Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Consumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% in August -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Aug      +0.2%   (19)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Aug      +0.2%   (15)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Aug      +0.2%   (5)   +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Sep 8     210K   (13)   203K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Aug      +0.3%   (22)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Aug      +0.2%   (21)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Aug      +2.8%   (13)  +2.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Aug      +2.4%   (13)  +2.4% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Aug     -$205B   (4)  -$108B* 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Aug      +0.4%   (19)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex autos               Aug      +0.5%   (18)  +0.6% 
          0830  Import Prices               Aug      -0.3%   (9)   +0.0% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Aug      +0.3%   (19)  +0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Aug       78.2%  (15)   78.1% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jul      +0.5%   (13)  +0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Sep       96.1   (15)   96.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Aug 2017 Reading 
**End-Aug Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
05:18pOil Rises on Supply Concerns After Libya Unrest
DJ
05:17pOil rises $1/bbl as U.S. sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:15pOil rises $1/bbl as U.S. sanctions on Iran squeeze supply
RE
04:15pConsumer Price Index Seen Up 0.3% in August -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:13pCopper Slides on Continued Trade Fears
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:11pCopper Prices Steady as Investors Await New Round of Tariffs
DJ
12:58pOil Rises on Supply Concerns After Libya Unrest
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.