Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Price Index for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater – January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 12:07pm EST

News Release Information

20-292-ATL
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Area prices up 0.7 percent since November and 3.8 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater increased 0.7 percent from November to January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the all items less food and energy index rose 0.6 percent since November. The food index increased 1.2 percent over the bi-monthly period, while the energy index was little changed, up 0.1 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U increased 3.8 percent from January 2019 to January 2020. The all items less food and energy index advanced 3.7 percent over the past 12 months. The energy and the food indexes also increased over the year, up 6.8 and 2.9 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 1.2 percent from November to January, led by a 1.8-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index rose 0.6 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The food index advanced 2.9 percent for the 12 months ending January, reflecting increases in the food away from home (4.7 percent) and the food at home (1.4 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index was little changed from November to January, up 0.1 percent. A 2.1-percent increase in the gasoline index was largely offset by a 2.2-percent decline in the electricity index. The utility (piped) gas service index was unchanged over the bi-monthly period.

The energy index advanced 6.8 percent for the 12 months ending January, reflecting a 14.6-percent increase in the gasoline index. Over the past year, the utility (piped) gas service index rose 2.0 percent, while the electricity index declined 0.8 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent from November to January. Several indexes increased since November including shelter (0.7 percent), new vehicles (3.8 percent), and recreation (2.0 percent).

Since January 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.7 percent, led by increases in the shelter and new vehicles indexes, up 3.9 and 11.4 percent, respectively.

Month 2018 2019 2020
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

January

0.8 -1.1 0.4 0.7 3.8

March

0.6 1.9 1.7

May

0.4 0.9 2.2

July

0.3 0.1 2.1

September

0.6 -0.1 1.5

November

-0.3 2.3 0.2 2.0

The Consumer Price Index for February 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Core Based Statistical Area includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019 		Jan.
2020 		Jan.
2019 		Nov.
2019 		Dec.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

229.740 - 231.258 3.8 0.7 -

Food and beverages

232.029 - 234.623 3.0 1.1 -

Food

231.985 - 234.751 2.9 1.2 -

Food at home

230.744 232.835 232.141 1.4 0.6 -0.3

Cereals and bakery products

259.521 - 257.632 0.1 -0.7 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

215.019 - 227.320 5.5 5.7 -

Dairy and related products

213.004 - 214.498 2.9 0.7 -

Fruits and vegetables

321.811 - 322.268 1.0 0.1 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

174.689 - 172.481 0.7 -1.3 -

Other food at home

191.340 - 186.209 -2.3 -2.7 -

Food away from home

232.462 - 236.739 4.7 1.8 -

Alcoholic beverages

217.243 - 217.605 5.3 0.2 -

Housing

234.893 - 236.285 3.5 0.6 -

Shelter

269.779 270.348 271.608 3.9 0.7 0.5

Rent of primary residence

275.480 276.633 278.046 4.7 0.9 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

283.855 284.300 285.950 3.7 0.7 0.6

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

283.855 284.300 285.950 3.7 0.7 0.6

Fuels and utilities

212.014 - 209.111 0.3 -1.4 -

Household energy

167.006 167.010 163.409 -0.7 -2.2 -2.2

Energy Services

164.525 164.525 160.956 -0.8 -2.2 -2.2

Electricity

161.639 161.639 158.020 -0.8 -2.2 -2.2

Utility (piped) gas service

240.646 240.635 240.635 2.0 0.0 0.0

Household furnishings and operations

122.613 - 125.097 4.3 2.0 -

Apparel

133.286 - 129.124 -11.4 -3.1 -

Transportation

201.157 - 202.859 8.0 0.8 -

Private transportation

204.900 - 208.071 7.8 1.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

107.313 - 109.169 8.0 1.7 -

New vehicles

121.658 - 126.321 11.4 3.8 -

Used cars and trucks

132.095 - 130.247 -2.5 -1.4 -

Motor fuel

258.472 270.896 264.292 14.6 2.3 -2.4

Gasoline (all types)

252.960 265.192 258.299 14.6 2.1 -2.6

Unleaded regular

245.012 258.249 250.582 15.8 2.3 -3.0

Unleaded midgrade

233.651 235.660 236.032 6.6 1.0 0.2

Unleaded premium

279.173 281.398 281.742 6.1 0.9 0.1

Motor vehicle insurance

581.255 - 581.255 2.2 0.0 -

Medical Care

406.881 - 410.600 5.3 0.9 -

Recreation

123.280 - 125.733 2.7 2.0 -

Education and communication

133.627 - 133.162 2.0 -0.3 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

630.519 - 630.519 1.8 0.0 -

Other goods and services

304.852 - 303.929 0.6 -0.3 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

229.740 - 231.258 3.8 0.7 -

Commodities

172.047 - 174.268 3.4 1.3 -

Commodities less food & beverages

141.673 - 143.652 3.7 1.4 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

201.403 - 202.248 1.6 0.4 -

Durables

90.181 - 92.376 5.9 2.4 -

Services

280.963 - 281.896 4.0 0.3 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

220.221 - 221.629 3.7 0.6 -

All items less shelter

213.224 - 214.594 3.8 0.6 -

Commodities less food

145.250 - 147.199 3.7 1.3 -

Nondurables

216.844 - 218.716 2.4 0.9 -

Nondurables less food

202.574 - 203.452 1.9 0.4 -

Services less rent of shelter

290.270 - 289.880 4.2 -0.1 -

Services less medical care services

267.175 - 267.881 3.8 0.3 -

Energy

202.552 207.592 202.828 6.8 0.1 -2.3

All items less energy

231.759 - 233.346 3.6 0.7 -

All items less food and energy

231.947 - 233.350 3.7 0.6 -

- Data not available.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
12:29pCast & Crew Reaches Agreement to Acquire Media Services
BU
12:28pBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : applies for listing of ordinary shares on MOEX
PU
12:27pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
12:27pPRECISION DRILLING : shares jump on earnings beat despite lower revenue
AQ
12:25pVivendi plans an IPO of Universal by early 2023 at the latest
RE
12:24pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports lower income in Q4 but beats expectations
AQ
12:24pSTP INVESTMENT SERVICES : Acquires Accusource
BU
12:23pOPERA DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Opera Limited To Contact The Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4ORANGE : Orange 2019 Profit Soared
5SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group