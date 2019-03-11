Log in
Consumer Price Index Seen Up in February -- Data Week Ahead Update

03/11/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD    CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Feb       103.0  (7)    101.2 
          0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Feb      +0.2%   (24)  +0.0% 
                 -- ex food & energy M/M    Feb      +0.2%   (23)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Feb      +1.6%   (14)  +1.6% 
                 -- ex food & energy Y/Y    Feb      +2.2%   (14)  +2.2% 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders*       Jan      -0.6%   (20)  +1.2% 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Feb      +0.2%   (20)  -0.1% 
                 -- ex food & energy        Feb      +0.2%   (16)  +0.3% 
                 -- ex food, energy, trade  Feb      +0.2%   (5)   +0.2% 
          1000  Construction Spending*      Jan      +0.5%   (17)  -0.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 9     224K   (14)   223K 
          0830  Import Prices               Feb      +0.4%   (10)  -0.5% 
          1000  New Home Sales*             Jan       622K   (21)   621K 
                 -- percent change*         Jan      +0.2%         +3.7% 
Friday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Svy        Mar       8.3    (12)   8.8 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.3%   (19)  -0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       78.4%  (16)   78.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Mar       95.3   (15)   93.8** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Job Openings                Jan       17.2M  (4)    7.3M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
 
*New release date 
**End-Feb Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

