services2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.191 179.051 178.984 179.540 0.3 0.3 0.1 -0.4 0.3 Photography2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.072 73.694 75.566 75.921 3.0 0.5 -0.9 1.7 0.1 Food and beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15.295 258.015 269.051 268.132 3.9 -0.3 0.7 0.6 -0.4 Domestically produced farm food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.666 249.258 263.731 260.984 4.7 -1.0 1.1 0.7 -1.2 Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.745 358.051 366.375 367.630 2.7 0.3 0.5 -0.3 0.4 Apparel less footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.061 114.704 107.117 106.236 -7.4 -0.8 -2.5 1.7 1.0 Fuels and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.388 245.205 244.717 245.125 0.0 0.2 -0.4 0.1 0.2 Household energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.291 202.787 200.599 200.788 -1.0 0.1 -0.6 0.1 0.1 Medical care. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.996 497.687 520.734 522.686 5.0 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.4 Transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.720 213.405 195.609 200.766 -5.9 2.6 -1.8 2.5 2.9 Private transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.608 209.185 193.105 198.657 -5.0 2.9 -1.7 2.6 2.9 New and used motor vehicles2. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.259 100.371 98.565 100.161 -0.2 1.6 0.0 -0.2 1.3 Utilities and public transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.844 219.139 216.770 218.783 -0.2 0.9 -0.7 -0.1 1.3 Household furnishings and operations. . . . . . . . . . . 4.680 124.361 125.997 126.269 1.5 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.5 Other goods and services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.163 451.709 462.149 463.712 2.7 0.3 -0.1 0.4 0.3 Personal care. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.566 234.077 238.444 238.852 2.0 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.2 1 Indexes on a December 1982=100 base. 2 Indexes on a December 1997=100 base. 3 Indexes on a December 1988=100 base. Table 4. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): Selected areas, all items index, July 2020 [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Pricing Percent change to Jul. 2020 from: Percent change to Jun. 2020 from: Area 1 Jul. May Jun. Jun. Apr. May Schedule 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 U.S. city average. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.0 1.1 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 Region and area size2 Northeast. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.8 0.4 0.3 Northeast - Size Class A. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.2 0.6 0.3 1.0 0.4 0.3 Northeast - Size Class B/C3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.9 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.5 New England4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.5 Middle Atlantic4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.9 0.5 0.3 Midwest. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.7 1.3 0.5 0.4 1.2 0.8 Midwest - Size Class A. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.4 0.9 0.1 0.7 1.4 0.8 Midwest - Size Class B/C3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.8 1.6 0.7 0.2 1.1 0.8 East North Central4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.8 1.3 0.5 0.5 1.3 0.8 West North Central4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.5 1.3 0.4 0.2 1.0 0.9 South. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.6 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.6 South - Size Class A. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.6 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 South - Size Class B/C3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.6 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.7 South Atlantic4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.9 1.0 0.4 0.8 0.4 0.6 East South Central4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.6 1.6 0.9 -0.1 0.5 0.7 West South Central4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.0 1.3 0.7 -0.4 0.4 0.6 West. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.7 0.9 0.5 1.2 0.5 0.4 West - Size Class A. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.9 0.9 0.5 1.5 0.8 0.4 West - Size Class B/C3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.5 0.9 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.4 Mountain4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 2.4 1.1 0.3 2.0 0.9 0.8 Paciﬁc4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.4 0.9 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.3 Size classes Size Class A5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.1 0.9 0.4 0.9 0.7 0.5 Size Class B/C3. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 0.9 1.2 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.6 Selected local areas Chicago-Naperville-Elgin,IL-IN-WI. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.0 0.6 0.2 1.1 1.3 0.3 Los Angeles-LongBeach-Anaheim, CA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.9 1.1 0.6 1.4 0.8 0.5 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . M 1.7 0.5 0.5 1.3 0.6 0.1 Atlanta-SandySprings-Roswell, GA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.9 1.1 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.4 -0.4 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.5 1.7 Houston-TheWoodlands-Sugar Land, TX. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 -0.2 1.1 Miami-FortLauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL. . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.7 0.7 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington,PA-NJ-DE-MD. . . . . . . 2 0.1 0.6 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ7. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 2.0 1.5 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 1.6 0.7 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.9 0.2 St. Louis, MO-IL. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.2 1.7 Urban Alaska. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 -3.8 1.0 Boston-Cambridge-Newton,MA-NH. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 0.8 0.2 Dallas-FortWorth-Arlington, TX. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 0.4 1.5 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 3.1 1.6 Minneapolis-St.Paul-Bloomington,MN-WI. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 -0.3 -0.1 Riverside-SanBernardino-Ontario, CA4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.7 0.7 San Diego-Carlsbad, CA. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 2.1 1.4 Tampa-St.Petersburg-Clearwater, FL8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.8 1.0 Urban Hawaii. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 1.3 0.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria,DC-VA-MD-WV6. . . . . 1 0.8 0.6 Foods, fuels, and several other items are priced every month in all areas. Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (C-CPI-U) and the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, all items index, July 2020 [Percent changes] Month Year Unadjusted 1-month percent change Unadjusted 12-month percent change C-CPI-U1 CPI-U C-CPI-U1 CPI-U December 2007. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 4.1 December 2008. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.1 December 2009. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.5 2.7 December 2010. