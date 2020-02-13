Consumer Price Index, South Region – January 2020

News Release Information 20-291-ATL

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Prices in the South up 0.3 percent over the month and 2.3 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South increased 0.3 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Since December, the all items less food and energy index rose 0.3 percent. The food and the energy indexes also increased over the month, up 0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South increased 2.3 percent since January 2019. The all items less food and energy index rose 1.9 percent over the past year, and the energy index advanced 6.7 percent. The food index rose 1.5 percent over the last 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.4 percent in January, reflecting over-the-month increases in the food at home (0.5 percent) and the food away from home (0.2 percent) indexes.

The food index rose 1.5 percent for the 12 months ending January, led by a 2.7-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index rose 0.5 percent over the last 12 months.

Energy

The energy index edged up 0.3 percent in January, led by a 0.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. The electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes were little changed over the month, up 0.1 percent each.

The energy index advanced 6.7 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting a 14.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. Since January 2019, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes declined, down 0.5 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent in January. Several indexes increased over the month, most notably shelter (0.4 percent), new vehicles (1.2 percent), and medical care services (0.5 percent).

Since January 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.9 percent, reflecting increases in the shelter (3.2 percent) and the medical care services (4.6 percent) indexes.

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. Over the month, the all items CPI-U increased 0.3 percent in the South Atlantic and the East South Central divisions. The all items index in the West South Central division rose 0.2 percent.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 2.6 percent in the South Atlantic division. The all items index rose 1.9 percent in the West South Central division and 1.6 percent in the East South Central division.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.3 2.3 February 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1 March 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6 April 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8 May 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4 June 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1 July -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4 August 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4 September 0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7 0.0 1.3 October -0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.3 November -0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9 0.0 1.6 December -0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5 0.0 2.1

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

