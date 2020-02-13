Log in
Consumer Price Index, San Diego Area – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-283-SAN
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices were up 0.3 percent over the past two months, up 2.3 percent from a year ago

Prices in the San Diego area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.3 percent for the two months ending in January 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the January increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 2.3 percent. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent over the year. Energy prices rose 7.8 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. Food prices rose 0.4 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were unchanged for the two months ending in January. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home declined 0.8 percent, but prices for food away from home advanced 0.9 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 0.4 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 1.8 percent since a year ago, but prices for food at home declined 0.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 6.0 percent for the two months ending in January. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-10.9 percent). Prices for electricity decreased 2.3 percent, but prices for natural gas service jumped 29.4 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 7.8 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (8.0 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service jumped 14.1 percent, and prices for electricity increased 5.7 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.9 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for household furnishings and operations (1.9 percent) and shelter (1.0 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for used cars and trucks (-0.9 percent) and education and communication (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (3.6 percent) and medical care (3.4 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in new and used motor vehicles (-2.2 percent) and education and communication (-2.1 percent).

The March 2020 Consumer Price Index for the San Diego area is scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This index changed to a bimonthly publication schedule beginning in January, 2018. The first indexes using the new structure were published in February 2018. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/additional-resources/geographic-revision-2018.htm.

Historical data, including semiannual and annual averages, are available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/data.htm


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 89 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 28 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 87 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 24,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metropolitan area covered in this release consists of San Diego County in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

301.520 - 302.564 2.3 0.3 -

All items (1967=100)

1,019.532 - 1,023.062 - - -

Food and beverages

263.074 - 262.528 0.1 -0.2 -

Food

261.605 - 261.528 0.4 0.0 -

Food at home

232.641 228.122 230.671 -0.7 -0.8 1.1

Cereals and bakery products

264.756 - 260.540 -3.2 -1.6 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

240.881 - 239.904 3.2 -0.4 -

Dairy and related products

193.319 - 193.408 2.8 0.0 -

Fruits and vegetables

268.477 - 260.880 -3.5 -2.8 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

261.284 - 256.982 -2.3 -1.6 -

Other food at home

212.487 - 213.699 -1.3 0.6 -

Food away from home

299.759 - 302.504 1.8 0.9 -

Food away from home

299.759 - 302.504 1.8 0.9 -

Alcoholic beverages

268.306 - 263.403 -3.0 -1.8 -

Housing

357.465 - 361.568 3.2 1.1 -

Shelter

408.643 410.759 412.648 3.6 1.0 0.5

Rent of primary residence

406.049 407.922 408.428 4.1 0.6 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

433.641 435.233 436.396 3.6 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

433.641 435.233 436.396 3.6 0.6 0.3

Fuels and utilities

336.057 - 342.790 5.5 2.0 -

Household energy

298.621 302.223 308.284 7.9 3.2 2.0

Energy services

294.357 298.093 304.148 7.9 3.3 2.0

Electricity

297.342 297.342 290.406 5.7 -2.3 -2.3

Utility (piped) gas service

192.531 207.961 249.092 14.1 29.4 19.8

Household furnishings and operations

185.892 - 189.407 -1.2 1.9 -

Apparel

161.566 - 161.111 3.0 -0.3 -

Transportation

235.748 - 231.819 3.0 -1.7 -

Private transportation

231.889 - 223.798 2.8 -3.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

106.856 - 105.898 -2.2 -0.9 -

New vehicles

226.635 - 230.644 0.2 1.8 -

Used cars and trucks

228.974 - 226.820 -2.4 -0.9 -

Motor fuel

318.091 293.234 283.929 8.0 -10.7 -3.2

Gasoline (all types)

318.175 293.024 283.626 8.0 -10.9 -3.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

330.527 303.511 293.004 7.6 -11.4 -3.5

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

271.475 253.485 247.834 9.0 -8.7 -2.2

Gasoline, unleaded premium

321.591 299.350 292.655 9.7 -9.0 -2.2

Motor vehicle insurance

535.994 - 556.668 5.4 3.9 -

Medical care

496.264 - 498.962 3.4 0.5 -

Recreation

158.427 - 159.728 2.4 0.8 -

Education and communication

130.967 - 130.384 -2.1 -0.4 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,538.385 - 1,538.385 -3.6 0.0 -

Other goods and services

410.688 - 411.720 0.0 0.3 -

Commodity and service group

All items

301.520 - 302.564 2.3 0.3 -

Commodities

205.831 - 203.197 0.8 -1.3 -

Commodities less food & beverages

175.479 - 171.845 1.1 -2.1 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

213.666 - 206.337 4.0 -3.4 -

Durables

135.709 - 135.842 -3.3 0.1 -

Services

386.131 - 390.676 3.1 1.2 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

292.338 - 293.305 2.2 0.3 -

All items less shelter

259.245 - 259.123 1.5 0.0 -

Commodities less food

179.736 - 175.979 0.8 -2.1 -

Nondurables

239.760 - 235.690 2.1 -1.7 -

Nondurables less food

219.230 - 211.900 3.3 -3.3 -

Services less rent of shelter

378.681 - 384.065 2.4 1.4 -

Services less medical care services

373.723 - 378.263 3.0 1.2 -

Energy

307.509 293.003 288.936 7.8 -6.0 -1.4

All items less energy

303.702 - 306.116 1.9 0.8 -

All items less food and energy

312.866 - 315.675 2.1 0.9 -

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:08 UTC