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 1.5 December 2011. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 3.0 December 2012. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.5 1.7 December 2013. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.3 1.5 December 2014. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.8 December 2015. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.7 December 2016. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 2.1 December 2017. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.7 2.1 January 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.5 1.6 2.1 February 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.5 1.7 2.2 March 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.2 1.9 2.4 April 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.4 2.1 2.5 May 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.4 2.3 2.8 June 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.2 2.4 2.9 July 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.0 2.6 2.9 August 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.1 2.3 2.7 September 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.1 1.9 2.3 October 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.2 2.1 2.5 November 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.3 -0.3 1.8 2.2 December 2018. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.4 -0.3 1.5 1.9 January 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.2 1.3 1.6 February 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.4 1.3 1.5 March 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.6 1.5 1.9 April 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.5 1.6 2.0 May 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.8 June 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.6 July 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.2 1.5 1.8 August 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.0 1.5 1.7 September 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.1 1.4 1.7 October 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.8 November 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.1 -0.1 1.7 2.1 December 2019. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.1 -0.1 1.9 2.3 January 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.4 2.1 2.5 February 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.3 2.0 2.3 March 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.3 -0.2 1.2 1.5 April 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.8 -0.7 -0.1 0.3 May 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.0 -0.3 0.1 June 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.6 July 2020. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.0 The C-CPI-U is designed to be a closer approximation to a cost-of-living index in that it, in its ﬁnal form, accounts for any substitution that consumers make across item categories in response to changes in relative prices. Since the expenditure data required for the calculation of the C-CPI-U are available only with a time lag, the C-CPI-U is issued ﬁrst in preliminary form using the latest available expenditure data at that time and is subject to four revisions. Indexes are issued as initial estimates. Indexes are revised each quarter with the publication of January, April, July, and October data as updated expenditure estimates become available. The C-CPI-U indexes are updated quarterly until they become ﬁnal. January-March indexes are ﬁnal in January of the following year; April-June indexes are ﬁnal in April of the following year; July-September indexes are ﬁnal in July of the following year; October-December indexes are ﬁnal in October of the following year. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change All items. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.000 0.6 0.04 - - Food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.252 -0.4 -0.059 0.07 S-Aug.1991 -0.4 Food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.971 -1.1 -0.088 0.12 S-Feb.1976 -1.1 Cereals and bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.020 -0.4 -0.004 0.30 S-Jan.2020 -0.4 Cereals and cereal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.316 -1.2 -0.004 0.54 S-Oct.2018 -1.8 Flour and prepared ﬂour mixes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.044 -1.4 -0.001 0.83 S-Oct.2018 -2.4 Breakfast cereal4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.145 -1.8 -0.003 0.74 S-Jan.2016 -2.2 Rice, pasta, cornmeal4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.127 -0.2 0.000 0.98 L-May 2020 1.8 Rice4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 1.14 L-May 2020 1.0 Bakery products4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.703 0.0 0.000 0.36 S-May 2020 -0.8 Bread4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.199 0.6 0.001 0.74 L-Apr.2020 3.7 White bread4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 1.01 L-Apr.2020 3.5 Bread other than white4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.77 L-Apr.2020 3.5 Fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.101 -0.2 0.000 0.96 S-May 2020 -0.7 Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.181 -0.8 -0.001 0.71 S-May 2020 -0.9 Cookies4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.3 1.07 S-May 2020 -3.1 Fresh cakes and cupcakes4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.5 0.78 S-Apr.2020 -2.3 Other bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.222 0.2 0.001 0.52 L-May 2020 0.2 Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts4, 6. . . . -0.6 0.83 S-Mar.2020 -2.3 Crackers, bread, and cracker products6. . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.94 L-Apr.2020 4.0 Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.4 0.75 L-May 2020 0.9 Meats, poultry, ﬁsh, and eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.864 -3.8 -0.070 0.23 S-May 1974 -3.8 Meats, poultry, and ﬁsh. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.762 -3.7 -0.066 0.24 S-Oct.1973 -4.4 Meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.136 -5.1 -0.058 0.29 S-Feb.1949 -5.5 Beef and veal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.556 -8.2 -0.045 0.45 S-Feb.1953 -9.1 Uncooked ground beef4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.203 -8.0 -0.016 0.75 S-Feb.1953 -8.1 Uncooked beef roasts4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 -8.7 -0.008 1.31 S-EVER - Uncooked beef steaks5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.215 -8.7 -0.018 0.70 S-EVER - Uncooked other beef and veal4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.049 -5.9 -0.003 0.75 S-EVER - Pork. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.346 -3.2 -0.011 0.61 S-Aug.1979 -4.3 Bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.136 -1.4 -0.002 0.83 S-Aug.2019 -2.7 Bacon and related products6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 0.99 S-Mar.2020 -3.1 Breakfast sausage and related products5, 6. . . -0.9 1.20 S-May 2020 -1.1 Ham. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.070 -5.7 -0.004 1.81 S-EVER - Ham, excluding canned6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -5.7 1.73 S-EVER - Pork chops4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.058 -5.7 -0.003 1.57 S-Aug.1979 -6.3 Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs5.. . 