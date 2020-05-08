|
Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), April 2020
05/08/2020 | 10:14am BST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC
STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: April 2020, annual inflation -1.4%
The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of April 2020 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:
The CPI in April 2020 compared with April 2019, decreased by 1.4%. In April 2019, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 2).
The CPI in April 2020 compared with March 2020, decreased by 0.5%. In April 2019, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 1).
The average CPI for the twelve - month period from May 2019 to April 2020, compared with the corresponding index for the period May 2018 to April 2019 remained unchanged. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period May 2018 to April 2019 in comparison to the period May 2017 to April 2018 was 0.9% (Table 3).
Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
|
2010
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
2013
|
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
CPI annual rates of change
|
CPI annual average rates of change
|
|
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Population, Employment and
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Cost of Living Statistics Division
|
email: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Section of Retail Price Indices
|
|
Head of the Section M. Glenis
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2128
|
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2724
|
|
email: m.glenis@statistics.gr
|
1
Analysis of changes of the CPI: April 2020
-
Monthly rates of change: April 2020 compared with March 2020 (Tables 1, 4)
The 0.5% decrease of the Overall CPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
-
A decrease of:
-
0.5% in the group Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of alcoholic beverages (not served).
-
1.9% in the group Housing, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: heating oil, natural gas.
-
0.5% in the group Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of non-durablehousehold articles.
-
2.6% in the group Transport, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of tickets for passenger transport by air.
-
0.5% in the group Communication, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
-
An increase of:
-
0.9% in the group Food and non-alcoholicbeverages, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, yoghurt,
fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, potatoes. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: lamb and goat, poultry, fresh fish, fresh whole milk.
-
0.4% in the group Hotel-Cafés-Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of hotels-motels-inns.
2
II. Annual rates of change: April 2020 compared with April 2019 (Tables 2, 5)
The 1.4% decrease of the Overall CPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
1. A decrease of:
-
4.7% in the group Housing, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: heating oil, natural gas, electricity.
-
1.6% in the group Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: household textiles, household appliances and repair, non-durablehousehold articles.
-
6.1% in the group Transport, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of fuels and lubricants. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of new motorcars.
-
2.3% in the group Communication, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
-
1.3% in the group Recreation and culture, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of audiovisual and information processing equipment.
-
0.8% in the group Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of other appliances and articles for personal care. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of motor vehicle insurance.
2. An increase of:
-
1.0% in the group Food and non-alcoholicbeveragesdue to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: beef, pork, dried salted or smoked meat, fresh whole milk, yoghurt, fresh fruit. This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: bread and cereals, fish, oils and fats, fresh vegetables, potatoes, sugar-chocolates-sweets-icecreams, other food, coffee-cocoa-tea, fruit juices.
-
0.3% in Clothing and footwear, due to the increase in the prices of articles of clothing and footwear.
-
1.4% in the group Health, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of pharmaceutical products.
-
0.5% in the group Education, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of fees of pre-primaryand primary education.
-
0.5% in the group Hotel-Cafés-Restaurants, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of restaurants-confectioneries-cafés-buffets.
