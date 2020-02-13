Log in
Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-277-NEW
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.8 percent over the month and 2.5 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), climbed 0.8 percent in January, after inching up 0.1 percent for two consecutive months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli pointed out that the advance, the largest in six years, was largely driven by an increase in shelter prices and by a seasonal rise in apparel prices. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the year, the CPI-U advanced 2.5 percent. The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.7 percent, the highest rate posted since April 2009. (See table A and chart 1.) Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change in both indexes. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.5 percent for the second consecutive month in January. With four of the six grocery groups rising at least 1.0 percent, the food-at-home index increased 1.0 percent. Among the groceries with higher January prices were nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks, tomatoes, and potatoes. In contrast, prices for food away from home ticked down 0.1 percent.

Over the year, the food index increased 1.6 percent. Prices for food away from home were up 2.6 percent, and prices for food at home rose 0.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index increased 1.4 percent in January, following no change in December. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for electricity (3.2 percent). Prices for gasoline advanced 1.2 percent, while prices for natural gas service declined 0.9 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 2.3 percent over the year. An 8.1-percent increase in gasoline prices was partially offset by lower prices for electricity (-1.7 percent) and for natural gas (-5.0 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent, after inching up 0.1 percent during each of the two prior months. Apparel prices, often up in January, jumped 8.8 percent, the largest increase since September 2009. A 0.5-percent advance in shelter prices included increases of 0.5 percent for owners' equivalent rent and 0.3 percent for residential rent. New vehicle prices advanced 1.6 percent. Higher prices for hospital services contributed to a 0.8-percent increase in medical care. Household furnishings and operations also rose 0.8 percent, and recreation increased 0.4 percent, with higher toy prices.

From January 2019 to January 2020, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.7 percent. A 2.5-percent increase in shelter prices included a 3.0-percent rise in residential rent and a 2.4-percent increase in owners' equivalent rent. Medical care prices rose 4.4 percent. A 3.4-percent rise in prices for tuition, other school fees, and childcare contributed to a 3.3-percent increase in prices for education and communication. Prices for motor vehicle insurance and for recreation each rose 3.2 percent. Apparel prices increased 3.0 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.8 0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5

February

0.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3

March

0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6

April

0.1 0.0 0.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6

May

0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5

June

0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7

July

-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7

August

0.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8

September

0.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4

October

-0.1 0.4 0.1 1.2 -0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5

November

-0.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8

December

-0.4 0.7 0.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2

CPI-W

In January, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 276.077, up 0.7 percent over the month. The CPI-W rose 2.4 percent over the year.

The February 2020 Consumer Price Index for New York-Newark-Jersey City is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa., Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

279.468 279.816 282.020 2.5 0.9 0.8

All items (1967=100)

807.902 808.908 815.281

Food and beverages

271.232 272.644 274.084 1.6 1.1 0.5

Food

271.226 272.678 274.070 1.6 1.0 0.5

Food at home

256.906 258.504 261.131 0.7 1.6 1.0

Cereals and bakery products

301.352 302.844 306.081 2.5 1.6 1.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

251.183 256.300 256.578 1.4 2.1 0.1

Dairy and related products

228.754 227.681 231.648 1.5 1.3 1.7

Fruits and vegetables

331.159 334.575 340.468 0.9 2.8 1.8

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

249.305 245.190 254.065 -1.7 1.9 3.6

Other food at home

225.520 226.983 226.667 0.0 0.5 -0.1

Food away from home

298.940 300.220 299.909 2.6 0.3 -0.1

Alcoholic beverages

266.733 267.591 269.654 2.0 1.1 0.8

Housing

304.498 305.331 307.061 2.0 0.8 0.6

Shelter

387.012 387.979 389.790 2.5 0.7 0.5

Rent of primary residence

404.275 404.797 405.906 3.0 0.4 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

395.433 395.838 397.709 2.4 0.6 0.5

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

394.943 395.348 397.216 2.4 0.6 0.5

Fuels and utilities

195.591 195.743 198.531 -0.7 1.5 1.4

Household energy

186.271 186.140 189.053 -1.4 1.5 1.6

Energy services

176.586 175.579 178.787 -2.7 1.2 1.8

Electricity

175.324 171.328 176.820 -1.7 0.9 3.2

Utility (piped) gas service

168.327 171.997 170.390 -5.0 1.2 -0.9

Household furnishings and operations

108.530 109.437 110.276 -1.2 1.6 0.8

Apparel

118.933 115.059 125.131 3.0 5.2 8.8

Transportation

221.339 220.151 221.885 3.5 0.2 0.8

Private transportation

206.397 208.085 209.161 3.7 1.3 0.5

New and used motor vehicles

88.651 90.297 90.470 0.5 2.1 0.2

New vehicles

202.117 202.882 206.151 1.5 2.0 1.6

Used cars and trucks

264.906 264.946 263.204 -1.1 -0.6 -0.7

Motor fuel

212.725 212.729 215.275 8.0 1.2 1.2

Gasoline (all types)

211.705 211.706 214.243 8.1 1.2 1.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

210.034 210.067 212.656 8.2 1.2 1.2

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

223.364 222.782 224.941 7.0 0.7 1.0

Gasoline, unleaded premium

225.608 225.454 227.640 7.0 0.9 1.0

Motor vehicle insurance

774.086 781.508 782.017 3.2 1.0 0.1

Medical care

518.443 519.528 523.628 4.4 1.0 0.8

Recreation

127.234 128.159 128.629 3.2 1.1 0.4

Education and communication

147.417 147.649 148.031 3.3 0.4 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,241.715 1,241.750 1,241.750 3.4 0.0 0.0

Other goods and services

438.292 439.804 440.288 1.8 0.5 0.1

Commodity and service group

All items

279.468 279.816 282.020 2.5 0.9 0.8

Commodities

189.674 189.876 192.635 1.6 1.6 1.5

Commodities less food and beverages

141.116 140.753 143.937 1.6 2.0 2.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

179.968 179.142 184.854 3.5 2.7 3.2

Durables

92.011 92.176 92.779 -1.9 0.8 0.7

Services

354.608 355.073 356.925 2.8 0.7 0.5

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

269.092 269.408 271.530 2.3 0.9 0.8

All items less shelter

236.807 236.889 239.249 2.5 1.0 1.0

Commodities less food

145.761 145.433 148.602 1.7 1.9 2.2

Nondurables

226.803 227.011 230.748 2.4 1.7 1.6

Nondurables less food

185.191 184.455 189.961 3.4 2.6 3.0

Services less rent of shelter

330.752 330.667 332.594 3.1 0.6 0.6

Services less medical care services

340.558 340.973 342.543 2.5 0.6 0.5

Energy

198.918 198.837 201.655 2.3 1.4 1.4

All items less energy

289.262 289.655 291.832 2.5 0.9 0.8

All items less food and energy

294.338 294.570 296.892 2.7 0.9 0.8

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:10 UTC