0.081 -2.2 -0.002 1.30 S-Aug.2019 -2.4 Other meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.235 -0.6 -0.001 0.54 S-Mar.2019 -0.6 Frankfurters6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.4 1.31 S-May 2020 1.6 Lunchmeats5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.3 0.59 S-Jun.2018 -1.5 Lamb and organ meats4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Poultry4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.347 -2.1 -0.007 0.63 S-Nov.2000 -3.0 Chicken4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.285 -2.6 -0.007 0.70 S-EVER - Fresh whole chicken4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.5 1.43 S-Jan.2020 -2.1 Fresh and frozen chicken parts4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.9 0.77 S-May 2015 -3.0 Other uncooked poultry including turkey5. . . . . . . . 0.063 0.8 0.001 1.43 L-May 2020 3.0 Fish and seafood. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.279 -0.3 -0.001 0.47 L-May 2020 0.9 Fresh ﬁsh and seafood5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.140 0.0 0.000 0.71 L-Apr.2020 4.2 Processed ﬁsh and seafood5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.139 -0.7 -0.001 0.65 S-May 2018 -0.7 See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Shelf stable ﬁsh and seafood4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 0.97 L-May 2020 1.7 Frozen ﬁsh and seafood6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.0 0.84 S-Mar.2020 -2.0 Eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.102 -4.0 -0.004 0.98 S-May 2020 -4.8 Dairy and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.789 -0.8 -0.006 0.31 S-Mar.2017 -0.8 Milk5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.209 0.2 0.000 0.48 L-Apr.2020 1.5 Fresh whole milk6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.6 0.70 L-Apr.2020 1.0 Fresh milk other than whole5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.52 L-Apr.2020 2.3 Cheese and related products4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.268 -1.6 -0.004 0.55 S-Jul.2012 -1.6 Ice cream and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.111 -0.3 0.000 0.86 S-Feb.2020 -0.6 Other dairy and related products4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.201 0.0 0.000 0.56 L-May 2020 1.9 Fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.350 0.1 0.001 0.35 S-Feb.2020 0.0 Fresh fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.055 0.1 0.001 0.41 S-Feb.2020 0.0 Fresh fruits. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.536 0.2 0.001 0.56 L-Apr.2020 1.3 Apples. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -1.0 -0.001 1.21 L-May 2020 -0.4 Bananas4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -1.3 -0.001 0.80 S-Apr.2019 -1.9 Citrus fruits5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.142 0.8 0.001 0.97 L-Apr.2020 4.3 Oranges, including tangerines6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 1.35 S-May 2020 -2.2 Other fresh fruits5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.240 0.6 0.001 0.97 S-Apr.2020 -1.9 Fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.519 0.0 0.000 0.59 S-Feb.2020 0.0 Potatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.087 -3.1 -0.003 1.57 S-Oct.2013 -3.3 Lettuce4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.061 1.6 0.001 2.16 L-Nov.2019 6.3 Tomatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.082 0.5 0.000 1.38 L-May 2020 1.9 Other fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.289 0.9 0.003 0.74 S-Mar.2020 -1.8 Processed fruits and vegetables5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.295 -0.1 0.000 0.49 S-Feb.2020 -0.2 Canned fruits and vegetables5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.153 0.3 0.000 0.69 S-May 2020 -0.8 Canned fruits5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 0.88 L-Apr.2020 2.3 Canned vegetables5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.2 0.98 S-May 2020 -1.2 Frozen fruits and vegetables5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 -0.6 0.000 0.94 L-May 2020 1.8 Frozen vegetables6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.5 1.21 L-May 2020 1.0 Other processed fruits and vegetables including dried5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.053 0.0 0.000 0.79 L-May 2020 2.7 Dried beans, peas, and lentils4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 1.47 L-May 2020 4.9 Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials. . . . . . . . . 0.949 -0.5 -0.005 0.38 S-Apr.2019 -0.6 Juices and nonalcoholic drinks5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.679 -0.3 -0.002 0.45 S-Jun.2019 -0.8 Carbonated drinks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.287 0.1 0.000 0.83 S-May 2020 -0.9 Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks4, 5. . . . . . . . . . 0.006 0.7 0.000 0.65 L-Apr.2020 2.9 Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks5. . . . . . . . . 0.385 -0.5 -0.002 0.54 S-Apr.2019 -0.9 Beverage materials including coffee and tea5. . . . . . . . . . . 0.270 -1.5 -0.004 0.63 S-Jan.2018 -1.7 Coffee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175 -1.4 -0.002 0.90 S-Dec.2019 -1.7 Roasted coffee6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.9 0.99 S-May 2020 -1.7 Instant coffee4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.2 1.15 S-Sep.2019 -2.8 Other beverage materials including tea4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.095 -0.4 0.000 0.74 L-May 2020 0.3 Other food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.999 -0.2 -0.004 0.24 S-Dec.2019 -0.3 Sugar and sweets4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.269 -0.9 -0.002 0.64 S-Dec.2019 -1.3 Sugar and sugar substitutes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.038 -1.2 0.000 0.84 L-May 2020 1.2 Candy and chewing gum4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.177 -1.1 -0.002 0.90 S-Dec.2019 -1.7 Other sweets5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.054 0.0 0.000 0.79 L-May 2020 2.4 Fats and oils. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.217 -0.2 0.000 0.51 S-May 2020 -0.3 Butter and margarine5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.064 0.7 0.000 0.97 L-Mar.2020 3.1 Butter6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 1.57 L-Mar.2020 2.6 Margarine6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.2 0.92 L-Mar.2020 2.7 Salad dressing5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.051 -0.8 0.000 0.93 S-Feb.2020 -1.0 Other fats and oils including peanut butter5. . . . . . . . . . 0.102 -0.2 0.000 0.87 S-May 2020 -0.3 See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Peanut butter4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.4 1.28 S-Jan.2020 -3.6 Other foods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.514 -0.1 -0.001 0.25 S-Jan.2020 -0.4 Soups. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.092 1.2 0.001 1.06 L-Apr.2020 2.6 Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods. . . . . . . . . . . 0.260 0.2 0.001 0.69 L-May 2020 1.3 Snacks4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.351 -0.2 -0.001 0.66 S-May 2020 -1.2 Spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces. . . . . . . . . . . 