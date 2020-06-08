Log in
News : Commodities
Consumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead Update

06/08/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          May       92.0   (7)    90.9 
          1000  Job Openings                Apr       5.75M  (3)    6.19M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Apr      +0.4%   (9)   -0.8% 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   May      +0.0%   (19)  -0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   May      +0.0%   (19)  -0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   May      +0.2%   (12)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   May      +1.3%   (12)  +1.4% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      May     -$504B   (4)  -$208B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 6     1595K  (15)   1877K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.0%   (19)  -1.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      -0.1%   (16)  -0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May      -0.2%   (7)   -0.9% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               May      +0.7%   (10)  -2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       75.0   (18)   72.3** 
                 (Prelim) 
 
*May 2019 Reading 
**May Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

