Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-297-PHI
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Regional prices up 0.7 percent over the month; up 2.3 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast increased 0.7 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the recent over-the-month increase was due largely to a 0.7-percent rise in the all items less food and energy index. The food index and energy index increased from December to January, up 0.7 and 1.2 percent, respectively. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 2.3 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This was due largely to an advance in the all items less food and energy index, up 2.3 percent. The food index and energy index also rose, up 2.0 and 3.4 percent, respectively, since January 2019. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.7 percent since December. Prices were higher for both food at home (0.9 percent) and food away from home (0.3 percent).

From January 2019 to January 2020, the food index increased 2.0 percent. Prices for food away from home increased over the year, up 3.2 percent; those for food at home also rose, up 1.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, increased 1.2 percent in January. Higher prices for electricity (2.8 percent) and gasoline (0.8 percent) were moderated by lower prices for utility (piped) gas service (-1.2 percent).

The energy index advanced 3.4 percent since January 2019. The increase reflected higher prices for gasoline (9.1 percent). Prices for electricity also increased over the year, up 1.4 percent, while those for utility (piped) gas service decreased, down 6.2 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.7 percent over the month. Higher prices were led by shelter (0.7 percent) and apparel (4.5 percent). Other one-month price increases included medical care (0.4 percent), recreation (0.6 percent), and other goods and services (1.0 percent).

The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.3 percent since January 2019, led by higher prices for shelter and medical care, up 2.5 and 5.8 percent, respectively. Prices also rose over the year for education and communication (3.3 percent) and recreation (2.1 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 0.3 1.5 0.7 2.3

February

0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3

March

0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 0.5 1.7

April

0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.7

May

0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 0.3 1.5

June

0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 0.1 1.6

July

0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7 0.1 1.7

August

0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7 0.1 1.5

September

0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.4

October

0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5 -0.1 2.3 -0.1 1.5

November

0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9 0.1 1.9

December

0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.9

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the two divisions of the Northeast. Over the month, the all items CPI-U increased 0.7 percent in both the New England division and the Middle Atlantic division.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 2.2 percent in the New England division. (See table B.) Prices also rose in the Middle Atlantic division, up 2.4 percent.

Area 1-month change 12-month change

Northeast

0.7 2.3

New England Division

0.7 2.2

Middle Atlantic Division

0.7 2.4

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The New England division is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Middle Atlantic division is comprised of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

All items

270.643 270.429 272.316 2.3 0.6 0.7

All items (December 1977 = 100)

426.181 425.844 428.815

Food and beverages

265.506 265.571 267.315 1.9 0.7 0.7

Food

266.106 266.209 268.003 2.0 0.7 0.7

Food at home

251.867 251.134 253.493 1.0 0.6 0.9

Cereals and bakery products

299.492 300.008 300.805 1.4 0.4 0.3

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

252.509 253.674 255.132 1.0 1.0 0.6

Dairy and related products

231.561 231.914 235.243 2.3 1.6 1.4

Fruits and vegetables

316.866 312.132 316.676 -0.3 -0.1 1.5

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

175.343 174.040 176.957 0.5 0.9 1.7

Other food at home

224.830 224.169 225.792 1.5 0.4 0.7

Food away from home

290.793 292.114 293.045 3.2 0.8 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

256.753 256.346 257.401 1.1 0.3 0.4

Housing

289.297 289.370 291.320 1.9 0.7 0.7

Shelter

360.772 360.599 362.949 2.5 0.6 0.7

Rent of primary residence

365.561 366.084 367.151 3.0 0.4 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

373.820 374.302 375.827 2.5 0.5 0.4

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

373.516 373.986 375.520 2.5 0.5 0.4

Fuels and utilities

227.679 228.305 231.253 0.0 1.6 1.3

Household energy

200.435 200.981 203.988 -0.6 1.8 1.5

Energy services

197.678 197.669 200.722 -1.2 1.5 1.5

Electricity

199.705 199.567 205.220 1.4 2.8 2.8

Utility (piped) gas service

179.008 179.213 177.069 -6.2 -1.1 -1.2

Household furnishings and operations

119.253 119.756 120.048 -1.3 0.7 0.2

Apparel

125.174 118.918 124.311 -1.8 -0.7 4.5

Transportation

205.488 204.829 205.706 2.4 0.1 0.4

Private transportation

196.995 197.333 197.770 2.2 0.4 0.2

New and used motor vehicles

95.305 95.505 95.483 -1.2 0.2 0.0

New vehicles

142.643 142.726 144.655 0.4 1.4 1.4

New cars and trucks

98.869 98.926 100.229 0.3 1.4 1.3

New cars

132.003 131.898 134.340 1.1 1.8 1.9

Used cars and trucks

143.758 143.268 142.295 -1.5 -1.0 -0.7

Motor fuel

223.968 223.213 225.044 9.0 0.5 0.8

Gasoline (all types)

222.833 222.068 223.893 9.1 0.5 0.8

Gasoline, unleaded regular

219.820 219.082 220.991 9.4 0.5 0.9

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

239.249 238.347 239.856 8.0 0.3 0.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

234.633 233.712 234.801 7.5 0.1 0.5

Motor vehicle insurance

624.748 629.013 630.155 1.2 0.9 0.2

Medical care

536.649 539.822 542.206 5.8 1.0 0.4

Medical care commodities

396.928 397.493 396.371 1.0 -0.1 -0.3

Medical care services

577.091 581.050 584.522 6.8 1.3 0.6

Professional services

399.567 399.880 397.084 3.0 -0.6 -0.7

Recreation

125.770 126.481 127.234 2.1 1.2 0.6

Education and communication

146.347 146.595 147.047 3.3 0.5 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,289.786 1,291.441 1,293.908 3.6 0.3 0.2

Other goods and services

502.804 502.127 506.971 3.0 0.8 1.0

Commodity and service group

Commodities

190.262 189.415 191.117 1.5 0.4 0.9

Commodities less food and beverages

150.271 149.119 150.717 1.1 0.3 1.1

Nondurables less food and beverages

195.560 193.215 196.237 2.9 0.3 1.6

Durables

100.633 100.516 100.948 -1.3 0.3 0.4

Services

347.822 348.163 350.229 2.8 0.7 0.6

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

239.529 239.298 241.027 2.3 0.6 0.7

All items less medical care

258.919 258.549 260.415 2.0 0.6 0.7

Commodities less food

154.093 152.956 154.550 1.1 0.3 1.0

Nondurables

230.270 229.011 231.429 2.3 0.5 1.1

Nondurables less food

199.129 196.902 199.806 2.7 0.3 1.5

Services less rent of shelter

345.780 346.682 348.497 3.1 0.8 0.5

Services less medical care services

332.025 332.117 334.087 2.3 0.6 0.6

Energy

210.061 210.063 212.595 3.4 1.2 1.2

All items less energy

279.611 279.372 281.225 2.3 0.6 0.7

All items less food and energy

283.784 283.487 285.362 2.3 0.6 0.7

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:10 UTC