0.296 -0.3 -0.001 0.51 - - Salt and other seasonings and spices5, 6. . . . . . . . -0.8 1.05 L-May 2020 1.0 Olives, pickles, relishes4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.2 0.63 S-May 2020 -2.4 Sauces and gravies5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.8 0.87 S-Jan.2020 -0.9 Other condiments6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.8 1.12 S-May 2020 -2.2 Baby food4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.044 -1.7 -0.001 0.78 S-EVER - Other miscellaneous foods5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.471 0.2 0.001 0.58 L-May 2020 0.5 Prepared salads4, 7, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.6 0.87 S-Apr.2020 -3.6 Food away from home4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.282 0.5 0.030 0.05 - - Full service meals and snacks4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.157 0.4 0.013 0.06 S-May 2020 0.2 Limited service meals and snacks4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.732 0.6 0.017 0.10 L-May 2020 0.6 Food at employee sites and schools5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Food from vending machines and mobile vendors4, 5. . . . 0.081 0.0 0.000 0.25 S-Apr.2020 0.0 Other food away from home4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175 -0.5 -0.001 0.09 S-Dec.2007 -0.6 Energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.069 2.5 0.150 0.16 S-May 2020 -1.8 Energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.908 5.3 0.150 0.20 S-May 2020 -3.5 Fuel oil and other fuels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.129 2.3 0.003 0.43 S-May 2020 -3.1 Fuel oil. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.071 4.3 0.003 0.52 S-May 2020 -6.3 Propane, kerosene, and ﬁrewood9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.058 0.4 0.000 0.60 S-Apr.2020 -2.9 Motor fuel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.778 5.5 0.147 0.21 S-May 2020 -3.5 Gasoline (all types). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.715 5.6 0.146 0.21 S-May 2020 -3.5 Gasoline, unleaded regular6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.6 0.68 S-May 2020 -3.3 Gasoline, unleaded midgrade10, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.5 0.73 S-May 2020 -4.9 Gasoline, unleaded premium6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.9 0.76 S-May 2020 -5.2 Other motor fuels5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.063 1.0 0.001 0.24 L-Dec.2019 1.7 Energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.161 0.0 0.001 0.19 L-Apr.2020 0.1 Electricity. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.494 0.3 0.007 0.20 L-Jan.2020 0.4 Utility (piped) gas service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.668 -1.0 -0.007 0.31 S-Mar.2020 -1.4 All items less food and energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79.679 0.6 0.495 0.04 L-Jan.1991 0.6 Commodities less food and energy commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . 20.071 0.7 0.139 0.11 L-Jan.1991 0.9 Household furnishings and supplies11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.799 0.5 0.017 0.22 S-Mar.2020 -0.3 Window and ﬂoor coverings and other linens4, 5. . . . . . . . 0.292 -0.7 -0.002 1.10 S-May 2020 -1.4 Floor coverings4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.063 0.4 0.000 0.91 L-Jan.2020 0.8 Window coverings4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.060 -1.9 -0.001 1.47 S-May 2020 -2.4 Other linens4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.169 -0.8 -0.001 1.72 S-May 2020 -1.2 Furniture and bedding4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.932 -0.8 -0.007 0.49 S-Apr.2020 -1.9 Bedroom furniture4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.328 -1.2 -0.004 0.62 S-Apr.2020 -2.4 Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture4, 5. . . 0.447 -0.7 -0.003 0.86 S-Apr.2020 -1.9 Other furniture4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.149 -0.1 0.000 0.99 S-Apr.2020 -0.9 Infants' furniture4, 8, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -1.1 0.37 S-Mar.2020 -6.6 Appliances5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.219 1.1 0.002 0.58 S-May 2020 0.0 Major appliances5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.074 3.0 0.002 0.98 L-Feb.2020 4.3 Laundry equipment6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.9 1.42 L-EVER - Other appliances5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.142 0.4 0.001 0.70 S-May 2020 0.1 Other household equipment and furnishings5. . . . . . . . . . . 0.543 0.9 0.005 0.59 L-Apr.2020 2.5 Clocks, lamps, and decorator items4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.316 0.1 0.000 0.93 L-Apr.2020 3.1 See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Indoor plants and ﬂowers12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.092 1.8 0.002 0.64 L-Apr.2020 2.2 Dishes and ﬂatware4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.055 -1.6 -0.001 1.39 S-Apr.2020 -2.2 Nonelectric cookware and tableware5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.079 1.2 0.001 0.96 L-Oct.2018 1.8 Tools, hardware, outdoor equipment and supplies5. . . . 0.894 -0.1 -0.001 0.43 S-Nov.2019 -1.2 Tools, hardware and supplies4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.244 0.4 0.001 0.60 L-Apr.2020 0.4 Outdoor equipment and supplies5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.460 -0.3 -0.002 0.52 S-Nov.2019 -0.7 Housekeeping supplies4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.919 1.8 0.016 0.31 L-Apr.2020 2.6 Household cleaning products4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.360 1.8 0.007 0.34 L-EVER - Household paper products4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.230 3.7 0.009 0.59 L-Apr.2020 4.5 Miscellaneous household products4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.329 0.4 0.001 0.66 L-May 2020 1.3 Apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.698 1.1 0.029 0.52 S-May 2020 -2.3 Men's and boys' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.684 0.5 0.004 0.66 S-May 2020 -2.8 Men's apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.551 -0.5 -0.003 0.74 S-May 2020 -2.5 Men's suits, sport coats, and outerwear. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.096 1.9 0.002 2.12 S-May 2020 -4.1 Men's underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.163 -0.9 -0.001 1.11 S-May 2020 -1.0 Men's shirts and sweaters5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.153 -1.9 -0.003 1.15 S-May 2020 -1.9 Men's pants and shorts. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.134 0.0 0.000 1.22 L-Mar.2020 0.5 Boys' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.133 5.8 0.008 1.46 L-Aug.2017 7.3 Women's and girls' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.090 1.3 0.014 0.93 L-Feb.2020 1.4 Women's apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.898 1.7 0.015 1.09 L-Feb.2018 1.8 Women's outerwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.060 4.6 0.003 1.87 L-Sep.2018 10.3 Women's dresses. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.084 4.1 0.003 1.58 L-Oct.2014 4.8 Women's suits and separates5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.475 1.5 0.007 1.54 L-Nov.2019 2.8 Women's underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.271 0.7 0.002 1.38 S-May 2020 -5.3 Girls' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.192 -0.5 -0.001 1.95 S-May 2020 -2.5 Footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.637 1.2 0.008 0.71 S-May 2020 -1.5 Men's footwear4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.227 1.4 0.003 0.99 L-Sep.2019 1.5 Boys' and girls' footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.133 -1.2 -0.002 1.31 S-May 2020 -1.8 Women's footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.278 2.6 0.007 0.91 L-Jan.2006 2.6 Infants' and toddlers' apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.129 0.8 0.001 1.21 S-May 2020 -0.5 Jewelry and watches9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.157 1.4 0.002 2.07 L-Jan.2020 2.0 Watches4, 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.039 -0.5 0.000 1.91 - - Jewelry9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.118 2.6 0.003 2.46 L-Jan.2020 2.7 Transportation commodities less motor fuel11. . