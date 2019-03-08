Consumer Price Index Seen Up in February -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 Retail Sales* Jan +0.0% (12) -1.2% -- ex autos* Jan +0.4% (11) -1.8% 1000 Business Inventories* Dec +0.6% (6) -0.1% Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Feb N/A 101.2 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Feb +0.2% (13) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Feb +0.2% (12) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Feb +1.6% (7) +1.6% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Feb +2.2% (7) +2.2% Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Jan -0.7% (10) +1.2% 0830 Producer Price Index Feb +0.2% (10) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Feb +0.2% (7) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Feb +0.2% (4) +0.2% 1000 Construction Spending* Jan +0.4% (6) -0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 9 222K (5) 223K 0830 Import Prices Feb N/A -0.5% 1000 New Home Sales* Jan 615K (8) 621K -- percent change* Jan -1.0% +3.7% Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Mar 10.0 (5) 8.8 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.4% (7) -0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 78.4% (7) 78.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 95.0 (6) 93.8** (Prelim) 1000 Job Openings Jan N/A 7.3M & Labor Turnover *New release date **End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com