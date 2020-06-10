Log in
Consumer Price Index, New York-Newark-Jersey City – May 2020

06/10/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1201-NEW
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Area prices up 0.5 percent over the month and 1.4 percent over the year

Prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), rose 0.5 percent in May, after declining 0.5 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli attributed the increase to higher prices for food and for other non-energy items. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the year, the CPI-U increased 1.4 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.9 percent. Price increases for shelter drove the 12-month change in both indexes. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 1.2 percent in May, after jumping 2.6 percent in April. Prices for food at home increased 1.5 percent, with higher prices reported for three of the six major grocery groups, led by a 5.3-percent rise in meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. Among the items in that group with May price increases were beef roasts, beef steaks, and chicken. Prices for food away from home rose 0.7 percent.

From May 2019 to May 2020, the food index advanced 5.6 percent. Prices for food at home climbed 7.1 percent, and prices for food away from home rose 3.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 1.2 percent, after decreasing 5.2 percent in April. Gasoline prices declined 4.8 percent in May, following an 8.9-percent fall one month earlier. In contrast, prices for energy services increased 1.0 percent, reflecting a 1.7-percent rise in electricity charges that was partly offset by a 0.5-percent decline in natural gas prices.

For the year ended in May 2020, energy prices dropped 13.5 percent, primarily due to a 28.3-percent fall in gasoline prices. Prices for energy services advanced 2.6 percent, with higher prices for electricity (2.5 percent) and for natural gas (1.2 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.5 percent in May, following a 0.6-percent decline in April. Prices rose for recreation (6.7 percent) and for new and used vehicles (3.1 percent). Within shelter, residential rent and owners' equivalent rent each ticked up 0.1 percent. Medical care prices also inched up 0.1 percent. These increases were tempered by a seasonal decline in apparel prices (-3.6 percent), as well as by price reductions for motor vehicle insurance (-1.0 percent), household furnishings and operations (-0.8 percent), and other goods and services (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.9 percent. A 2.0-percent increase in shelter prices included a 2.7-percent rise in owners' equivalent rent and a 2.1-percent increase in residential rent. Recreation and medical care prices rose 10.7 and 5.2 percent, respectively. A 4.3-percent rise in prices for tuition, other school fees, and childcare contributed to a 2.5-percent increase in prices for education and communication. Partly offsetting these increases were declines for apparel (-7.7 percent) and for motor vehicle insurance (-10.5 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.8 0.6 2.5 0.4 1.4 0.5 1.6 0.8 2.5

February

0.3 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.5 1.7 0.2 1.3 0.2 2.4

March

0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 2.3 0.0 1.7 0.3 1.6 -0.2 2.0

April

0.1 0.0 0.4 1.0 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 -0.5 1.1

May

0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.8 0.4 2.2 0.2 1.5 0.5 1.4

June

0.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 0.2 1.8 0.1 2.0 0.3 1.7

July

-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.2 0.0 1.7

August

0.1 0.1 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.8

September

0.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 0.5 2.1 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.4

October

-0.1 0.4 0.1 1.2 -0.2 1.8 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.5

November

-0.2 0.6 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.9 0.1 1.8

December

-0.4 0.7 0.1 2.1 0.1 1.6 -0.2 1.6 0.1 2.2

CPI-W

In May, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 276.413, up 0.6 percent over the month. The CPI-W rose 1.4 percent over the year.

The June 2020 Consumer Price Index for New York-Newark-Jersey City is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on May 2020 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at

https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Core Based Statistical Area includes Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties in New York; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
March
2020 		April
2020 		May
2020 		May
2019 		March
2020 		April
2020

Expenditure category

All items

281.975 280.623 282.092 1.4 0.0 0.5

All items (1967=100)

815.152 811.241 815.490

Food and beverages

274.523 281.042 284.171 5.4 3.5 1.1

Food

274.371 281.380 284.654 5.6 3.7 1.2

Food at home

261.184 270.644 274.785 7.1 5.2 1.5

Cereals and bakery products

303.916 310.214 308.436 0.8 1.5 -0.6

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

261.942 270.179 284.368 13.9 8.6 5.3

Dairy and related products

228.607 238.563 244.577 9.2 7.0 2.5

Fruits and vegetables

330.553 341.610 339.187 3.2 2.6 -0.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