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.896 1.4 0.093 0.11 L-EVER - New vehicles. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.745 0.8 0.029 0.19 L-May 2011 0.8 New cars and trucks5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.8 0.17 L-May 2011 0.8 New cars6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 0.17 L-Jun.2011 1.0 New trucks13, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.7 0.20 L-Jan.2012 0.7 Used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.521 2.3 0.058 0.02 L-Jan.2010 2.5 Motor vehicle parts and equipment4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.395 0.3 0.001 0.36 L-May 2020 0.8 Tires4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.248 0.7 0.002 0.35 L-May 2020 0.7 Vehicle accessories other than tires4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.147 -0.4 -0.001 0.62 S-Apr.2020 -0.4 Vehicle parts and equipment other than tires4, 6. . . -1.0 0.47 S-Jul.2019 -1.3 Motor oil, coolant, and ﬂuids4, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.2 1.56 L-Feb.2020 3.4 Medical care commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.624 0.0 -0.001 0.30 S-Apr.2020 -0.1 Medicinal drugs11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.550 -0.2 -0.003 0.31 S-May 2020 -0.2 Prescription drugs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.171 -0.2 -0.002 0.32 S-May 2020 -0.2 Nonprescription drugs4, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.380 0.0 0.000 0.53 L-May 2020 0.4 Medical equipment and supplies4, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.073 0.3 0.000 0.59 L-May 2020 1.5 Recreation commodities11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.003 0.5 0.010 0.22 L-Dec.2018 1.2 Video and audio products11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.271 0.1 0.000 0.38 L-Mar.2020 0.3 See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Televisions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.094 -0.4 0.000 0.68 L-Apr.2020 -0.2 Other video equipment5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.042 -1.4 -0.001 0.88 S-Jan.2020 -1.4 Audio equipment4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.078 1.3 0.001 0.84 L-Mar.2020 1.3 Recorded music and music subscriptions4, 5. . . . . . . . . 0.045 0.1 0.000 0.67 S-May 2020 -1.2 Pets and pet products4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.634 0.1 0.001 0.24 L-Feb.2020 0.5 Pet food4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.1 0.26 L-Feb.2020 0.7 Purchase of pets, pet supplies, accessories4, 5, 6. . . . 0.3 0.45 L-Feb.2020 0.3 Sporting goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.588 1.3 0.008 0.56 L-Sep.2019 1.5 Sports vehicles including bicycles4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.357 2.4 0.009 0.79 L-Sep.2019 3.0 Sports equipment. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.222 0.6 0.001 0.53 L-Feb.2020 1.4 Photographic equipment and supplies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.027 0.6 0.000 0.88 L-Feb.2020 4.9 Film and photographic supplies4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Infants' equipment4, 8, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Services less energy services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59.607 0.6 0.350 0.04 L-Oct.1992 0.6 Shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.468 0.2 0.079 0.05 L-May 2020 0.2 Rent of shelter15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33.101 0.2 0.081 0.06 L-May 2020 0.2 Rent of primary residence. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.871 0.2 0.015 0.04 L-May 2020 0.3 Lodging away from home5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.953 1.2 0.011 1.55 - - Housing at school, excluding board15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.117 0.3 0.000 0.04 L-Dec.2019 0.3 Other lodging away from home including hotels and motels. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.836 1.3 0.010 1.76 S-May 2020 -1.8 Owners' equivalent rent of residences15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24.277 0.2 0.052 0.04 L-May 2020 0.3 Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence15. . . 23.058 0.2 0.049 0.04 L-May 2020 0.3 Tenants' and household insurance4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.367 0.3 0.001 0.07 L-Apr.2020 0.3 Water and sewer and trash collection services5. . . . . . . . 1.097 0.4 0.004 0.08 L-Oct.2019 0.4 Water and sewerage maintenance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.804 0.4 0.003 0.09 L-Mar.2020 0.4 Garbage and trash collection4, 13. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.293 0.4 0.001 0.15 - - Household operations4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.881 0.3 0.003 0.21 L-Feb.2020 0.7 Domestic services4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.293 0.3 0.001 0.29 L-May 2020 0.3 Gardening and lawncare services4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.307 0.0 0.000 0.06 - - Moving, storage, freight expense4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.087 2.3 0.002 0.60 L-Oct.2017 5.1 Repair of household items4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.115 0.0 0.000 0.22 - - Medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.372 0.5 0.037 0.17 - - Professional services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.691 0.5 0.018 0.13 L-May 2020 0.7 Physicians' services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.831 0.7 0.012 0.17 L-May 2020 0.7 Dental services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.013 0.6 0.006 0.10 L-May 2020 1.1 Eyeglasses and eye care4, 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.370 -0.2 -0.001 0.24 S-Sep.2019 -0.6 Services by other medical professionals4, 9. . . . . . . . 0.476 0.1 0.001 0.14 S-May 2020 0.1 Hospital and related services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.424 0.2 0.004 0.21 S-May 2020 0.1 Hospital services16. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.229 0.2 0.005 0.24 S-May 2020 0.1 Inpatient hospital services16, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.32 - - Outpatient hospital services9, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.3 0.25 S-May 2020 -0.4 Nursing homes and adult day services16. . . . . . . . . . . 0.124 0.4 0.000 0.13 L-Apr.2020 0.5 Care of invalids and elderly at home4, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . 0.070 0.000 0.11 - - Health insurance4, 8. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.257 1.1 0.014 0.20 L-May 2020 1.1 Transportation services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.046 3.6 0.183 0.11 L-EVER - Leased cars and trucks4, 14. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Car and truck rental5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.115 4.0 0.004 1.64 S-May 2020 -3.5 Motor vehicle maintenance and repair4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.095 -0.1 -0.001 0.19 S-Jul.2019 -0.1 Motor vehicle body work4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.059 -0.3 0.000 0.25 S-Jun.2017 -0.4 Motor vehicle maintenance and servicing4. . . . . . . . . 