Consumer Price Index Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1500 Consumer Credit Nov +$19.0B (6) +$25.38B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 5 230K (13) 231K
1000 Wholesale Inventories* Nov +0.5% (4) +0.8%
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec -0.1% (19) +0.0%
-- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.2% (18) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +1.9% (11) +2.2%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +2.2% (11) +2.2%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget* Dec -$10.0B (5) -$23B**
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown
**Dec 2017 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
