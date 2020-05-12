Consumer Price Index, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – April 2020

News Release Information 20-971-PHI

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Area prices down 1.3 percent since February; down 0.1 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington declined 1.3 percent from February to April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent two-month decrease was due largely to a 1.3-percent decline in the all items less food and energy index. The energy index also decreased since February, down 8.7 percent, while the food index rose 2.4 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U inched down 0.1 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) The over-the-year decrease was led by a decline in the energy index (-16.1 percent). The food index and all items less food and energy index advanced since April 2019, up 4.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index increased 2.4 percent over the last two months. Prices for food at home increased since February, up 3.4 percent, and those for food away from home rose 1.1 percent.

Over the year, the food index increased 4.8 percent. Prices for food at home rose 5.3 percent, and those for food away from home were up 4.3 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 8.7 percent since February. The two-month decline was led by a 15.4-percent decrease in gasoline prices. Prices were also lower for electricity, down 1.3 percent, while those for utility (piped) gas service increased, up 1.3 percent.

Over the year, the energy index decreased 16.1 percent, due to a drop in gasoline prices, down 25.2 percent. Prices were also lower for utility (piped) gas service and electricity, down 8.6 and 2.2 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy declined 1.3 percent from February to April. Lower prices were led by apparel (-7.9 percent), shelter (-0.2 percent), and recreation (-1.0 percent).

Since April 2019, the index for all items less food and energy increased 0.6 percent. Prices were higher for a number of items including shelter (2.3 percent), medical care (2.3 percent), and recreation (1.7 percent), among others.

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month February 0.3 0.3 0.7 2.1 0.4 0.5 0.8 1.5 1.0 2.6 April 0.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 1.3 1.9 -1.3 -0.1 June 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.7 0.2 1.9 0.5 2.1 August -0.2 0.4 0.5 1.4 0.3 1.7 0.5 2.3 October 0.6 1.3 0.0 0.8 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9 December -0.1 1.7 -0.1 0.8 -0.7 1.0 -0.3 2.4

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on April 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in April was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at

www.bls.gov/bls/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-bls-price-indexes.htm#CPI.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

