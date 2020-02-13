Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-234-CHI
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Local prices up 2.6 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area increased 0.9 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for food was up 0.7 percent and the energy index increased 2.0 percent over the month. The all items less food and energy index rose 0.9 percent in January. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher over the month for apparel and shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 2.6 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the all items less food and energy index rose 2.3 percent, while the energy and food indexes were up 8.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 0.7 percent in January. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 1.0 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 0.3 percent. Within the food at home group, indexes were higher in January for other fresh vegetables; carbonated drinks; and spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces.

From January 2019 to January 2020, the food index increased 1.3 percent. Over the year, grocery prices were essentially unchanged, up 0.1 percent, and costs for food away from home were up 2.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index increased 2.0 percent in January. Among the index's components, prices were higher for electricity (+2.8 percent), gasoline (+1.7 percent), and utility (piped) gas service (+1.6 percent).

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index rose 8.9 percent. From January 2019 to January 2020, gasoline prices were up 21.0 percent and the electricity index increased 1.7 percent. Utility (piped) gas service costs were 8.2 percent lower over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy was up 0.9 percent in January. Among the index's components, prices were higher over the month for apparel (8.0 percent) and shelter (0.6 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.3 percent. A contributing factor was an increase in the index for shelter (2.7 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.9 2.6

February

-0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4

March

0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5

April

0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8

May

0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2

June

0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0

July

-0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6

August

0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6

September

0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4

October

0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8

November

0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0 -0.2 2.2

December

-0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1 -0.2 2.2

The February 2020 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

242.661 242.079 244.361 2.6 0.7 0.9

All items (1967=100)

724.971 723.231 730.049 - - -

Food and beverages

253.866 253.181 255.004 1.2 0.4 0.7

Food

253.398 252.756 254.536 1.3 0.4 0.7

Food at home

236.422 235.284 237.718 0.1 0.5 1.0

Cereals and bakery products

264.576 263.842 267.432 1.1 1.1 1.4

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

249.628 255.223 255.928 2.0 2.5 0.3

Dairy and related products

214.825 215.887 210.087 -0.3 -2.2 -2.7

Fruits and vegetables

310.262 303.330 315.885 -2.0 1.8 4.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

191.853 192.913 194.355 1.2 1.3 0.7

Other food at home

191.433 187.435 189.030 -0.4 -1.3 0.9

Food away from home

271.631 271.631 272.445 2.7 0.3 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

258.646 257.280 259.653 0.2 0.4 0.9

Housing

254.463 254.717 256.661 1.9 0.9 0.8

Shelter

323.795 324.498 326.418 2.7 0.8 0.6

Rent of primary residence

343.813 345.458 346.449 2.8 0.8 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

331.919 333.408 334.705 2.9 0.8 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

331.919 333.408 334.705 2.9 0.8 0.4

Fuels and utilities

205.519 205.019 208.691 -0.7 1.5 1.8

Household energy

157.713 157.354 160.960 -2.3 2.1 2.3

Energy services

160.732 160.452 164.169 -2.3 2.1 2.3

Electricity

161.761 161.795 166.277 1.7 2.8 2.8

Utility (piped) gas service

146.011 145.303 147.574 -8.2 1.1 1.6

Household furnishings and operations

89.314 88.791 89.797 -1.5 0.5 1.1

Apparel

87.005 83.120 89.776 7.6 3.2 8.0

Transportation

185.390 183.736 185.827 4.3 0.2 1.1

Private transportation

182.213 181.875 183.175 5.0 0.5 0.7

New and used motor vehicles

95.540 95.953 95.571 -1.2 0.0 -0.4

New vehicles

173.304 174.883 172.503 -1.4 -0.5 -1.4

Used cars and trucks

263.534 262.771 260.898 -1.6 -1.0 -0.7

Motor fuel

236.368 233.130 237.024 20.9 0.3 1.7

Gasoline (all types)

233.859 230.624 234.538 21.0 0.3 1.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

224.959 221.800 225.703 21.6 0.3 1.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

260.304 256.058 260.024 18.2 -0.1 1.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

259.097 256.586 259.167 15.7 0.0 1.0

Motor vehicle insurance

547.509 547.509 542.238 -2.2 -1.0 -1.0

Medical care

525.046 526.094 - - - -

Recreation

116.093 116.495 116.432 2.8 0.3 -0.1

Education and communication

142.240 142.568 143.223 1.0 0.7 0.5

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,204.579 1,205.734 1,205.734 2.5 0.1 0.0

Other goods and services

406.353 402.228 400.766 2.5 -1.4 -0.4

Commodity and service group

All items

242.661 242.079 244.361 2.6 0.7 0.9

Commodities

168.199 167.145 168.745 2.2 0.3 1.0

Commodities less food and beverages

125.945 124.851 126.264 2.8 0.3 1.1

Nondurables less food and beverages

171.035 168.669 172.031 6.4 0.6 2.0

Durables

84.951 84.821 84.885 -1.8 -0.1 0.1

Services

313.519 313.407 316.336 2.8 0.9 0.9

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

230.531 229.876 232.026 2.4 0.6 0.9

All items less shelter

215.200 214.166 216.561 2.5 0.6 1.1

Commodities less food

130.546 129.430 130.880 2.7 0.3 1.1

Nondurables

212.677 211.009 213.679 3.5 0.5 1.3

Nondurables less food

176.749 174.403 177.713 6.0 0.5 1.9

Services less rent of shelter

318.473 317.475 321.621 2.9 1.0 1.3

Services less medical care services

297.505 297.246 299.841 2.3 0.8 0.9

Energy

188.275 186.689 190.388 8.9 1.1 2.0

All items less energy

249.816 249.323 251.506 2.2 0.7 0.9

All items less food and energy

250.035 249.565 251.827 2.3 0.7 0.9

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:29pCast & Crew Reaches Agreement to Acquire Media Services
BU
12:28pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : applies for listing of ordinary shares on MOEX
PU
12:27pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pPRECISION DRILLING : shares jump on earnings beat despite lower revenue
AQ
12:25pVivendi plans an IPO of Universal by early 2023 at the latest
RE
12:24pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports lower income in Q4 but beats expectations
AQ
12:24pSTP INVESTMENT SERVICES : Acquires Accusource
BU
12:23pOPERA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Opera Limited To Contact The Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group