Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

Area prices were up 0.4 percent over the past month, up 2.5 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Midwest Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.4 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The January increase was broad based and influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 2.5 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent. Energy prices rose 8.5 percent, largely the result of higher prices for gasoline. Food prices rose 1.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices advanced 0.4 percent for the month of January. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home advanced 0.6 percent, and prices for food away from home were virtually unchanged (0.1 percent) for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 1.7 percent. Prices for food at home advanced 1.0 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home increased 2.6 percent.

Energy

The energy index was little changed (0.1 percent) over the month. Prices for electricity rose 0.7 percent. Prices for gasoline declined 0.6 percent, while prices for natural gas service were virtually unchanged (-0.1 percent) for the same period.

Energy prices rose 8.5 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (20.5 percent). Prices paid for electricity decreased 0.8 percent, and prices for natural gas service declined 5.3 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent in January. Higher prices for apparel (2.0 percent), medical care services (0.8 percent), and shelter (0.3 percent) led the increase.

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent. Components contributing to the increase included medical care services (4.9 percent) and shelter (3.2 percent). Lower prices for medical care commodities (-4.0 percent) and used cars and trucks (-1.9 percent) did little to moderate the increase.

CPI-W

In January, the Midwest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 233.506. The CPI-W increased 0.4 percent in January and advanced 2.7 percent over the year.

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.6 1.6 0.2 0.8 0.4 2.5

February

0.0 0.4 0.2 2.4 0.2 1.7 0.7 1.3

March

0.6 0.5 0.1 1.9 0.2 1.8 0.6 1.7

April

0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 0.4 1.8 0.3 1.5

May

0.4 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.5 2.3 0.3 1.3

June

0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.2 2.5 0.0 1.2

July

-0.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 0.0 2.4 0.2 1.5

August

0.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 0.0 2.1 0.0 1.5

September

0.2 1.1 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.9 0.0 1.4

October

-0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.5 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.5

November

-0.3 1.2 0.2 1.9 -0.6 1.4 -0.2 1.9

December

0.1 1.8 -0.2 1.7 -0.4 1.3 0.0 2.3

The February 2020 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest Region is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

All items

238.850 238.734 239.690 2.5 0.4 0.4

All items (December 1977 = 100)

388.623 388.433 389.988

Food and beverages

248.594 248.802 249.749 1.6 0.5 0.4

Food

248.037 248.223 249.149 1.7 0.4 0.4

Food at home

227.343 227.074 228.471 1.0 0.5 0.6

Cereals and bakery products

257.379 255.745 258.395 0.3 0.4 1.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

247.506 250.039 249.974 2.2 1.0 0.0

Dairy and related products

199.956 200.690 198.996 3.5 -0.5 -0.8

Fruits and vegetables

267.102 266.927 273.091 -0.8 2.2 2.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

163.499 163.199 164.544 1.3 0.6 0.8

Other food at home

198.624 196.659 197.375 0.4 -0.6 0.4

Food away from home

282.151 283.025 283.255 2.6 0.4 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

254.112 254.606 255.820 0.9 0.7 0.5

Housing

234.223 234.889 235.848 2.5 0.7 0.4

Shelter

281.961 283.184 284.095 3.2 0.8 0.3

Rent of primary residence

282.272 283.508 284.503 3.3 0.8 0.4

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

287.810 288.794 289.737 3.2 0.7 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

287.753 288.732 289.674 3.2 0.7 0.3

Fuels and utilities

218.851 218.912 220.145 -0.9 0.6 0.6

Household energy

175.396 175.374 176.012 -2.1 0.4 0.4

Energy services

181.746 181.397 182.261 -2.2 0.3 0.5

Electricity

197.018 195.839 197.280 -0.8 0.1 0.7

Utility (piped) gas service

145.580 146.584 146.477 -5.3 0.6 -0.1

Household furnishings and operations

115.714 115.164 116.081 0.9 0.3 0.8

Apparel

116.404 111.711 113.913 -0.8 -2.1 2.0

Transportation

201.087 200.968 201.165 4.4 0.0 0.1

Private transportation

196.275 196.613 196.607 4.7 0.2 0.0

New and used motor vehicles

96.757 96.680 96.750 -0.4 0.0 0.1

New vehicles

137.122 138.099 137.921 1.4 0.6 -0.1

New cars and trucks

96.939 97.634 97.498 1.4 0.6 -0.1

New cars

133.498 134.600 134.980 1.4 1.1 0.3

Used cars and trucks

136.124 135.959 134.978 -1.9 -0.8 -0.7

Motor fuel

225.226 226.932 225.542 20.1 0.1 -0.6

Gasoline (all types)

223.631 225.330 224.003 20.5 0.2 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular

217.335 219.041 217.738 20.9 0.2 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

261.727 262.622 260.923 19.5 -0.3 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

249.865 251.566 250.064 16.4 0.1 -0.6

Motor vehicle insurance

740.197 738.741 738.436 -0.1 -0.2 0.0

Medical care

507.577 505.493 507.573 3.1 0.0 0.4

Medical care commodities

387.962 387.320 382.508 -4.0 -1.4 -1.2

Medical care services

547.734 545.161 549.439 4.9 0.3 0.8

Professional services

422.292 422.628 423.023 0.5 0.2 0.1

Recreation

122.834 123.028 123.725 2.1 0.7 0.6

Education and communication

138.572 138.550 138.804 0.7 0.2 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,203.735 1,198.388 1,198.577 -0.1 -0.4 0.0

Other goods and services

441.087 439.894 442.284 3.1 0.3 0.5

Commodity and service group

Commodities

179.046 178.697 179.077 2.2 0.0 0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

145.789 145.246 145.404 2.6 -0.3 0.1

Nondurables less food and beverages

192.755 191.477 192.027 4.9 -0.4 0.3

Durables

101.082 101.094 101.002 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1

Services

300.597 300.727 302.305 2.7 0.6 0.5

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

225.788 225.207 226.182 2.2 0.2 0.4

All items less medical care

226.127 226.104 227.006 2.4 0.4 0.4

Commodities less food

149.133 148.614 148.801 2.5 -0.2 0.1

Nondurables

220.187 219.594 220.336 3.2 0.1 0.3

Nondurables less food

196.005 194.827 195.416 4.6 -0.3 0.3

Services less rent of shelter

329.750 328.666 331.000 2.1 0.4 0.7

Services less medical care services

282.161 282.494 283.863 2.4 0.6 0.5

Energy

197.989 198.773 198.499 8.5 0.3 -0.1

All items less energy

245.871 245.661 246.743 2.0 0.4 0.4

All items less food and energy

246.210 245.930 247.043 2.1 0.3 0.5

Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:09 UTC
