Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (24) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (23) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +2.9% (14) +2.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +2.3% (15) +2.3% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$76B (5) -$42.94B* *July 2017 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

