Consumer Price Index Seen Up in February -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Feb 103.0 (7) 101.2 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Feb +0.2% (24) +0.0% -- ex food & energy M/M Feb +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Feb +1.6% (14) +1.6% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Feb +2.2% (14) +2.2% Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Jan -0.6% (20) +1.2% 0830 Producer Price Index Feb +0.2% (20) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Feb +0.2% (16) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Feb +0.2% (5) +0.2% 1000 Construction Spending* Jan +0.5% (17) -0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 9 224K (14) 223K 0830 Import Prices Feb +0.4% (10) -0.5% 1000 New Home Sales* Jan 622K (21) 621K -- percent change* Jan +0.2% +3.7% Friday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Svy Mar 8.3 (12) 8.8 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.3% (19) -0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 78.4% (16) 78.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 95.3 (15) 93.8** (Prelim) 1000 Job Openings Jan 17.2M (4) 7.3M & Labor Turnover *New release date **End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

