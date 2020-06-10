Consumer Price Index, South Region – May 2020

News Release Information 20-1219-ATL

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Prices in the South down 0.2 percent over the month and 0.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South declined 0.2 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.3 percent since April, while the energy index declined 1.8 percent. In contrast, the food index rose 0.7 percent in May. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South declined 0.4 percent for the 12 months ending May 2020. The 12-month decline in the all items index was attributed to a 19.9-percent drop in the energy index. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent over the past year, while the food index advanced 3.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.7 percent in May, led by a 0.9-percent increase in the food at home index. The food away from home index also rose in May, up 0.3 percent.

The food index advanced 3.8 percent for the 12 months ending in May, reflecting increases in the food at home (4.7 percent) and food away from home (2.6 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index declined 1.8 percent in May, led by a 2.3-percent decline in the gasoline index and a 1.7 decline in the electricity index. The utility (piped) gas service index edged down 0.3 percent in May.

The energy index fell 19.9 percent for the 12 months ending in May, led by a 35.7-percent fall in the gasoline index. Over the past year, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes also declined, down 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.3 percent in May. Several indexes declined over the month, most notably motor vehicle insurance (-9.0 percent) and apparel (-3.4 percent). In contrast, the shelter index edged up 0.2 percent in May, and the medical care index rose 0.6 percent.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.8 percent over the past 12 months. The shelter index increased 2.5 percent over the 12-month span, and the medical care index rose 3.9 percent. Indexes that declined over the past year include apparel (-9.9 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (-12.2 percent).

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. The all items CPI-U edged down 0.2 percent in May for each of the three divisions: South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central.

Over the year, the all items index declined for the West South Central (-1.0 percent) and East South Central (-0.7 percent) divisions. The all items index for the South Atlantic division was unchanged over the past year.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2 0.3 2.3 February 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.9 March 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6 -0.1 1.1 April 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8 -0.8 -0.2 May 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4 -0.2 -0.4 June 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1 July -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4 August 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4 September 0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7 0.0 1.3 October -0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1 0.2 1.3 November -0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9 0.0 1.6 December -0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5 0.0 2.1

The Consumer Price Index for June 2020 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on May 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.