Consumer Price Index, West Region — January 2020

02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-280-SAN
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices were up 0.3 percent over the past month, up 2.9 percent from a year ago

Prices in the West Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.3 percent in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The January increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 2.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.8 percent over the year. Energy prices rose 6.0 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. Food prices rose 2.2 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices advanced 0.5 percent for the month of January. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home advanced 0.8 percent, and prices for food at home advanced 0.3 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.2 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 4.0 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at home advanced 0.6 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 1.2 percent over the month. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-3.7 percent). Prices for natural gas service advanced 3.5 percent, and prices for electricity rose 2.1 percent for the same period.

Energy prices rose 6.0 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (7.7 percent). Prices paid for electricity increased 3.2 percent, and prices for natural gas service rose 3.0 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent in January. Higher prices for apparel (1.8 percent), medical care (0.6 percent), and shelter (0.3 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-0.3 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.8 percent. Components contributing to the increase included medical care (6.3 percent) and shelter (4.1 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decrease in new and used motor vehicles (-1.3 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 2.6 0.5 2.5 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.7 0.3 2.9

February

0.1 2.1 0.6 3.0 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.4

March

0.2 1.5 0.3 3.1 0.4 3.2 0.4 2.4

April

0.5 1.8 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.2 0.8 2.9

May

0.5 1.5 0.2 2.6 0.5 3.5 0.5 2.9

June

0.2 1.6 0.0 2.5 0.2 3.6 0.0 2.7

July

0.1 1.4 0.1 2.5 0.1 3.6 0.0 2.7

August

0.0 1.5 0.2 2.7 0.2 3.6 0.1 2.6

September

0.3 2.0 0.5 2.9 0.3 3.4 0.3 2.6

October

0.3 2.3 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.5 0.5 2.8

November

-0.2 2.3 0.0 3.1 -0.2 3.3 -0.1 2.8

December

0.0 2.5 0.1 3.1 -0.2 3.1 -0.2 2.8

The February 2020 Consumer Price Index for the West Region is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The West Region covered in this release is comprised of the following thirteen states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

273.128 272.584 273.340 2.9 0.1 0.3

All items (December 1977=100)

441.496 440.616 441.839

Food and beverages

266.850 267.096 268.585 2.0 0.7 0.6

Food

267.107 267.425 268.822 2.2 0.6 0.5

Food at home

250.350 250.222 250.901 0.6 0.2 0.3

Cereals and bakery products

266.219 262.004 262.896 0.1 -1.2 0.3

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

259.911 260.400 260.270 1.1 0.1 0.0

Dairy and related products

233.698 236.295 239.091 4.6 2.3 1.2

Fruits and vegetables

330.634 331.526 334.287 -0.1 1.1 0.8

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

174.995 174.619 176.334 0.6 0.8 1.0

Other food at home

211.908 211.683 210.466 -0.5 -0.7 -0.6

Food away from home

288.878 289.770 292.149 4.0 1.1 0.8

Alcoholic beverages

260.173 259.502 262.106 -0.7 0.7 1.0

Housing

301.908 302.112 303.450 3.7 0.5 0.4

Shelter

350.397 350.777 351.875 4.1 0.4 0.3

Rent of primary residence

373.143 374.382 375.390 4.6 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

368.433 369.702 370.471 4.2 0.6 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

368.436 369.707 370.477 4.2 0.6 0.2

Fuels and utilities

305.066 304.982 309.674 3.3 1.5 1.5

Household energy

254.427 254.281 260.234 3.2 2.3 2.3

Energy services

256.323 256.032 262.095 3.2 2.3 2.4

Electricity

290.952 287.434 293.364 3.2 0.8 2.1

Utility (piped) gas service

188.520 196.879 203.788 3.0 8.1 3.5

Household furnishings and operations

132.061 131.794 132.534 0.3 0.4 0.6

Apparel

114.668 113.210 115.274 0.3 0.5 1.8

Transportation

223.156 218.713 216.625 1.8 -2.9 -1.0

Private transportation

218.956 214.895 212.347 1.8 -3.0 -1.2

New and used motor vehicles

99.531 99.488 99.158 -1.3 -0.4 -0.3

New vehicles

147.579 147.969 148.092 0.0 0.3 0.1

New cars and trucks

102.480 102.754 102.862 0.0 0.4 0.1

New cars

146.222 146.602 146.986 1.0 0.5 0.3

Used cars and trucks

132.086 131.779 130.773 -2.1 -1.0 -0.8

Motor fuel

285.613 268.140 258.303 7.6 -9.6 -3.7

Gasoline (all types)

284.666 266.882 256.949 7.7 -9.7 -3.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

281.564 263.581 253.570 7.7 -9.9 -3.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

271.444 256.745 248.008 7.8 -8.6 -3.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

278.300 262.545 253.638 7.8 -8.9 -3.4

Motor vehicle insurance

843.534 843.608 839.206 -1.8 -0.5 -0.5

Medical Care

523.141 530.506 533.905 6.3 2.1 0.6

Medical care commodities

413.647 434.657 433.200 12.8 4.7 -0.3

Medical care services

557.317 559.982 564.908 4.7 1.4 0.9

Professional services

359.655 359.697 361.014 1.3 0.4 0.4

Recreation

115.738 116.187 116.687 1.1 0.8 0.4

Education and communication

138.301 137.914 137.876 0.8 -0.3 0.0

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,495.444 1,494.758 1,496.746 2.5 0.1 0.1

Other goods and services

455.293 453.836 456.835 3.4 0.3 0.7

Commodity and Service Group

All Items

273.128 272.584 273.340 2.9 0.1 0.3

Commodities

189.091 187.603 187.697 2.1 -0.7 0.1

Commodities less food & beverages

150.430 148.369 147.931 2.1 -1.7 -0.3

Nondurables less food & beverages

200.892 197.070 196.060 4.3 -2.4 -0.5

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

261.450 255.951 252.841 5.8 -3.3 -1.2

Durables

105.618 104.983 104.934 -0.9 -0.6 0.0

Services

351.264 351.706 353.146 3.4 0.5 0.4

Rent of shelter

373.174 373.602 374.781 4.1 0.4 0.3

Transportation services

321.138 318.458 318.559 0.0 -0.8 0.0

Other services

360.878 362.528 363.514 2.1 0.7 0.3

Special aggregate indexes:

All items less medical care

261.724 260.842 261.485 2.6 -0.1 0.2

All items less food

274.249 273.570 274.222 3.0 0.0 0.2

All items less shelter

242.821 241.905 242.528 2.2 -0.1 0.3

Commodities less food

154.565 152.523 152.166 2.0 -1.6 -0.2

Nondurables

234.306 232.319 232.523 3.1 -0.8 0.1

Nondurables less food

205.518 201.855 201.080 4.0 -2.2 -0.4

Nondurables less food and apparel

261.017 255.981 253.480 5.1 -2.9 -1.0

Services less rent of shelter

362.722 363.231 365.163 2.4 0.7 0.5

Services less medical care services

336.873 337.168 338.373 3.2 0.4 0.4

Energy

277.542 266.687 263.417 6.0 -5.1 -1.2

All items less energy

275.079 275.280 276.317 2.7 0.5 0.4

All items less food and energy

277.277 277.459 278.434 2.8 0.4 0.4

Commodities less food and energy commodities

140.062 139.819 140.403 0.7 0.2 0.4

Energy commodities

290.390 272.955 263.135 7.5 -9.4 -3.6

Services less energy services

358.093 358.577 359.762 3.4 0.5 0.3

- Data not available
Regions defined as the four Census regions. West includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:08 UTC