3
Table 1. Monthly rates of change of CPI
(Reference year: 2009=100.0)
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Rate of
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
of goods and services
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
April
|
|
March
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(‰)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Food & non-alcoholic beverages
|
202.67
|
|
107.50
|
106.59
|
|
0.9
|
|
106.45
|
|
106.70
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
37.07
|
|
|
148.18
|
|
148.97
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
148.14
|
|
|
148.53
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Clothing and footwear
|
65.92
|
|
103.34
|
102.89
|
|
0.4
|
|
103.06
|
|
91.68
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Housing
|
|
|
141.50
|
|
|
115.14
|
|
117.40
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
120.81
|
|
|
120.84
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Household equipment
|
43.08
|
|
86.47
|
86.92
|
|
-0.5
|
|
87.87
|
|
88.09
|
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Health
|
|
|
76.74
|
|
|
98.88
|
|
99.01
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
97.51
|
|
|
97.52
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Transport
|
144.01
|
|
120.24
|
123.51
|
|
-2.6
|
|
128.06
|
|
125.44
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Communication
|
|
|
42.41
|
|
|
104.79
|
|
105.36
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
107.26
|
|
|
107.25
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Recreation and culture
|
39.38
|
|
86.70
|
86.55
|
|
0.2
|
|
87.86
|
|
87.78
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Education
|
|
|
32.24
|
|
|
88.98
|
|
88.98
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
88.51
|
|
|
88.51
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants
|
109.23
|
|
109.42
|
109.03
|
|
0.4
|
|
108.89
|
|
108.42
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
65.75
|
|
|
90.70
|
|
90.57
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
91.40
|
|
|
91.50
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
1000.00
|
|
|
106.59
|
|
107.08
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
108.14
|
|
|
107.08
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
Graph 2. Annual and monthly rates of change (%) of CPI
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10 11 12
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
CPI monthly rates of change
|
|
|
|
CPI annual rates of change
|
|
4
Table 2. Inflation - Annual rates of change of CPI
(Reference year: 2009=100.0)
Ι: April 2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
|
Rate of
|
|
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
|
Main groups of goods and services
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
107.50
|
|
106.45
|
|
1.0
|
|
0.1989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
148.18
|
|
148.14
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
0.0005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
103.34
|
|
103.06
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.0175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
115.14
|
|
120.81
|
|
|
-4.7
|
|
|
-0.6633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
Household equipment
|
86.47
|
|
87.87
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.0686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
Health
|
|
|
98.88
|
|
97.51
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
0.1028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
|
Transport
|
120.24
|
|
128.06
|
|
-6.1
|
|
-0.8915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
104.79
|
|
107.26
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
-0.0984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
86.70
|
|
87.86
|
|
-1.3
|
|
-0.0517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
|
Education
|
|
|
88.98
|
|
88.51
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.0173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
|
Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants
|
109.42
|
|
108.89
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.0518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
90.70
|
|
91.40
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
-0.0508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
106.59
|
|
108.14
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ΙΙ: April 2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
|
|
|
Rate of
|
|
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
|
Main groups of goods and services
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
106.45
|
|
105.04
|
|
1.3
|
|
-0.0494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
148.14
|
|
146.88
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-0.0103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
103.06
|
|
104.96
|
|
-1.8
|
|
0.7138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
Housing
|
|
|
120.81
|
|
119.15
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
-0.0039
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
|
Household equipment
|
87.87
|
|
89.50
|
|
-1.8
|
|
-0.0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
|
Health
|
|
|
97.51
|
|
96.81
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
-0.0006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
|
Transport
|
128.06
|
|
122.74
|
|
4.3
|
|
0.3064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