0.633 0.1 0.001 0.23 - - Motor vehicle repair4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.344 -0.3 -0.001 0.26 S-Sep.2019 -0.4 Motor vehicle insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.514 9.3 0.142 0.11 L-EVER - Motor vehicle fees4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.566 0.6 0.004 0.13 L-Sep.2019 0.6 State motor vehicle registration and license fees4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.298 0.3 0.001 0.11 L-Jan.2020 0.4 Parking and other fees4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.253 0.9 0.002 0.25 L-Jan.2019 1.3 Parking fees and tolls5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.9 0.26 L-Nov.2016 0.9 Automobile service clubs4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.1 0.31 S-May 2020 -0.5 Public transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.112 3.4 0.036 0.37 L-Oct.1999 3.5 Airline fares. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.640 5.4 0.033 0.57 L-Jul.1999 6.5 Other intercity transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.170 -0.4 -0.001 0.70 L-May 2020 0.3 Intercity bus fare4, 7, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.47 - - Intercity train fare4, 7, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Ship fare4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.6 0.75 L-May 2020 -0.6 See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change Intracity transportation4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.299 -0.2 -0.001 0.35 L-Apr.2020 0.0 Intracity mass transit4, 11, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.2 0.13 L-Feb.2020 0.2 Recreation services11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.822 -1.2 -0.044 0.17 S-EVER - Video and audio services11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.253 1.3 0.016 0.17 L-EVER - Cable and satellite television service13. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.172 1.2 0.014 0.19 L-Aug.2005 2.1 Video discs and other media, including rental of video4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.081 1.9 0.002 0.95 L-Feb.2019 2.1 Video discs and other media4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.1 1.68 L-Feb.2019 3.1 Rental of video discs and other media4, 5, 6. . . . . 0.0 0.76 S-Dec.2019 -1.3 Pet services including veterinary5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.557 0.5 0.003 0.16 L-Dec.2019 0.6 Pet services4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.7 0.24 S-Mar.2019 -0.8 Veterinarian services5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.8 0.25 L-Jul.2012 0.8 Photographers and photo processing4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.045 -0.3 0.000 0.46 S-May 2020 -0.6 Photographer fees4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.62 - - Photo processing4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.62 - - Other recreation services5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.967 -3.2 -0.063 0.31 S-EVER - Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.700 -4.7 -0.033 0.35 S-EVER - Admissions. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.726 -3.3 -0.024 0.69 S-EVER - Admission to movies, theaters, and concerts4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -4.2 0.54 S-EVER - Admission to sporting events4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Fees for lessons or instructions4, 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.214 0.4 0.001 0.43 S-Mar.2020 0.0 Education and communication services11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.251 1.3 0.079 0.07 L-EVER - Tuition, other school fees, and childcare. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.928 0.2 0.006 0.10 L-May 2020 0.2 College tuition and fees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.575 0.3 0.005 0.16 L-Jan.2020 0.5 Elementary and high school tuition and fees. . . . . . 0.427 -0.2 -0.001 0.06 - - Day care and preschool12. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.770 0.4 0.003 0.13 L-Feb.2020 0.6 Technical and business school tuition and fees5.. . 0.037 0.4 0.000 0.12 S-May 2020 0.1 Postage and delivery services5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.112 0.4 0.000 0.03 L-Feb.2020 0.6 Postage. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.102 0.3 0.000 0.00 - - Delivery services5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.010 1.4 0.000 0.27 L-Jan.2017 1.4 Telephone services4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.303 3.0 0.069 0.10 L-EVER - Wireless telephone services4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.899 3.6 0.069 0.05 L-EVER - Land-line telephone services4, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.404 -0.1 0.000 0.36 L-Apr.2020 0.8 Internet services and electronic information providers5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.897 0.4 0.003 0.22 L-Jan.2020 0.7 Other personal services4, 11. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.671 0.6 0.010 0.13 L-Jan.2020 0.6 Personal care services4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.680 1.5 0.011 0.14 L-Jun.2015 1.6 Haircuts and other personal care services4, 5. . . . . . 0.680 1.5 0.011 0.14 L-Jun.2015 1.6 Miscellaneous personal services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.991 -0.1 -0.001 0.15 S-Apr.2020 -0.3 Legal services4, 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.252 0.0 0.000 0.12 S-Apr.2020 -0.4 Funeral expenses4, 9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.141 0.1 0.000 0.19 L-May 2020 0.2 Laundry and dry cleaning services4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.220 0.1 0.000 0.22 - - Apparel services other than laundry and dry cleaning4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.031 0.0 0.000 0.36 S-May 2020 -0.5 Financial services9. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.235 -0.5 -0.001 0.20 S-Apr.2020 -0.5 Checking account and other bank services4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.0 0.00 - - Tax return preparation and other accounting fees4, 5, 6. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -0.4 0.31 L-May 2020 0.3 Special aggregate indexes See footnotes at end of table. Table 6. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 1-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] One Month Relative Seasonally Seasonally Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) adjusted adjusted importance error, seasonally adjusted Expenditure category percent effect on All Jun. median change since: 3 change Items 2020 price Percent Jun. 2020- Jun. 2020- Date change 2 Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change All items less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85.748 0.8 0.645 0.04 L-Jun.2009 1.0 All items less shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66.532 0.8 0.508 0.05 - - All items less food and shelter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52.280 1.1 0.566 0.06 L-Jun.2009 1.6 All items less food, shelter, and energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46.211 0.9 0.416 0.06 L-Jul.1981 1.0 All items less food, shelter, energy, and used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43.690 0.8 0.357 0.07 L-Oct.1981 0.8 All items less medical care. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91.004 0.6 0.550 0.04 - - All items less energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93.931 0.5 0.436 0.04 L-Jan.1991 0.6 Commodities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37.231 0.6 0.230 0.07 S-May 2020 -0.1 Commodities less food, energy, and used cars and trucks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17.550 0.5 0.080 0.12 L-Apr.2009 0.6 Commodities less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22.979 1.3 0.288 0.09 S-May 2020 -0.6 Commodities less food and beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21.936 1.3 0.291 0.10 S-May 2020 -0.6 Services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62.769 0.6 0.350 0.04 L-Oct.2005 0.7 Services less rent of shelter15. