Consumer Price Index, Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington — January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-235-CHI
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Local prices up 3.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington area increased 0.6 percent from November to January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the food index rose 0.3 percent and the energy index was down 0.4 percent over the bi-monthly period. The index for all items less food and energy was up 0.7 percent from November to January. Among the indexes within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for shelter and recreation, but were lower for new and used motor vehicles. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the past 12 months, the Minneapolis all items CPI-U increased 3.0 percent. (See table A.) The food index rose 1.7 percent while the energy index increased 4.4 percent from January 2019 to January 2020. The index for all items less food and energy rose 3.0 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.3 percent from November to January. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) rose 0.4 percent while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) edged up 0.1 percent, over the bi-monthly period.

Over the year, food prices in the Minneapolis area were up 1.7 percent. Prices for groceries fell 0.1 percent, while food away from home prices rose 3.9 percent from January 2019.

Energy

The energy index for Minneapolis fell 0.4 percent from November to January. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-4.1 percent), while electricity prices and utility (piped) gas service costs rose 6.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

From January 2019 to January 2020, overall energy prices increased 4.4 percent. The gasoline index rose 15.5 percent. Utility (piped) gas service prices and electricity prices declined 12.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.7 percent from November to January. Among the index's components, prices were higher for shelter (1.0 percent) and recreation (1.6 percent), but were lower for new and used motor vehicles (-1.7 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 3.0 percent. Increases in the indexes for shelter (4.3 percent) and medical care (4.6 percent) were contributing factors.

Month 2018 2019 2020
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

January

0.3 0.4 1.4 0.6 3.0

March

0.5 1.4 2.3

May

1.0 1.0 2.3

July

0.3 0.3 2.2

September

0.3 -0.2 1.7

November

-1.2 1.3 -0.2 2.8

The March 2020 Consumer Price Index for Minneapolis is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 10, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, LeSueur, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Washington, and Wright Counties in Minnesota; and Pierce and St. Croix Counties in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

250.997 - 252.447 3.0 0.6 -

All items (1967=100)

788.766 - 793.322 - - -

Food and beverages

285.818 - 286.941 1.9 0.4 -

Food

274.760 - 275.478 1.7 0.3 -

Food at home

245.759 246.304 246.746 -0.1 0.4 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

269.368 - 265.107 -2.2 -1.6 -

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

262.410 - 267.421 3.2 1.9 -

Dairy and related products

278.174 - 278.613 1.7 0.2 -

Fruits and vegetables

337.885 - 333.591 -4.2 -1.3 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

154.630 - 159.442 3.5 3.1 -

Other food at home

194.438 - 194.679 -1.2 0.1 -

Food away from home

316.302 - 316.562 3.9 0.1 -

Alcoholic beverages

381.771 - 388.504 3.6 1.8 -

Housing

237.695 - 240.670 3.3 1.3 -

Shelter

283.953 285.888 286.922 4.3 1.0 0.4

Rent of primary residence

291.260 292.838 294.350 5.0 1.1 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

297.252 298.781 300.118 3.9 1.0 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

297.252 298.781 300.118 3.9 1.0 0.4

Fuels and utilities

197.958 - 205.861 -5.6 4.0 -

Household energy

172.220 179.791 180.805 -7.6 5.0 0.6

Energy services

173.587 181.140 182.916 -8.2 5.4 1.0

Electricity

234.509 244.886 250.613 -5.3 6.9 2.3

Utility (piped) gas service

121.524 126.665 124.752 -12.9 2.7 -1.5

Household furnishings and operations

120.948 - 121.875 3.3 0.8 -

Apparel

133.068 - 133.575 -0.1 0.4 -

Transportation

200.247 - 198.113 3.3 -1.1 -

Private transportation

185.741 - 182.927 3.2 -1.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

91.188 - 89.623 0.8 -1.7 -

New vehicles

157.400 - 152.820 2.1 -2.9 -

Used cars and trucks

267.925 - 266.786 -2.9 -0.4 -

Motor fuel

210.254 203.882 201.743 15.4 -4.0 -1.0

Gasoline (all types)

210.705 204.260 202.063 15.5 -4.1 -1.1

Gasoline, unleaded regular

210.978 204.017 202.031 15.7 -4.2 -1.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

214.248 213.493 208.501 15.1 -2.7 -2.3

Gasoline, unleaded premium

261.453 259.336 254.197 12.5 -2.8 -2.0

Motor vehicle insurance

464.304 - 469.793 -7.4 1.2 -

Medical care

571.455 - 570.310 4.6 -0.2 -

Recreation

131.710 - 133.881 4.4 1.6 -

Education and communication

137.479 - 137.148 -1.7 -0.2 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,089.593 - 1,089.712 -3.6 0.0 -

Other goods and services

383.258 - 390.171 5.1 1.8 -

Commodity and service group

All items

250.997 - 252.447 3.0 0.6 -

Commodities

187.944 - 187.330 2.9 -0.3 -

Commodities less food and beverages

144.973 - 143.886 3.5 -0.7 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

192.093 - 190.170 5.2 -1.0 -

Durables

104.609 - 104.130 1.4 -0.5 -

Services

307.097 - 310.451 3.0 1.1 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

236.567 - 238.118 2.8 0.7 -

All items less shelter

237.926 - 238.722 2.3 0.3 -

Commodities less food

153.296 - 152.334 3.5 -0.6 -

Nondurables

236.054 - 235.387 3.5 -0.3 -

Nondurables less food

204.898 - 203.317 5.1 -0.8 -

Services less rent of shelter

346.247 - 350.163 1.6 1.1 -

Services less medical care services

283.465 - 286.869 2.7 1.2 -

Energy

195.109 195.021 194.379 4.4 -0.4 -0.3

All items less energy

260.467 - 262.124 2.9 0.6 -

All items less food and energy

258.441 - 260.232 3.0 0.7 -

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:09 UTC
