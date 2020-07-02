Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 2 July 2020

02/07/2020 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 0.7% in May 2020, compared with 0.9% in April and 1.7% in March, on the back of the largest fall in energy prices since September 2009. Energy prices declined by a further (minus) 13.4% in May, following the contraction of (minus) 12.2% in April. By contrast, food price inflation picked up to 4.5%, compared with 4.2% in April, the largest annual increase since December 2011. Excluding food and energy, OECD inflation was stable at 1.6% in May 2020.

Estimates for the OECD area in June are not currently available but Eurostat's flash estimate1 for the Euro area points to inflation picking up to 0.3% compared to 0.1% in May.

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Total / Food / Energy / Total less food, less energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Food, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020'>OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

____________________

1. Eurostat note: 'Data collection for HICP has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis in all euro area countries. Eurostat and the Member States' national statistical institutes have agreed a set of procedures to estimate prices that could not be collected due to mobility restrictions or closures of outlets. All information about these procedures is available on the Eurostat website section on inflation.'

Underlying data:

Consumer prices FAQs

Next publication date: 4 August 2020 - See all release dates

- See all release dates Contacts : for further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Relations Division on (33) 1 45 24 97 00 or news.contact@oecd.org; others should contact the Statistics Directorate and Data on stat.contact@oecd.org

: for further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Relations Division on (33) 1 45 24 97 00 or news.contact@oecd.org; others should contact the Statistics Directorate and Data on stat.contact@oecd.org Link to previous news releases

More information on price indices at www.oecd.org/std/prices-indices

‌

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents