Consumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy May 92.0 (7) 90.9 1000 Job Openings Apr 5.75M (3) 6.19M & Labor Turnover 1000 Wholesale Inventories Apr +0.4% (9) -0.8% Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M May +0.0% (19) -0.8% -- ex food & energy M/M May +0.0% (19) -0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y May +0.2% (12) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Y/Y May +1.3% (12) +1.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$504B (4) -$208B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 6 1595K (15) 1877K 0830 Producer Price Index May +0.0% (19) -1.3% -- ex food & energy May -0.1% (16) -0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade May -0.2% (7) -0.9% Friday 0830 Import Prices May +0.7% (10) -2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 75.0 (18) 72.3** (Prelim) *May 2019 Reading **May Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com