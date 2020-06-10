Log in
Consumer Price Index, South Region – May 2020

06/10/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1219-ATL
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Prices in the South down 0.2 percent over the month and 0.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South declined 0.2 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.3 percent since April, while the energy index declined 1.8 percent. In contrast, the food index rose 0.7 percent in May. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South declined 0.4 percent for the 12 months ending May 2020. The 12-month decline in the all items index was attributed to a 19.9-percent drop in the energy index. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent over the past year, while the food index advanced 3.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.7 percent in May, led by a 0.9-percent increase in the food at home index. The food away from home index also rose in May, up 0.3 percent.

The food index advanced 3.8 percent for the 12 months ending in May, reflecting increases in the food at home (4.7 percent) and food away from home (2.6 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index declined 1.8 percent in May, led by a 2.3-percent decline in the gasoline index and a 1.7 decline in the electricity index. The utility (piped) gas service index edged down 0.3 percent in May.

The energy index fell 19.9 percent for the 12 months ending in May, led by a 35.7-percent fall in the gasoline index. Over the past year, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes also declined, down 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.3 percent in May. Several indexes declined over the month, most notably motor vehicle insurance (-9.0 percent) and apparel (-3.4 percent). In contrast, the shelter index edged up 0.2 percent in May, and the medical care index rose 0.6 percent.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent over the past 12 months. The shelter index increased 2.5 percent over the 12-month span, and the medical care index rose 3.9 percent. Indexes that declined over the past year include apparel (-9.9 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (-12.2 percent).

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. The all items CPI-U edged down 0.2 percent in May for each of the three divisions: South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central.

Over the year, the all items index declined for the West South Central (-1.0 percent) and East South Central (-0.7 percent) divisions. The all items index for the South Atlantic division was unchanged over the past year.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.3 2.3

February

0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.9

March

0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6 -0.1 1.1

April

0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8 -0.8 -0.2

May

0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4 -0.2 -0.4

June

0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1

July

-0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4

August

0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4

September

0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7 0.0 1.3

October

-0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.3

November

-0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9 0.0 1.6

December

-0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5 0.0 2.1

The Consumer Price Index for June 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on May 2020 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Mar.
2020 		Apr.
2020 		May
2020 		May
2019 		Mar.
2020 		Apr.
2020

Expenditure category

All Items

248.136 246.254 245.696 -0.4 -1.0 -0.2

All items (December 1977=100)

402.511 399.459 398.552 - - -

Food and beverages

258.934 262.288 264.124 3.7 2.0 0.7

Food

260.215 263.867 265.593 3.8 2.1 0.7

Food at home

242.822 248.549 250.905 4.7 3.3 0.9

Cereal and bakery products

281.210 289.888 290.045 3.4 3.1 0.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

249.783 258.935 268.389 10.1 7.4 3.7

Dairy and related products

224.933 229.212 232.250 5.7 3.3 1.3

Fruits and vegetables

283.544 289.588 290.714 1.2 2.5 0.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

172.012 175.774 173.800 2.3 1.0 -1.1

Other food at home

215.280 217.865 218.195 3.7 1.4 0.2

Food away from home

288.735 289.440 290.280 2.6 0.5 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

240.710 240.059 243.359 2.9 1.1 1.4

Housing

247.958 247.788 247.878 2.0 0.0 0.0

Shelter

287.956 287.776 288.376 2.5 0.1 0.2

Rent of primary residence

302.806 303.173 303.855 3.4 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

289.894 290.162 290.980 2.9 0.4 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

