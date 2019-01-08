Consumer Price Index Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1500 Consumer Credit Nov +$19.0B (6) +$25.38B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 5 230K (13) 231K 1000 Wholesale Inventories* Nov +0.5% (4) +0.8% Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec -0.1% (19) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.2% (18) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +1.9% (11) +2.2% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +2.2% (11) +2.2% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget* Dec -$10.0B (5) -$23B** *Could be delayed due to government shutdown **Dec 2017 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