107.26
|
|
103.78
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
0.0006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
87.86
|
|
89.25
|
|
-1.6
|
|
0.0037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
|
Education
|
|
|
88.51
|
|
89.22
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants
|
108.89
|
|
108.40
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.0467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
91.40
|
|
92.27
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
-0.0068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
108.14
|
|
107.05
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
5
Table 3. Comparisons of the overall CPI (Reference year: 2009=100.0)
|
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
Monthly rates of
|
Annual rates of change
|
Annual average index
|
Annual average rates of
|
|
|
change
|
Inflation
|
(moving average)
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017:
|
1
|
104.76
|
-0.8
|
1.2
|
104.75
|
-0.7
|
|
2
|
104.46
|
-0.3
|
1.3
|
104.86
|
-0.5
|
|
3
|
106.33
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
105.01
|
-0.3
|
|
4
|
107.01
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
105.16
|
0.0
|
|
5
|
106.06
|
-0.9
|
1.2
|
105.26
|
0.2
|
|
6
|
106.72
|
0.6
|
1.0
|
105.35
|
0.3
|
|
7
|
104.94
|
-1.7
|
1.0
|
105.44
|
0.5
|
|
8
|
104.48
|
-0.4
|
0.9
|
105.51
|
0.6
|
|
9
|
106.45
|
1.9
|
1.0
|
105.60
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
106.56
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
105.67
|
0.9
|
|
11
|
105.77
|
-0.7
|
1.1
|
105.77
|
1.1
|
|
12
|
106.33
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
105.82
|
1.1
|
Annual average
|
105.82
|
-
|
-
|
105.82
|
1.1
|
2018:
|
1
|
104.58
|
-1.6
|
-0.2
|
105.81
|
1.0
|
|
2
|
104.52
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
105.81
|
0.9
|
|
3
|
106.08
|
1.5
|
-0.2
|
105.79
|
0.7
|
|
4
|
107.05
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
105.80
|
0.6
|
|
5
|
106.70
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
105.85
|
0.6
|
|
6
|
107.76
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
105.94
|
0.6
|
|
7
|
105.84
|
-1.8
|
0.9
|
106.01
|
0.5
|
|
8
|
105.49
|
-0.3
|
1.0
|
106.09
|
0.5
|
|
9
|
107.61
|
2.0
|
1.1
|
106.19
|
0.6
|
|
10
|
108.44
|
0.8
|
1.8
|
106.35
|
0.6
|
|
11
|
106.81
|
-1.5
|
1.0
|
106.43
|
0.6
|
|
12
|
106.92
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
106.48
|
0.6
|
Annual average
|
106.48
|
-
|
-
|
106.48
|
0.6
|
2019:
|
1
|
105.04
|
-1.8
|
0.4
|
106.52
|
0.7
|
|
2
|
105.17
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
106.58
|
0.7
|
|
3
|
107.08
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
106.66
|
0.8
|
|
4
|
108.14
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
106.75
|
0.9
|
|
5
|
106.95
|
-1.1
|
0.2
|
106.77
|
0.9
|
|
6
|
107.46
|
0.5
|
-0.3
|
106.75
|
0.8
|
|
7
|
105.89
|
-1.5
|
0.0
|
106.75
|
0.7
|
|
8
|
105.31
|
-0.5
|
-0.2
|
106.74
|
0.6
|
|
9
|
107.53
|
2.1
|
-0.1
|
106.73
|
0.5
|
|
10
|
107.67
|
0.1
|
-0.7
|
106.66
|
0.3
|
|
11
|
107.05
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
106.68
|
0.2
|
|
12
|
107.76
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
106.75
|
0.3
|
Annual average
|
106.75
|
-
|
-
|
106.75
|
0.3
|
2020:
|
1
|
105.94
|
-1.7
|
0.9
|
106.83
|
0.3
|
|
2
|
105.41
|
-0.5
|
0.2
|
106.85
|
0.3
|
|
3
|
107.08
|
1.6
|
0.0
|
106.85
|
0.2
|
|
4
|
106.59
|
-0.5
|
-1.4
|
106.72
|
0.0
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
6
Table 4. Major price changes from index comparison between April 2020 and March 2020 and their impact
on the Overall CPI
|
|
Goods and services
|
|
Rate of change
|
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bread and cereals
|
0.4
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh fish
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh fruit
|
10.6
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh vegetables
|
|
2.1
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potatoes
|
4.7
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lamb and goat
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poultry
|
-1.3
|
|
-0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yoghurt
|
|
2.5
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh whole milk
|
-2.0
|
|
-0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages (not served)
|
|
-1.7
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas
|
-6.5
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heating oil
|
|
-12.2
|
|
-0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
-8.4
|
|
-0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger transport by air
|
|
4.7
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone services
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-durable household articles
|
|
-0.7
|
|
-0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotels-motels-inns
|
6.2
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
Table 5. Major price changes from index comparison between
April 2020 and April 2019 and their impact on the Overall CPI
|
|
Goods and services
|
|
|
Rate of change
|
|
|
Impact
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oils and fats
|
-4.5
|
|
-0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh whole milk
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Fresh fruit
|
26.5
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh vegetables
|
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
-0.01
|
|
