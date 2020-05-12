Log in
Consumer Price Index, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – April 2020

05/12/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

News Release Information

20-972-PHI
Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Area prices decreased 0.1 percent since February; up 0.1 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson declined 0.1 percent from February to April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent two-month decrease was due to a decline in the energy index, down 9.2 percent. The food index rose since February, up 3.7 percent, while the all items less food and energy index was unchanged over the period. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 0.1 percent. The over-the-year rise was due to increases in both the all items less food and energy index (0.8 percent) and the food index (4.5 percent). The energy index dropped over the year, down 16.3 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index advanced 3.7 percent over the last two months, the largest two-month increase in the history of the index. Prices increased for food at home, up 5.5 percent, also the largest two-month increase for this index. Prices for food away from home also rose, up 1.8 percent. Within the food at home component, prices were higher for eggs and bread, while prices were lower for uncooked beef steaks, among others.

Over the year, the food index increased 4.5 percent. Prices rose for both food at home (5.8 percent) and for food away from home (3.2 percent).

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 9.2 percent since February, led by lower prices for gasoline (-18.6 percent). Prices for utility (piped) gas service also decreased over the last two months, down 2.8 percent, while those for electricity were up 0.7 percent.

Over the year, the energy index dropped 16.3 percent. Prices were lower for gasoline, down 29.7 percent, and electricity, down 2.8 percent. Prices increased for utility (piped) gas service (8.1 percent) since April 2019.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged from February to April. Higher prices for medical care (5.9 percent) and shelter (0.4 percent) were moderated by lower prices for apparel (-10.0 percent) and recreation (-2.3 percent), among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.8 percent since April 2019, led by higher prices for shelter (1.2 percent), education and communication (5.0 percent), and medical care (2.1 percent). Prices were lower for recreation (-3.0 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (-1.2 percent).

The Consumer Price Index for June 2020 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 8:30 am (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on April 2020 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in April was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at
www.bls.gov/bls/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-bls-price-indexes.htm#CPI.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Harford, Howard, and Queen Anne's Counties in Maryland.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Feb.
2020 		Mar.
2020 		Apr.
2020 		Apr.
2019 		Feb.
2020 		Mar.
2020

All items

259.121 258.978 0.1 -0.1

Food and beverages

265.763 275.058 4.3 3.5

Food

265.351 275.084 4.5 3.7

Food at home

234.132 237.301 247.020 5.8 5.5 4.1

Cereals and bakery products

288.334 299.226 3.4 3.8

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

232.050 253.261 12.9 9.1

Dairy and related products

234.638 235.226 2.5 0.3

Fruits and vegetables

277.825 305.874 6.1 10.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

172.116 173.424 -1.5 0.8

Other food at home

211.114 218.429 5.0 3.5

Food away from home

311.010 316.618 3.2 1.8

Alcoholic beverages

268.804 271.382 1.2 1.0

Housing

262.891 263.447 0.7 0.2

Shelter

310.636 312.045 311.927 1.2 0.4 0.0

Rent of primary residence

367.044 369.091 368.940 2.1 0.5 0.0

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

326.985 327.802 328.507 2.3 0.5 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

326.985 327.802 328.507 2.3 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

232.431 231.520 -1.3 -0.4

Household energy

203.091 202.194 201.874 -2.4 -0.6 -0.2

Energy services

217.325 217.206 217.614 -1.8 0.1 0.2

Electricity

203.372 204.730 204.730 -2.8 0.7 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

194.755 186.953 189.320 8.1 -2.8 1.3

Household furnishings and operations

121.349 120.061 -1.4 -1.1

Apparel

134.724 121.279 -1.0 -10.0

Transportation

202.302 192.006 -7.2 -5.1

Private transportation

198.849 190.970 -6.9 -4.0

New and used motor vehicles

96.955 97.507 -1.2 0.6

New vehicles

196.453 198.504 -0.9 1.0

Used cars and trucks

238.809 241.500 -0.6 1.1

Motor fuel

206.690 197.447 168.480 -29.5 -18.5 -14.7

Gasoline (all types)

202.110 193.143 164.439 -29.7 -18.6 -14.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

203.480 193.730 163.687 -30.8 -19.6 -15.5

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

222.571 217.208 200.449 -20.0 -9.9 -7.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

214.962 211.146 188.695 -21.8 -12.2 -10.6

Motor vehicle insurance

908.685 808.318 -5.7 -11.0

Medical care

457.298 484.502 2.1 5.9

Recreation

129.114 126.135 -3.0 -2.3

Education and communication

152.048 153.021 5.0 0.6

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,247.158 1,247.199 4.3 0.0

Other goods and services

430.662

Commodity and service group

Commodities

184.087 182.639 -1.8 -0.8

Commodities less food and beverages

146.962 141.906 -5.4 -3.4

Nondurables less food and beverages

192.356 176.888 -10.2 -8.0

Durables

101.402 102.212 -0.7 0.8

Services

332.272 333.419 1.1 0.3

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

239.869 239.111 -0.6 -0.3

All items less medical care

249.250 247.682 -0.1 -0.6

Commodities less food

150.644 145.711 -5.1 -3.3

Nondurables

226.153 222.676 -2.4 -1.5

Nondurables less food

196.617 182.136 -9.4 -7.4

Services less rent of shelter

369.995 370.937 0.8 0.3

Services less medical care services

320.063 318.615 0.8 -0.5

Energy

209.568 204.599 190.368 -16.3 -9.2 -7.0

All items less energy

264.803 266.202 1.3 0.5

All items less food and energy

264.598 264.702 0.8 0.0

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:29:07 UTC
