Consumer Price Index, Honolulu Area – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-285-SAN
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices were up 0.5 percent over the past two months, up 1.7 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Honolulu area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.5 percent for the two months ending in January 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the January increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter and household furnishings and operations. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.7 percent. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.7 percent over the year. Energy prices rose 6.8 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. Food prices decreased 0.4 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices moved up 0.2 percent for the two months ending in January. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home advanced 0.3 percent, while prices for food away from home were unchanged for the same period.

Over the year, food prices decreased 0.4 percent. Prices for food at home declined 1.1 percent since a year ago, but prices for food away from home advanced 0.4 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 2.3 percent for the two months ending in January. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for electricity (3.8 percent). Prices for gasoline advanced 1.4 percent, but prices for natural gas service dropped 10.0 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 6.8 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (16.0 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service rose 0.7 percent, but prices for electricity decreased 3.3 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for household furnishings and operations (2.3 percent) and shelter (1.2 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-4.3 percent) and other goods and services (-0.9 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.7 percent. Components contributing to the increase included apparel (12.4 percent) and shelter (2.5 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decrease in new and used motor vehicles (-5.1 percent).

The March 2020 Consumer Price Index for the Honolulu area is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This index changed to a bimonthly publication schedule beginning in January, 2018. The first indexes using the new structure were published in February 2018. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/additional-resources/geographic-revision-2018.htm.

Historical data, including semiannual and annual averages, are available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/data.htm


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 89 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 28 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 87 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 24,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Urban Hawaii area covered in this release consists of Honolulu in the State of Hawaii.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

282.248 - 283.683 1.7 0.5 -

All items (1967=100)

777.022 - 780.971 - - -

Food and beverages

287.049 - 287.529 -0.2 0.2 -

Food

287.556 - 287.991 -0.4 0.2 -

Food at home

274.175 277.330 275.011 -1.1 0.3 -0.8

Cereals and bakery products

304.256 - 314.141 3.2 3.2 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

250.892 - 253.585 -0.8 1.1 -

Dairy and related products

241.768 - 243.193 3.1 0.6 -

Fruits and vegetables

341.701 - 341.342 -1.3 -0.1 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

341.918 - 323.127 -5.6 -5.5 -

Other food at home

262.080 - 264.147 -2.9 0.8 -

Food away from home

295.690 - 295.804 0.4 0.0 -

Food away from home

295.690 - 295.804 0.4 0.0 -

Alcoholic beverages

277.560 - 278.555 3.4 0.4 -

Housing

308.198 - 312.234 2.2 1.3 -

Shelter

336.674 341.410 340.693 2.5 1.2 -0.2

Rent of primary residence

326.631 333.571 336.832 4.4 3.1 1.0

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

350.526 353.445 351.412 1.7 0.3 -0.6

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

350.526 353.445 351.412 1.7 0.3 -0.6

Fuels and utilities

365.521 - 371.774 0.2 1.7 -

Household energy

283.298 278.752 292.183 -3.0 3.1 4.8

Energy services

278.140 273.731 287.032 -3.2 3.2 4.9

Electricity

274.031 270.789 284.569 -3.3 3.8 5.1

Utility (piped) gas service

313.929 283.131 282.504 0.7 -10.0 -0.2

Household furnishings and operations

145.976 - 149.283 1.6 2.3 -

Apparel

119.317 - 120.218 12.4 0.8 -

Transportation

222.380 - 219.118 0.5 -1.5 -

Private transportation

224.121 - 220.848 1.7 -1.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

103.222 - 98.747 -5.1 -4.3 -

New vehicles

165.007 - 156.216 -5.6 -5.3 -

Used cars and trucks

237.279 - 235.047 -2.4 -0.9 -

Motor fuel

270.649 271.988 274.467 15.9 1.4 0.9

Gasoline (all types)

277.722 279.104 281.655 16.0 1.4 0.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

289.413 291.002 293.625 16.0 1.5 0.9

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

233.520 233.520 236.436 15.1 1.2 1.2

Gasoline, unleaded premium

255.730 256.613 258.978 16.1 1.3 0.9

Motor vehicle insurance

477.600 - 477.600 -2.4 0.0 -

Medical care

- - - - - -

Recreation

134.203 - 134.652 2.0 0.3 -

Education and communication

143.890 - 144.896 0.9 0.7 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,795.838 - 1,795.863 2.5 0.0 -

Other goods and services

504.879 - 500.222 -0.3 -0.9 -

Commodity and service group

All items

282.248 - 283.683 1.7 0.5 -

Commodities

207.107 - 206.493 1.5 -0.3 -

Commodities less food & beverages

158.503 - 157.361 3.1 -0.7 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

202.934 - 204.192 7.7 0.6 -

Durables

110.874 - 108.001 -3.0 -2.6 -

Services

347.838 - 351.022 1.7 0.9 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

274.347 - 275.911 1.7 0.6 -

All items less shelter

258.499 - 258.618 1.1 0.0 -

Commodities less food

162.838 - 161.757 3.1 -0.7 -

Nondurables

246.485 - 247.264 2.8 0.3 -

Nondurables less food

207.544 - 208.782 7.4 0.6 -

Services less rent of shelter

359.940 - 361.733 0.7 0.5 -

Services less medical care services

339.529 - 342.549 1.6 0.9 -

Energy

274.339 273.180 280.515 6.8 2.3 2.7

All items less energy

284.475 - 285.658 1.4 0.4 -

All items less food and energy

285.796 - 287.133 1.7 0.5 -

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:08 UTC
