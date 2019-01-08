Log in
Consumer Price Index Expected to Dip -- Data Week Ahead

01/08/2019 | 10:15am EST

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1500  Consumer Credit             Nov     +$19.0B  (6)  +$25.38B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 5     230K   (13)   231K 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories*      Nov      +0.5%   (4)   +0.8% 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Dec      -0.1%   (19)  +0.0% 
                -- ex food & energy  M/M    Dec      +0.2%   (18)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Dec      +1.9%   (11)  +2.2% 
                -- ex food & energy  Y/Y    Dec      +2.2%   (11)  +2.2% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget*     Dec    -$10.0B   (5)  -$23B** 
 
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown 
**Dec 2017 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