257.368 266.718 273.103 8.7 6.1 2.4

Other food at home

228.597 239.915 239.612 5.8 4.8 -0.1

Food away from home

300.566 304.310 306.452 3.7 2.0 0.7

Alcoholic beverages

271.981 271.661 272.738 2.5 0.3 0.4

Housing

307.537 306.467 306.606 1.5 -0.3 0.0

Shelter

392.352 391.605 391.742 2.0 -0.2 0.0

Rent of primary residence

406.933 407.462 407.966 2.1 0.3 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

398.790 399.954 400.201 2.7 0.4 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

398.296 399.459 399.705 2.7 0.4 0.1

Fuels and utilities

191.388 186.538 188.427 -1.1 -1.5 1.0

Household energy

181.048 175.677 177.215 -2.1 -2.1 0.9

Energy services

176.333 174.143 175.941 2.6 -0.2 1.0

Electricity

176.153 173.661 176.674 2.5 0.3 1.7

Utility (piped) gas service

164.509 163.078 162.310 1.2 -1.3 -0.5

Household furnishings and operations

108.719 108.897 107.991 -2.2 -0.7 -0.8

Apparel

125.096 116.808 112.596 -7.7 -10.0 -3.6

Transportation

216.549 207.798 209.149 -7.8 -3.4 0.7

Private transportation

206.133 197.195 197.741 -7.2 -4.1 0.3

New and used motor vehicles

91.029 90.428 93.208 3.5 2.4 3.1

New vehicles

206.395 206.343 210.982 3.3 2.2 2.2

Used cars and trucks

271.931 269.102 267.082 -0.3 -1.8 -0.8

Motor fuel

197.019 179.650 171.070 -28.1 -13.2 -4.8

Gasoline (all types)

195.949 178.549 169.939 -28.3 -13.3 -4.8

Gasoline, unleaded regular

193.704 176.078 167.074 -29.3 -13.7 -5.1

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

211.825 196.358 188.304 -22.0 -11.1 -4.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

213.898 198.041 192.902 -20.6 -9.8 -2.6

Motor vehicle insurance

792.842 688.887 681.767 -10.5 -14.0 -1.0

Medical care

530.628 531.356 531.938 5.2 0.2 0.1

Recreation

130.358 130.864 139.590 10.7 7.1 6.7

Education and communication

148.035 148.037 147.976 2.5 0.0 0.0

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,256.467 1,256.467 1,257.297 4.3 0.1 0.1

Other goods and services

440.648 442.267 440.712 1.2 0.0 -0.4

Commodity and service group

All items

281.975 280.623 282.092 1.4 0.0 0.5

Commodities

190.403 189.595 189.287 -1.7 -0.6 -0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

140.638 136.573 134.733 -7.7 -4.2 -1.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

178.482 170.999 167.136 -11.0 -6.4 -2.3

Durables

92.559 91.955 92.107 -1.3 -0.5 0.2

Services

358.515 356.716 359.558 2.7 0.3 0.8

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

271.191 269.752 271.257 1.1 0.0 0.6

All items less shelter

238.170 236.577 238.576 1.1 0.2 0.8

Commodities less food

145.452 141.473 139.709 -7.1 -3.9 -1.2

Nondurables

227.565 226.725 226.177 -1.8 -0.6 -0.2

Nondurables less food

184.087 177.013 173.433 -9.9 -5.8 -2.0

Services less rent of shelter

333.199 330.281 335.975 3.5 0.8 1.7

Services less medical care services

343.745 341.700 344.625 2.3 0.3 0.9

Energy

189.692 179.746 177.516 -13.5 -6.4 -1.2

All items less energy

292.781 292.130 293.925 2.4 0.4 0.6

All items less food and energy

297.954 296.045 297.611 1.9 -0.1 0.5

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 19:22:07 UTC
