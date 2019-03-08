Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen Up in February -- Data Week Ahead

03/08/2019 | 02:14pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD    CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  Retail Sales*               Jan      +0.0%   (12)  -1.2% 
                 -- ex autos*               Jan      +0.4%   (11)  -1.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories*       Dec      +0.6%   (6)   -0.1% 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Feb       N/A           101.2 
          0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Feb      +0.2%   (13)  +0.0% 
                 -- ex food & energy M/M    Feb      +0.2%   (12)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Feb      +1.6%   (7)   +1.6% 
                 -- ex food & energy Y/Y    Feb      +2.2%   (7)   +2.2% 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders*       Jan      -0.7%   (10)  +1.2% 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Feb      +0.2%   (10)  -0.1% 
                 -- ex food & energy        Feb      +0.2%   (7)   +0.3% 
                 -- ex food, energy, trade  Feb      +0.2%   (4)   +0.2% 
          1000  Construction Spending*      Jan      +0.4%   (6)   -0.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 9     222K   (5)    223K 
          0830  Import Prices               Feb       N/A          -0.5% 
          1000  New Home Sales*             Jan       615K   (8)    621K 
                 -- percent change*         Jan      -1.0%         +3.7% 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Mar       10.0   (5)    8.8 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.4%   (7)   -0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       78.4%  (7)    78.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       95.0   (6)    93.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Job Openings                Jan       N/A           7.3M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
 
*New release date 
**End-Feb Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

