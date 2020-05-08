Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), April 2020

The average CPI for the twelve - month period from May 2019 to April 2020, compared with the corresponding index for the period May 2018 to April 2019 remained unchanged. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period May 2018 to April 2019 in comparison to the period May 2017 to April 2018 was 0.9% (Table 3).

The CPI in April 2020 compared with March 2020, decreased by 0.5%. In April 2019, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 1).

The CPI in April 2020 compared with April 2019, decreased by 1.4%. In April 2019, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 1.0% (Table 2).

The 0.5% decrease of the Overall CPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in March 2020 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

The 1.4% decrease of the Overall CPI in April 2020, compared with the corresponding index in April 2019 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is compiled by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) since 1959. Until the year 2000, the CPI referred to the urban areas of the Country, while from 2001 onwards it refers to the whole Country covering urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

Purpose of the index The purpose of the CPI is to measure the general level of prices of goods and services purchased by the average Greek household.

Legal basis Law 3832/2010.

Reference period Month.

Base December of the previous year.

Reference year 2009=100.0.

Chain linking Index Τhe CPI index follows the chain linking method, introducing new weights annually and having as a base the December of the previous year. The weights are estimated on the basis of the most recent available data of the Household Budget Survey (HBS), extrapolated to the prices of December. The CPI, adjusted on an annual basis to the most recent consumption expenditure pattern of the private households of the Country, ensures the representativeness of goods and services, which compose the "basket" of purchases of the average household.

Geographical and The CPI refers to the whole Country and covers the resident households of the territory excluding collective households population coverage of (hospitals, homes for the elderly, boarding houses, prisons, etc.) and non-resident households (tourists) in the Country.

the CPI

Classification of items The classification of the CPI items (goods and services) is based on the international classification COICOP (Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose) as this has been adapted to the needs of the HICPs of the EU Member States with the COICOP5/HICP classification.

Weights of items The weights of CPI items are updated every year, on the basis of the most recent available data of HBS. The weights are calculated as the share (‰) of the expenditures for each group, subgroup and item (good or service) to the total household expenditure of the average household.

Price collection Cities The CPI prices are collected in 27 cities with representative markets for the coverage of the 13 Regions of the Country. The selection criteria of the price collection cities are the size and the particularities of their markets, the possibility of continuous price collection, the comparability of the index and the cost of price collection.

Population weights The calculation of the population weights by regions is based on the population data of the 2011 General Population Census and the expenditure data of the latest available HBS by regions.

Selection of items The composition of the "household basket"i.e. the selection of goods and services which are included in the calculation of CPI is updated annually, using the results of the latest available HBS, other market research, etc. The chain linking methodology allows the change of items of the household basket on an annual basis, in order to ensure the representativeness of the items involved in the calculation of groups and subgroups of CPI.

Price collection-Outlets The prices collection outlets are retail stores, enterprises providing services, street markets etc. which are considered representative of the branches of shops, where the households make their purchases in the 27 selected cities. The methodology allows the renewal of price collection sources, annually, in order to maintain their representativeness in the calculation of CPI. Prices are collected by employees of ELSTAT as well as by external price collectors, hired on a temporary basis. They pay a visit to the selected outlets within a specific time period of a month (monthly prices) or on a specific day of the week (weekly prices). The collected prices correspond to the prices actually faced by the consumer.

Specification- All the collected items are defined by the specification, that is the particular characteristics which determine the Substitution of items quality, the trade show and the identity, in general, of good products (such as brand, weight, package etc), in order to avoid any price variations attributable to differences in the specification. Once a specified item (good or service) is no longer available in the market or has ceased to be important, as regards consumption, it is substituted by a newly

specified item, which has taken its place in the market.

13