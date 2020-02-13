Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – January 2020

News Release Information 20-277-NEW

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.8 percent over the month and 2.5 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), climbed 0.8 percent in January, after inching up 0.1 percent for two consecutive months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli pointed out that the advance, the largest in six years, was largely driven by an increase in shelter prices and by a seasonal rise in apparel prices. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the year, the CPI-U advanced 2.5 percent. The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.7 percent, the highest rate posted since April 2009. (See table A and chart 1.) Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change in both indexes. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.5 percent for the second consecutive month in January. With four of the six grocery groups rising at least 1.0 percent, the food-at-home index increased 1.0 percent. Among the groceries with higher January prices were nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks, tomatoes, and potatoes. In contrast, prices for food away from home ticked down 0.1 percent.

Over the year, the food index increased 1.6 percent. Prices for food away from home were up 2.6 percent, and prices for food at home rose 0.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index increased 1.4 percent in January, following no change in December. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for electricity (3.2 percent). Prices for gasoline advanced 1.2 percent, while prices for natural gas service declined 0.9 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 2.3 percent over the year. An 8.1-percent increase in gasoline prices was partially offset by lower prices for electricity (-1.7 percent) and for natural gas (-5.0 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent, after inching up 0.1 percent during each of the two prior months. Apparel prices, often up in January, jumped 8.8 percent, the largest increase since September 2009. A 0.5-percent advance in shelter prices included increases of 0.5 percent for owners' equivalent rent and 0.3 percent for residential rent. New vehicle prices advanced 1.6 percent. Higher prices for hospital services contributed to a 0.8-percent increase in medical care. Household furnishings and operations also rose 0.8 percent, and recreation increased 0.4 percent, with higher toy prices.

From January 2019 to January 2020, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.7 percent. A 2.5-percent increase in shelter prices included a 3.0-percent rise in residential rent and a 2.4-percent increase in owners' equivalent rent. Medical care prices rose 4.4 percent. A 3.4-percent rise in prices for tuition, other school fees, and childcare contributed to a 3.3-percent increase in prices for education and communication. Prices for motor vehicle insurance and for recreation each rose 3.2 percent. Apparel prices increased 3.0 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.8 0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5 February 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3 March 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6 April 0.1 0.0 0.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 May 0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5 June 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7 July -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7 August 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8 September 0.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4 October -0.1 0.4 0.1 1.2 -0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5 November -0.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8 December -0.4 0.7 0.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2

CPI-W

In January, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 276.077, up 0.7 percent over the month. The CPI-W rose 2.4 percent over the year.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

