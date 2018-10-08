Log in
Consumer Price Index Y/Y Growth Seen Slowing -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/08/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  NFIB Small Business Svy     Sep       108.0  (4)    108.8 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index        Sep      +0.2%   (19)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Sep      +0.2%   (15)  -0.1% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Sep      +0.2%   (5)   +0.1% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Aug      +0.8%   (8)   +0.6% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 6     208K   (14)   207K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (22)  +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Sep      +0.2%   (21)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Sep      +2.4%   (13)  +2.7% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Sep      +2.3%   (13)  +2.2% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices               Sep      +0.3%   (9)   -0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       100.0  (15)   100.1* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*End-Sep Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