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29.668 0.9 0.266 0.06 L-Jul.2008 0.9 Services less medical care services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55.397 0.6 0.308 0.04 L-Jul.2008 0.6 Durables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.696 0.9 0.101 0.12 L-Oct.2009 1.2 Nondurables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26.535 0.8 0.200 0.08 S-May 2020 -0.3 Nondurables less food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12.283 2.0 0.241 0.15 S-May 2020 -1.3 Nondurables less food and beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.240 2.2 0.243 0.16 S-May 2020 -1.5 Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.542 2.5 0.208 0.13 S-May 2020 -1.2 Nondurables less food and apparel. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9.585 2.2 0.206 0.12 S-May 2020 -1.0 Housing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42.535 0.3 0.109 0.05 L-Jan.2020 0.3 Education and communication5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.769 1.1 0.076 0.07 L-Jan.1995 1.1 Education5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.037 0.2 0.006 0.10 L-May 2020 0.2 Communication5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.732 1.9 0.070 0.10 L-EVER - Information and information processing5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.620 1.9 0.069 0.11 L-EVER - Information technology, hardware and services17. . . . . . . . . 1.317 0.0 0.001 0.24 L-May 2020 0.0 Recreation5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.825 -0.6 -0.035 0.15 - - Video and audio5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.525 1.1 0.016 0.17 L-Aug.2005 1.2 Pets, pet products and services5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.191 0.3 0.003 0.16 L-Dec.2019 0.4 Photography5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.072 0.1 0.000 0.53 S-May 2020 -0.9 Food and beverages. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15.295 -0.4 -0.062 0.07 S-Jul.1991 -0.4 Domestically produced farm food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.666 -1.2 -0.080 0.13 S-EVER - Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.745 0.4 0.044 0.07 L-May 2020 0.5 Apparel less footwear. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.061 1.0 0.021 0.64 S-May 2020 -2.5 Fuels and utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.388 0.2 0.008 0.14 L-Jan.2020 0.4 Household energy. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.291 0.1 0.004 0.18 - - Medical care. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.996 0.4 0.037 0.18 - - Transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.720 2.9 0.422 0.08 L-Jun.2009 4.9 Private transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13.608 2.9 0.386 0.09 L-Jun.2009 5.3 New and used motor vehicles5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.259 1.3 0.093 0.11 L-Oct.2009 1.9 Utilities and public transportation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.844 1.3 0.113 0.10 L-Jul.2008 1.8 Household furnishings and operations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.680 0.5 0.022 0.18 L-Apr.2020 0.5 Other goods and services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.163 0.3 0.009 0.12 S-May 2020 -0.1 Personal care4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.566 0.2 0.004 0.15 - - The 'effect' of an item category is a measure of that item's contribution to the All items price change. For example, if the Food index had an effect of 0.40, and the All items index rose 1.2 percent, then the increase in food prices contributed 0.40 / 1.2, or 33.3 percent, to that All items increase. Said another way, had food prices been unchanged for that month the change in the All items index would have been 1.2 percent minus 0.40, or 0.8 percent. Effects can be negative as well. For example, if the effect of food was a negative 0.1, and the All items index rose 0.5 percent, the All items index actually would have been 0.1 percent higher (or 0.6 percent) had food prices been unchanged. Since food prices fell while prices overall were rising, the contribution of food to the All items price change was negative (in this case, -0.1 / 0.5, or minus 20 percent). A statistic's margin of error is often expressed as its point estimate plus or minus two standard errors. For example, if a CPI category rose 0.6 percent, and its standard error was 0.15 percent, the margin of error on this item's 1-month percent change would be 0.6 percent, plus or minus 0.3 percent. If the current seasonally adjusted 1-month percent change is greater than the previous published 1-month percent change, then this column identiﬁes the closest prior month with a 1-month percent change as (L)arge as or (L)arger than the current 1-month change. If the current 1-month percent change is smaller than the previous published 1-month percent change, the most recent month with a change as (S)mall or (S)maller than the current month change is identiﬁed. If the current and previous published 1-month percent changes are equal, a dash will appear. Standard numerical comparisons are used. For example, 0.8% is greater than 0.6%, -0.4% is less than -0.2%, and -0.2% is less than 0.0%. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 12-month analysis table [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Twelve Month Relative Unadjusted Unadjusted Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) Expenditure category importance percent effect on All error, unadjusted change since:3 Jun. change Items median 2020 Jul. 2019- Jul. 2019- price Date Percent Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change2 change All items. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100.000 1.0 0.08 L-Mar.2020 1.5 Food. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14.252 4.1 0.559 0.15 S-May 2020 4.0 Food at home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7.971 4.6 0.351 0.19 S-Apr.2020 4.1 Cereals and bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.020 2.8 0.028 0.44 S-May 2020 2.6 Cereals and cereal products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.316 1.8 0.006 0.80 S-Apr.2020 1.5 Flour and prepared ﬂour mixes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.044 1.0 0.001 1.08 S-May 2020 0.8 Breakfast cereal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.145 1.0 0.001 1.01 S-Apr.2020 0.4 Rice, pasta, cornmeal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.127 2.9 0.004 1.35 S-Apr.2020 2.9 Rice4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.8 1.84 L-May 2020 2.8 Bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.703 3.2 0.022 0.55 S-May 2020 2.3 Bread4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.199 4.0 0.008 0.98 S-May 2020 3.5 White bread5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.6 1.32 L-Apr.2020 6.4 Bread other than white5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.6 1.32 S-Mar.2020 0.7 Fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.101 3.6 0.003 1.35 - - Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.181 1.5 0.003 1.01 S-May 2020 0.7 Cookies5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.0 1.31 S-May 2020 1.6 Fresh cakes and cupcakes5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.5 1.09 S-May 2020 -1.0 Other bakery products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.222 3.8 0.008 0.89 L-Apr.2012 4.6 Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts5. . . . . . 