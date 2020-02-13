Consumer Price Index for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater – January 2020

News Release Information 20-292-ATL

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.7 percent since November and 3.8 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater increased 0.7 percent from November to January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the all items less food and energy index rose 0.6 percent since November. The food index increased 1.2 percent over the bi-monthly period, while the energy index was little changed, up 0.1 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U increased 3.8 percent from January 2019 to January 2020. The all items less food and energy index advanced 3.7 percent over the past 12 months. The energy and the food indexes also increased over the year, up 6.8 and 2.9 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 1.2 percent from November to January, led by a 1.8-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index rose 0.6 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The food index advanced 2.9 percent for the 12 months ending January, reflecting increases in the food away from home (4.7 percent) and the food at home (1.4 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index was little changed from November to January, up 0.1 percent. A 2.1-percent increase in the gasoline index was largely offset by a 2.2-percent decline in the electricity index. The utility (piped) gas service index was unchanged over the bi-monthly period.

The energy index advanced 6.8 percent for the 12 months ending January, reflecting a 14.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. Over the past year, the utility (piped) gas service index rose 2.0 percent, while the electricity index declined 0.8 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent from November to January. Several indexes increased since November including shelter (0.7 percent), new vehicles (3.8 percent), and recreation (2.0 percent).

Since January 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.7 percent, led by increases in the shelter and new vehicles indexes, up 3.9 and 11.4 percent, respectively.

Month 2018 2019 2020 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month January 0.8 -1.1 0.4 0.7 3.8 March 0.6 1.9 1.7 May 0.4 0.9 2.2 July 0.3 0.1 2.1 September 0.6 -0.1 1.5 November -0.3 2.3 0.2 2.0

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Core Based Statistical Area includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties.