289.908 290.170 290.985 2.9 0.4 0.3

Fuels and utilities

236.851 237.148 234.467 -1.0 -1.0 -1.1

Household energy

188.293 188.474 185.562 -2.2 -1.5 -1.5

Energy services

188.514 188.954 186.086 -2.0 -1.3 -1.5

Electricity

187.199 187.501 184.330 -2.1 -1.5 -1.7

Utility (piped) gas service

181.705 183.022 182.409 -0.8 0.4 -0.3

Household furnishings and operations

125.542 125.161 125.194 1.3 -0.3 0.0

Apparel

132.705 126.434 122.185 -9.9 -7.9 -3.4

Transportation

203.615 193.489 190.040 -11.0 -6.7 -1.8

Private transportation

202.913 193.478 190.017 -10.5 -6.4 -1.8

New and used motor vehicles

101.944 101.247 100.752 -1.2 -1.2 -0.5

New vehicles

153.177 153.004 152.558 -1.0 -0.4 -0.3

New cars and trucks

104.288 104.174 103.870 -1.0 -0.4 -0.3

New cars

152.313 151.950 151.588 -1.4 -0.5 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

142.127 140.915 139.854 0.0 -1.6 -0.8

Motor fuel

185.851 154.746 151.268 -35.4 -18.6 -2.2

Gasoline (all types)

184.533 153.280 149.829 -35.7 -18.8 -2.3

Unleaded regular

178.781 147.614 144.248 -36.6 -19.3 -2.3

Unleaded midgrade

211.202 182.507 178.329 -30.5 -15.6 -2.3

Unleaded premium

213.666 185.317 181.597 -28.4 -15.0 -2.0

Motor vehicle insurance

969.290 911.447 829.003 -12.2 -14.5 -9.0

Medical care

483.983 486.703 489.782 3.9 1.2 0.6

Medical care commodities

352.718 354.069 353.230 -1.3 0.1 -0.2

Medical care services

528.441 531.624 536.023 5.2 1.4 0.8

Professional services

367.843 369.110 372.431 1.7 1.2 0.9

Recreation

122.344 121.903 121.219 0.6 -0.9 -0.6

Education and communication

133.811 133.983 133.959 1.0 0.1 0.0

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,360.622 1,361.237 1,361.611 2.2 0.1 0.0

Other goods and services

439.029 437.990 437.909 1.9 -0.3 0.0

Commodity and service group

All Items

248.136 246.254 245.696 -0.4 -1.0 -0.2

Commodities

182.934 180.342 179.915 -3.4 -1.7 -0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

147.956 143.347 142.128 -7.6 -3.9 -0.9

Nondurables less food and beverages

190.260 179.485 176.937 -13.5 -7.0 -1.4

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

226.145 212.663 210.972 -14.6 -6.7 -0.8

Durables

107.723 107.143 106.817 -0.9 -0.8 -0.3

Services

313.956 312.872 312.181 1.6 -0.6 -0.2

Rent of shelter

295.918 295.719 296.351 2.6 0.1 0.2

Transportation services

361.956 344.099 330.931 -8.3 -8.6 -3.8

Other services

351.316 351.516 350.643 1.6 -0.2 -0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

235.307 233.208 232.473 -0.8 -1.2 -0.3

All items less food

246.024 243.301 242.395 -1.1 -1.5 -0.4

All items less shelter

233.688 231.148 230.143 -1.7 -1.5 -0.4

Commodities less food

150.706 146.178 145.065 -7.2 -3.7 -0.8

Nondurables

222.752 218.734 218.282 -4.5 -2.0 -0.2

Nondurables less food

192.887 182.736 180.541 -12.4 -6.4 -1.2

Nondurables less food and apparel

226.317 214.057 212.824 -13.1 -6.0 -0.6

Services less rent of shelter

346.522 344.301 341.940 0.5 -1.3 -0.7

Services less medical care services

294.733 293.326 292.245 1.1 -0.8 -0.4

Energy

182.901 168.510 165.400 -19.9 -9.6 -1.8

All items less energy

256.103 255.461 255.154 1.3 -0.4 -0.1

All items less food and energy

255.803 254.422 253.765 0.8 -0.8 -0.3

Commodities less food and energy commodities

146.588 145.162 144.333 -1.7 -1.5 -0.6

Energy commodities

189.511 158.194 154.610 -35.0 -18.4 -2.3

Services less energy services

327.229 325.986 325.518 1.8 -0.5 -0.1

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 19:22:07 UTC
