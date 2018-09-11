Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% in August -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.2% (19) +0.0% -- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (15) +0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Aug +0.2% (5) +0.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 8 210K (13) 203K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Aug +0.3% (22) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Aug +0.2% (21) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Aug +2.8% (13) +2.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Aug +2.4% (13) +2.4% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug -$205B (4) -$108B* Friday 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.4% (19) +0.5% -- ex autos Aug +0.5% (18) +0.6% 0830 Import Prices Aug -0.3% (9) +0.0% 0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.3% (19) +0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 78.2% (15) 78.1% 1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.5% (13) +0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 96.1 (15) 96.2** (Prelim) *Aug 2017 Reading **End-Aug Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com