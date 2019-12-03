Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:08am EST

OECD annual inflation stable at 1.6% in October 2019

03/12/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area was stable at 1.6 % in October 2019. Energy prices continued to fall, by (minus) 3.0%, following a contraction of (minus) 2.7% in September, while food price inflation picked-up marginally, to 1.4%, compared with 1.3% in September. Annual inflation excluding food and energy slowed to 2.0% in October compared with 2.1% in September.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

@OECD_STAT

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aNK LUKOIL : Russia yet to finalise stance before OPEC+ considers deeper oil cuts
RE
06:34aCentamin snubs $1.9 billion bid proposal from Endeavour Mining
RE
06:34aAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aSOLARWINDS : Introduces N-central 12.2—Providing Users with Deeper Network Monitoring, Increased Security Measures, and Enhanced Automation Capabilities
BU
06:33aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32aAIRBUS : EU will act as one over planned U.S. tariffs on France - Commission
RE
06:32aGlobal Vibration Meter Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Popularity of Micro-Electromechanical Sensor (MEMS) in Vibration Meters to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:32aDIAGNOSTICS : JV CoSara Receives Indian Regulatory Approval for Five Diagnostic Assays
BU
06:31aARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : to Present at Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference
BU
06:31aAURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present Preclinical Voclosporin Data at 2020 Keystone Symposia Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
5Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group