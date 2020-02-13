Consumer Price Index, San Diego Area – January 2020

News Release Information 20-283-SAN

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices were up 0.3 percent over the past two months, up 2.3 percent from a year ago

Prices in the San Diego area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.3 percent for the two months ending in January 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the January increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 2.3 percent. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent over the year. Energy prices rose 7.8 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. Food prices rose 0.4 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were unchanged for the two months ending in January. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home declined 0.8 percent, but prices for food away from home advanced 0.9 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 0.4 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 1.8 percent since a year ago, but prices for food at home declined 0.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 6.0 percent for the two months ending in January. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-10.9 percent). Prices for electricity decreased 2.3 percent, but prices for natural gas service jumped 29.4 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 7.8 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (8.0 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service jumped 14.1 percent, and prices for electricity increased 5.7 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.9 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for household furnishings and operations (1.9 percent) and shelter (1.0 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for used cars and trucks (-0.9 percent) and education and communication (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (3.6 percent) and medical care (3.4 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in new and used motor vehicles (-2.2 percent) and education and communication (-2.1 percent).

The March 2020 Consumer Price Index for the San Diego area is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 89 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 28 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 87 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 24,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

