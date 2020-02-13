Log in
Consumer Price Index, South Region – January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-291-ATL
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Prices in the South up 0.3 percent over the month and 2.3 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South increased 0.3 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Since December, the all items less food and energy index rose 0.3 percent. The food and the energy indexes also increased over the month, up 0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South increased 2.3 percent since January 2019. The all items less food and energy index rose 1.9 percent over the past year, and the energy index advanced 6.7 percent. The food index rose 1.5 percent over the last 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.4 percent in January, reflecting over-the-month increases in the food at home (0.5 percent) and the food away from home (0.2 percent) indexes.

The food index rose 1.5 percent for the 12 months ending January, led by a 2.7-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index rose 0.5 percent over the last 12 months.

Energy

The energy index edged up 0.3 percent in January, led by a 0.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. The electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes were little changed over the month, up 0.1 percent each.

The energy index advanced 6.7 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting a 14.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. Since January 2019, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes declined, down 0.5 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent in January. Several indexes increased over the month, most notably shelter (0.4 percent), new vehicles (1.2 percent), and medical care services (0.5 percent).

Since January 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.9 percent, reflecting increases in the shelter (3.2 percent) and the medical care services (4.6 percent) indexes.

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. Over the month, the all items CPI-U increased 0.3 percent in the South Atlantic and the East South Central divisions. The all items index in the West South Central division rose 0.2 percent.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 2.6 percent in the South Atlantic division. The all items index rose 1.9 percent in the West South Central division and 1.6 percent in the East South Central division.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.3 2.3

February

0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1

March

0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6

April

0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8

May

0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4

June

0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1

July

-0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4

August

0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4

September

0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7 0.0 1.3

October

-0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.3

November

-0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9 0.0 1.6

December

-0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5 0.0 2.1

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

247.385 247.289 248.005 2.3 0.3 0.3

All items (December 1977=100)

401.294 401.138 402.298 - - -

Food and beverages

255.776 256.354 257.296 1.5 0.6 0.4

Food

256.969 257.576 258.570 1.5 0.6 0.4

Food at home

238.834 239.527 240.809 0.5 0.8 0.5

Cereal and bakery products

279.565 280.214 280.071 -0.1 0.2 -0.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

244.012 248.173 247.533 2.7 1.4 -0.3

Dairy and related products

223.523 222.108 222.527 1.0 -0.4 0.2

Fruits and vegetables

280.345 281.310 286.252 -2.1 2.1 1.8

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

168.211 167.472 170.384 0.2 1.3 1.7

Other food at home

210.944 210.370 210.989 0.4 0.0 0.3

Food away from home

286.511 287.006 287.598 2.7 0.4 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

238.777 238.943 239.176 1.8 0.2 0.1

Housing

246.137 246.438 247.349 2.7 0.5 0.4

Shelter

285.140 285.654 286.674 3.2 0.5 0.4

Rent of primary residence

299.082 299.871 300.887 3.6 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

287.559 288.027 288.886 3.3 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

287.570 288.040 288.902 3.3 0.5 0.3

Fuels and utilities

237.440 237.938 238.495 0.1 0.4 0.2

Household energy

189.621 190.134 190.264 -0.6 0.3 0.1

Energy services

189.789 190.225 190.381 -0.7 0.3 0.1

Electricity

187.802 188.048 188.198 -0.5 0.2 0.1

Utility (piped) gas service

187.283 188.995 189.182 -1.5 1.0 0.1

Household furnishings and operations

125.513 125.034 125.774 1.8 0.2 0.6

Apparel

133.525 129.315 128.299 -2.6 -3.9 -0.8

Transportation

207.692 207.452 207.755 2.9 0.0 0.1

Private transportation

206.267 206.548 207.100 3.0 0.4 0.3

New and used motor vehicles

100.756 100.868 101.036 -1.2 0.3 0.2

New vehicles

151.651 152.124 153.955 -0.3 1.5 1.2

New cars and trucks

103.234 103.564 104.814 -0.3 1.5 1.2

New cars

151.365 151.604 153.055 -0.8 1.1 1.0

Used cars and trucks

138.809 138.559 137.395 -2.2 -1.0 -0.8

Motor fuel

210.160 210.672 211.955 14.3 0.9 0.6

Gasoline (all types)

208.794 209.311 210.572 14.6 0.9 0.6

Unleaded regular

203.138 203.729 204.955 15.0 0.9 0.6

Unleaded midgrade

234.340 234.729 236.246 12.9 0.8 0.6

Unleaded premium

234.143 233.899 235.303 12.0 0.5 0.6

Motor vehicle insurance

958.554 961.078 962.096 0.6 0.4 0.1

Medical care

478.888 479.724 481.849 3.4 0.6 0.4

Medical care commodities

353.018 352.266 353.095 -1.5 0.0 0.2

Medical care services

521.509 522.899 525.462 4.6 0.8 0.5

Professional services

366.907 366.873 367.264 0.6 0.1 0.1

Recreation

121.814 121.445 121.506 1.0 -0.3 0.1

Education and communication

133.564 133.445 133.885 1.3 0.2 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,356.704 1,355.934 1,358.483 2.8 0.1 0.2

Other goods and services

434.117 433.843 436.000 1.9 0.4 0.5

Commodity and service group

All Items

247.385 247.289 248.005 2.3 0.3 0.3

Commodities

183.514 183.096 183.681 1.5 0.1 0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

149.835 149.092 149.525 1.5 -0.2 0.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

196.646 194.993 195.344 3.7 -0.7 0.2

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

235.782 235.394 236.495 5.7 0.3 0.5

Durables

106.780 106.677 107.109 -1.0 0.3 0.4

Services

311.792 312.040 312.883 2.7 0.3 0.3

Rent of shelter

292.910 293.445 294.537 3.3 0.6 0.4

Transportation services

364.717 362.239 360.144 0.8 -1.3 -0.6

Other services

349.212 349.533 350.520 1.9 0.4 0.3

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

234.775 234.633 235.275 2.1 0.2 0.3

All items less food

245.652 245.451 246.123 2.4 0.2 0.3

All items less shelter

233.725 233.397 233.998 1.8 0.1 0.3

Commodities less food

152.502 151.776 152.205 1.5 -0.2 0.3

Nondurables

224.621 223.988 224.621 2.5 0.0 0.3

Nondurables less food

198.782 197.223 197.567 3.6 -0.6 0.2

Nondurables less food and apparel

234.870 234.527 235.545 5.3 0.3 0.4

Services less rent of shelter

345.329 345.237 345.797 2.2 0.1 0.2

Services less medical care services

292.956 293.114 293.816 2.5 0.3 0.2

Energy

194.900 195.400 196.064 6.7 0.6 0.3

All items less energy

254.082 253.918 254.643 1.9 0.2 0.3

All items less food and energy

253.987 253.692 254.372 1.9 0.2 0.3

Commodities less food and energy commodities

145.804 144.884 145.218 -0.8 -0.4 0.2

Energy commodities

213.866 214.464 215.720 14.1 0.9 0.6

Services less energy services

324.710 324.937 325.851 3.0 0.4 0.3

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:10 UTC
