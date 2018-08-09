Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (24) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (23) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +2.9% (14) +2.9%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +2.3% (15) +2.3%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$76B (5) -$42.94B*
*July 2017 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com