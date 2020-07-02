Log in
Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 2 July 2020

07/02/2020 | 06:14am EDT
OECD annual inflation slowed to 0.7% in May 2020, driven by energy prices; food prices inflation continued to rise Download the entire news release (graphs and table included - PDF)

02/07/2020 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 0.7% in May 2020, compared with 0.9% in April and 1.7% in March, on the back of the largest fall in energy prices since September 2009. Energy prices declined by a further (minus) 13.4% in May, following the contraction of (minus) 12.2% in April. By contrast, food price inflation picked up to 4.5%, compared with 4.2% in April, the largest annual increase since December 2011. Excluding food and energy, OECD inflation was stable at 1.6% in May 2020.

Estimates for the OECD area in June are not currently available but Eurostat's flash estimate1 for the Euro area points to inflation picking up to 0.3% compared to 0.1% in May.


Consumer prices, selected areas
May 2020, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Total / Food / Energy / Total less food, less energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

Energy (CPI) and Food (CPI), selected areas
May 2018 - May 2020, percentage change on the same period of the previous year, %

OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Food, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020'>OECD Chart: Inflation (CPI), Energy, Annual growth rate (%), Monthly, Apr 2019 - Apr 2020

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

____________________

1. Eurostat note: 'Data collection for HICP has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis in all euro area countries. Eurostat and the Member States' national statistical institutes have agreed a set of procedures to estimate prices that could not be collected due to mobility restrictions or closures of outlets. All information about these procedures is available on the Eurostat website section on inflation.'

Underlying data:

@OECD_STAT

Related Documents

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 10:13:06 UTC
