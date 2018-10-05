Consumer Price Index Y/Y Growth Seen Slowing -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Sep 108.0 (4) 108.8 Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.2% (13) -0.1% -- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (11) -0.1% -- ex food, energy, trade Sep +0.2% (3) +0.1% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +0.8% (8) +0.6% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 6 210K (9) 207K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Sep +0.2% (15) +0.2% -- ex food & energy M/M Sep +0.2% (14) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Sep +2.4% (10) +2.7% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Sep +2.3% (10) +2.2% Friday 0830 Import Prices Sep +0.2% (6) -0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 100.0 (10) 100.1* (Prelim) *End-Sep Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