5.6 1.97 S-May 2020 2.9 Crackers, bread, and cracker products5. . . . . . . . . 3.6 1.60 - - Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.5 0.81 L-Nov.2012 3.9 Meats, poultry, ﬁsh, and eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.864 8.4 0.139 0.33 S-Apr.2020 6.8 Meats, poultry, and ﬁsh. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.762 8.5 0.134 0.35 S-Apr.2020 6.2 Meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.136 10.2 0.101 0.44 S-Apr.2020 6.6 Beef and veal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.556 14.2 0.064 0.59 S-Apr.2020 7.5 Uncooked ground beef. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.203 15.0 0.025 0.86 S-Apr.2020 9.7 Uncooked beef roasts4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 15.0 0.011 1.62 S-Apr.2020 9.2 Uncooked beef steaks4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.215 13.3 0.023 0.93 S-Apr.2020 5.3 Uncooked other beef and veal4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.049 12.9 0.005 1.19 S-Apr.2020 5.4 Pork. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.346 7.8 0.025 0.91 S-May 2020 7.3 Bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.136 4.5 0.006 1.14 S-May 2020 0.8 Bacon and related products5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.1 1.48 S-May 2020 -1.8 Breakfast sausage and related products4, 5. . . 5.9 1.62 S-May 2020 4.1 Ham. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.070 4.7 0.003 3.14 S-Jan.2020 4.6 Ham, excluding canned5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.3 3.40 S-Jan.2020 4.3 Pork chops. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.058 12.2 0.006 2.19 S-Apr.2020 7.9 Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs4.. . 0.081 13.7 0.010 2.01 S-May 2020 13.2 Other meats. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.235 5.5 0.012 0.72 S-May 2020 4.8 Frankfurters5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15.7 1.91 L-Jun.1979 17.3 Lunchmeats4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 0.88 S-Mar.2020 1.9 Lamb and organ meats5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Poultry. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.347 7.4 0.023 0.77 S-Apr.2020 6.3 Chicken4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.285 6.6 0.017 0.91 S-Apr.2020 6.1 Fresh whole chicken5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8.4 1.77 L-May 2020 9.6 Fresh and frozen chicken parts5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.9 1.08 S-Apr.2020 5.3 Other uncooked poultry including turkey4. . . . . . . . 0.063 10.9 0.006 2.42 L-Mar.2012 11.2 Fish and seafood. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.279 3.6 0.010 0.76 S-Mar.2020 0.1 Fresh ﬁsh and seafood4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.140 4.3 0.006 1.11 S-Mar.2020 1.4 Processed ﬁsh and seafood4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.139 2.8 0.004 1.15 S-Apr.2020 2.5 Shelf stable ﬁsh and seafood5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3.7 1.59 L-Sep.2019 3.7 See footnotes at end of table. Table 7. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average, by expenditure category, July 2020, 12-month analysis table - Continued [1982-84=100, unless otherwise noted] Twelve Month Relative Unadjusted Unadjusted Standard Largest (L) or Smallest (S) Expenditure category importance percent effect on All error, unadjusted change since:3 Jun. change Items median 2020 Jul. 2019- Jul. 2019- price Date Percent Jul. 2020 Jul. 20201 change2 change Frozen ﬁsh and seafood5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 1.70 S-Mar.2020 -2.1 Eggs. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.102 7.3 0.005 1.58 S-Mar.2020 -1.6 Dairy and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.789 4.4 0.032 0.43 S-Mar.2020 3.7 Milk4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.209 4.3 0.009 0.78 - - Fresh whole milk5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.6 1.41 L-May 2020 5.4 Fresh milk other than whole4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.2 1.25 S-Mar.2020 4.2 Cheese and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.268 4.6 0.011 0.71 S-Jan.2020 3.5 Ice cream and related products. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.111 7.3 0.007 1.16 S-May 2020 5.8 Other dairy and related products4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.201 2.5 0.005 0.87 S-Mar.2020 1.4 Fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.350 2.3 0.031 0.58 - - Fresh fruits and vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1.055 1.7 0.018 0.61 - - Fresh fruits. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.536 -0.6 -0.003 0.64 L-Apr.2019 -0.3 Apples. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -6.9 -0.005 1.68 S-Mar.2020 -8.8 Bananas. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.077 -1.0 -0.001 1.27 S-Mar.2020 -1.4 Citrus fruits4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.142 0.5 0.000 1.55 L-Mar.2019 2.0 Oranges, including tangerines5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . -2.5 2.14 S-May 2020 -3.0 Other fresh fruits4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.240 1.9 0.003 1.12 L-Jul.2018 3.0 Fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.519 4.1 0.021 0.97 S-May 2020 2.7 Potatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.087 6.9 0.006 2.45 S-Mar.2020 4.1 Lettuce. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.061 0.5 0.000 2.84 S-Apr.2020 -2.0 Tomatoes. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.082 9.5 0.007 2.00 L-Jan.2018 16.5 Other fresh vegetables. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.289 2.6 0.008 1.12 L-Aug.2019 3.3 Processed fruits and vegetables4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.295 4.5 0.013 0.94 L-Jun.2012 5.1 Canned fruits and vegetables4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.153 4.9 0.007 1.33 L-Mar.2019 6.0 Canned fruits4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4.1 1.81 L-Mar.2019 8.6 Canned vegetables4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5.7 1.74 L-May 2012 5.9 Frozen fruits and vegetables4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.089 4.1 0.004 1.57 S-Mar.2020 0.8 Frozen vegetables5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2.9 1.70 S-Mar.2020 0.9 Other processed fruits and vegetables including dried4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.053 3.9 0.002 1.31 S-Apr.2020 3.9 Dried beans, peas, and lentils4, 5. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.6 2.39 S-Apr.2020 1.9 Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials. . . . . . . . . 0.949 5.0 0.045 0.56 S-May 2020 4.1 Juices and nonalcoholic drinks4. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.679 6.7 0.043 0.71 S-May 2020 5.2 Carbonated drinks. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.287 9.2 0.024 1.43 L-Mar.2009 9.3 Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks4. . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.006 0.5 0.000 1.37 L-Apr.2019 0.5 Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks4. . . . . . . . . 0.385 5.1 0.018 0.79 S-Mar.2020 1.6 Beverage materials including coffee and tea4. . . . . . . . . . . 0.270 0.8 0.002 0.82 S-Feb.2020 0.1 Coffee. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0.175