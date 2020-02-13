Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-281-SAN
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices were up 0.8 percent over the past month, up 3.1 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Los Angeles area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.8 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the January increase was influenced by higher prices for medical care and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 3.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.7 percent over the year. Food prices rose 3.5 percent. Energy prices rose 6.7 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices advanced 1.3 percent for the month of January. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home rose 1.6 percent, and prices for food at home moved up 1.0 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 3.5 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 5.0 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at home increased 2.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 0.3 percent over the month. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-2.4 percent). Prices for natural gas service advanced 9.1 percent, and prices for electricity rose 1.8 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 6.7 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (8.4 percent). Prices paid for electricity increased 5.7 percent, but prices for natural gas service decreased 0.9 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent in January. Higher prices for apparel (5.3 percent) and medical care (2.6 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for used cars and trucks (-0.7 percent) and household furnishings and operations (-0.1 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.7 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (4.1 percent), other goods and services (4.0 percent), and medical care (3.6 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in household furnishings and operations (-1.6 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (-1.5 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.7 3.1 0.9 2.1 0.8 3.5 0.7 3.2 0.8 3.1

February

0.0 2.4 0.6 2.7 0.7 3.6 0.1 2.5

March

0.3 1.7 0.3 2.7 0.4 3.8 0.6 2.7

April

0.2 2.0 0.2 2.7 0.4 4.0 1.0 3.3

May

0.5 1.4 0.3 2.5 0.4 4.1 0.2 3.1

June

0.1 1.8 -0.2 2.2 -0.2 4.0 0.0 3.3

July

0.0 1.1 0.3 2.5 0.2 3.9 0.1 3.3

August

0.0 1.4 0.3 2.8 0.2 3.9 0.0 3.0

September

0.2 1.9 0.4 3.1 0.5 3.9 0.5 3.0

October

0.4 2.2 0.4 3.1 0.5 4.1 0.7 3.2

November

-0.4 1.8 0.1 3.6 -0.3 3.6 -0.3 3.2

December

0.0 2.0 0.0 3.6 -0.3 3.2 -0.6 3.0

The February 2020 Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles area is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2020.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As part of the new sample, Los Angeles and Riverside have separate indexes. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/additional-resources/geographic-revision-2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim. metropolitan area covered in this release is comprised of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

277.239 275.553 277.755 3.1 0.2 0.8

All items (1967=100)

819.088 814.106 820.612 - - -

Food and beverages

268.232 267.623 271.402 3.1 1.2 1.4

Food

269.725 269.400 272.904 3.5 1.2 1.3

Food at home

257.137 256.446 258.997 2.0 0.7 1.0

Cereals and bakery products

273.013 271.514 273.713 2.6 0.3 0.8

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

284.748 281.643 283.279 3.5 -0.5 0.6

Dairy and related products

252.231 253.042 255.915 6.1 1.5 1.1

Fruits and vegetables

341.367 342.395 346.423 1.9 1.5 1.2

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

255.707 259.489 265.988 0.1 4.0 2.5

Other food at home

197.047 195.258 196.280 -0.7 -0.4 0.5

Food away from home

279.237 279.297 283.693 5.0 1.6 1.6

Food away from home

279.237 279.297 283.693 5.0 1.6 1.6

Alcoholic beverages

231.925 227.556 234.278 -2.6 1.0 3.0

Housing

319.370 319.257 320.216 3.6 0.3 0.3

Shelter

370.434 369.854 370.579 4.1 0.0 0.2

Rent of primary residence

393.179 394.303 394.761 5.0 0.4 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

384.010 384.958 385.738 4.5 0.4 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

383.988 384.936 385.716 4.5 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

326.698 331.851 338.513 3.1 3.6 2.0

Household energy

276.725 283.097 293.308 3.8 6.0 3.6

Energy services

275.203 281.858 291.952 3.8 6.1 3.6

Electricity

330.012 330.012 335.880 5.7 1.8 1.8

Utility (piped) gas service

199.891 220.806 240.913 -0.9 20.5 9.1

Household furnishings and operations

118.888 118.839 118.740 -1.6 -0.1 -0.1

Apparel

106.580 106.453 112.147 2.9 5.2 5.3

Transportation

221.128 213.991 214.517 2.6 -3.0 0.2

Private transportation

218.837 212.053 211.380 2.3 -3.4 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

90.685 89.681 90.689 -1.5 0.0 1.1

New vehicles

168.689 168.357 169.444 -1.4 0.4 0.6

Used cars and trucks

263.523 262.995 261.076 -2.2 -0.9 -0.7

Motor fuel

306.142 281.470 274.752 8.4 -10.3 -2.4

Gasoline (all types)

299.212 274.921 268.329 8.4 -10.3 -2.4

Gasoline, unleaded regular

299.590 274.851 268.258 8.2 -10.5 -2.4

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

287.692 265.897 259.489 8.6 -9.8 -2.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

284.650 263.520 257.222 8.6 -9.6 -2.4

Motor vehicle insurance

782.920 782.920 782.920 1.0 0.0 0.0

Medical care

485.276 485.696 498.270 3.6 2.7 2.6

Recreation

107.510 105.912 107.744 0.0 0.2 1.7

Education and communication

149.289 149.031 149.118 2.0 -0.1 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,959.569 1,959.856 1,961.158 3.5 0.1 0.1

Other goods and services

450.146 447.306 449.830 4.0 -0.1 0.6

Commodity and service group

All items

277.239 275.553 277.755 3.1 0.2 0.8

Commodities

185.573 182.787 184.534 1.8 -0.6 1.0

Commodities less food & beverages

142.409 138.978 139.751 0.7 -1.9 0.6

Nondurables less food & beverages

196.819 190.233 191.943 3.1 -2.5 0.9

Durables

90.318 89.682 89.672 -3.2 -0.7 0.0

Services

358.805 358.083 360.662 3.7 0.5 0.7

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

268.089 266.331 268.151 3.0 0.0 0.7

All items less shelter

236.218 234.021 236.840 2.3 0.3 1.2

Commodities less food

146.542 143.044 144.030 0.6 -1.7 0.7

Nondurables

234.116 230.114 232.872 3.2 -0.5 1.2

Nondurables less food

201.420 194.864 196.962 2.8 -2.2 1.1

Services less rent of shelter

351.611 350.670 355.975 3.0 1.2 1.5

Services less medical care services

346.853 346.037 347.836 3.5 0.3 0.5

Energy

298.072 284.050 283.316 6.7 -5.0 -0.3

All items less energy

278.051 277.171 279.587 2.8 0.6 0.9

All items less food and energy

279.781 278.812 281.022 2.7 0.4 0.8

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:29pCast & Crew Reaches Agreement to Acquire Media Services
BU
12:28pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : applies for listing of ordinary shares on MOEX
PU
12:27pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pPRECISION DRILLING : shares jump on earnings beat despite lower revenue
AQ
12:25pVivendi plans an IPO of Universal by early 2023 at the latest
RE
12:24pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports lower income in Q4 but beats expectations
AQ
12:24pSTP INVESTMENT SERVICES : Acquires Accusource
BU
12:23pOPERA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Opera Limited To Contact The Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group