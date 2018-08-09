Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jul      +0.2%   (24)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.2%   (23)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jul      +2.9%   (14)  +2.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +2.3%   (15)  +2.3% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul     -$76B    (5)  -$42.94B* 
 
*July 2017 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
04:21pTSX rises as Saudi Arabia reassures Canadian oil customers
RE
04:15pConsumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:55pCanadian dollar steadies as Saudi Arabia reassures Canadian oil customers
RE
03:22pOil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran kick in
RE
03:12pTREVALI MINING : Miner Trevali reports worker death at Burkina Faso mine
RE
03:07pLUNDIN MINING : Nevsun asks shareholders to reject Lundin's hostile bid
RE
02:26pSaudi Arabia reassures Canada on oil supply in row over jailed activists
RE
01:50pFutures up on steady oil prices
RE
01:48pCHINA'S TARIFF TURNAROUND : U.S. Crude Oil Drops Off the Target List
DJ
01:27pVEDANTA : Indian court grants Vedanta conditional access to its copper smelter
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.