Bread and cereals
|
-1.3
|
|
-0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yoghurt
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Sugar-chocolates-sweets-ice creams
|
-4.0
|
|
-0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other food
|
|
|
-4.1
|
|
|
-0.02
|
|
Coffee-cocoa-tea
|
-6.2
|
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fruit juices
|
|
|
-5.3
|
|
|
-0.01
|
|
Fish
|
-1.5
|
|
-0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potatoes
|
|
|
-11.2
|
|
|
-0.06
|
|
Beef
|
0.8
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pork
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
Dried salted or smoked meat
|
5.0
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Heating oil
|
-25.1
|
|
-0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
-0.01
|
|
Natural gas
|
-28.6
|
|
-0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-durable household articles
|
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
-0.01
|
|
Household textiles
|
-5.1
|
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Household appliances and repair
|
|
|
-3.6
|
|
|
-0.02
|
|
Pharmaceutical products
|
3.9
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
|
|
-15.5
|
|
|
-0.91
|
|
New motorcars
|
1.8
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone services
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
-0.09
|
|
Audiovisual and information processing equipment
|
-5.6
|
|
-0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-primary and primary education
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Restaurants-confectioneries-cafes-buffets
|
0.5
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-primary and primary education
|
|
|
-2.2
|
|
|
-0.06
|
|
Motor vehicle insurance
|
1.1
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
Graph 3. Monthly rates of change (%) of the overall CPI, 2019 and 2020
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
-0.6
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
|
|
Months
Graph 4. Annual rates of change (%) of the overall CPI, 2019 and 2020
3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.4
-2
-3
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
Months
9
Graph 5. Monthly rates of change (%) of CPI between April 2020 and March 2020
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
Housing
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Household equipment
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transport
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Education
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
Hotels-Cafes-Restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
-3
|
-2
|
-1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
Graph 6. Annual rates of change (%) of CPI between April 2020 and April 2019
|
|
|
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
Housing
|
-4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Household equipment
|
|
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
Transport
|
-6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
-2.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
Hotels-Cafes-Restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall Index
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8
|
-6
|
-4
|
-2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
8
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 7. CPI highest annual increases (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresh fruit
|
Pork
|
|
Dried salted or smoked
|
Yoghurt
|
Pharmaceutical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
meat
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 8. CPI highest annual decreases (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.2
|
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-11.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
-28.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural gas
|
Heating oil
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
Potatoes
|
|
Coffee-cocoa-tea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
Graph 9. Historical evolution of CPI, 1969 - 2020
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
-5
|
1969
|
1974
|
1979
|
1984
|
1989
|
1994
|
1999
|
2004
|
2009
|
2014
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Annual average rate (%)
|
|
|
Annual rate - Inflation (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
Generally The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) since 1959. Until the year 2000, the CPI referred to the urban areas of the Country, while from 2001 onwards it refers to the whole Country covering urban, semi-urban and rural areas.
Purpose of the index The purpose of the CPI is to measure the general level of prices of goods and services purchased by the average Greek household.
Legal basis Law 3832/2010.
Reference period Month.
Base December of the previous year.
Reference year 2009=100.0.
Chain linking Index Τhe CPI index follows the chain linking method, introducing new weights annually and having as a base the December of the previous year. The weights are estimated on the basis of the most recent available data of the Household Budget Survey (HBS), extrapolated to the prices of December. The CPI, adjusted on an annual basis to the most recent consumption expenditure pattern of the private households of the Country, ensures the representativeness of goods and services, which compose the "basket" of purchases of the average household.
