Consumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 92.0 (3) 90.9 1000 Job Openings Apr N/A 6.19M & Labor Turnover 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr +0.4% (5) -0.8% Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.0% (9) -0.8% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.0% (9) -0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +0.3% (5) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +1.3% (5) +1.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May N/A -$208B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 6 1600K (4) 1877K 0830 Producer Price Index May -0.3% (8) -1.3% -- ex food & energy May -0.2% (7) -0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade May N/A -0.9% Friday 0830 Import Prices May N/A -2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 76.0 (5) 72.3** (Prelim) *May 2019 Reading **May Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