Geographical and The CPI refers to the whole Country and covers the resident households of the territory excluding collective households population coverage of (hospitals, homes for the elderly, boarding houses, prisons, etc.) and non-resident households (tourists) in the Country.
the CPI
Classification of items The classification of the CPI items (goods and services) is based on the international classification COICOP (Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose) as this has been adapted to the needs of the HICPs of the EU Member States with the COICOP5/HICP classification.
Weights of items The weights of CPI items are updated every year, on the basis of the most recent available data of HBS. The weights are calculated as the share (‰) of the expenditures for each group, subgroup and item (good or service) to the total household expenditure of the average household.
Price collection Cities The CPI prices are collected in 27 cities with representative markets for the coverage of the 13 Regions of the Country. The selection criteria of the price collection cities are the size and the particularities of their markets, the possibility of continuous price collection, the comparability of the index and the cost of price collection.
Population weights The calculation of the population weights by regions is based on the population data of the 2011 General Population Census and the expenditure data of the latest available HBS by regions.
Selection of items The composition of the "household basket"i.e. the selection of goods and services which are included in the calculation of CPI is updated annually, using the results of the latest available HBS, other market research, etc. The chain linking methodology allows the change of items of the household basket on an annual basis, in order to ensure the representativeness of the items involved in the calculation of groups and subgroups of CPI.
Price collection-Outlets The prices collection outlets are retail stores, enterprises providing services, street markets etc. which are considered representative of the branches of shops, where the households make their purchases in the 27 selected cities. The methodology allows the renewal of price collection sources, annually, in order to maintain their representativeness in the calculation of CPI. Prices are collected by employees of ELSTAT as well as by external price collectors, hired on a temporary basis. They pay a visit to the selected outlets within a specific time period of a month (monthly prices) or on a specific day of the week (weekly prices). The collected prices correspond to the prices actually faced by the consumer.
Specification- All the collected items are defined by the specification, that is the particular characteristics which determine the Substitution of items quality, the trade show and the identity, in general, of good products (such as brand, weight, package etc), in order to avoid any price variations attributable to differences in the specification. Once a specified item (good or service) is no longer available in the market or has ceased to be important, as regards consumption, it is substituted by a newly
specified item, which has taken its place in the market.
13
Calculation of the Consumer Price Index
The Consumer Price Index is a Laspeyres-type index and it is calculated based on December of the previous year.
Implementation of formula in five-digit level of COICOP5
|
Specifically, if the five-digit item h includes q price collected items, then its index in month t of year Τ,
|
R t,T
|
, is given
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
h
|
|
by the following formula:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
⎡
|
q
|
R it ,T R 12,Ti
|
|
⎤
|
|
|
|
|
⎢
|
∑ w iT
|
−1
|
⎥
|
|
|
R t ,T
|
= R 12,T −1
|
⎢
|
i=1
|
|
|
⎥ ,
|
|
|
h
|
h
|
⎢
|
|
q
|
|
⎥
|
|
|
|
|
|
∑ w iT
|
|
|
|
|
|
⎢
|
|
|
⎥
|
|
|
|
|
⎣
|
|
i=1
|
|
⎦
|
|
|
where:
|
|
R12,T−1
|
= the index of the five-digit item h, in December of year Τ-1.
|
h
|
|
T
|
|
wi
|
= the weight of the price collected item I, in year T.
|
|
R t,T
|
= the index of the price collected item I, in month t of year T.
|
i
|
|
12,T−1
|
|
R i
|
= the index of the price collected item I, in December of year T-1.
|
A similar methodology is followed for the calculation of indices in the upper levels (two-digit,three-digit and four- digit) of COICOP5 and the calculation of the overall CPI as well.
Publication of data The published CPI time series (reference year 2009=100.0), covers the period from January 1959 onwards. The CPI data are released each month as scheduled, in accordance with the Press Releases Calendar of ELSTAT, with the Press Release and the tables.
References Further information concerning the methodology and the compilation of the CPI is available in the Methodological Publication CPI (2009=100.0)and the Single Integrated Metadata Structure (SIMS).
14
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:13:06 UTC
|
|