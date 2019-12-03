Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 December 2019

OECD annual inflation stable at 1.6% in October 2019

03/12/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area was stable at 1.6 % in October 2019. Energy prices continued to fall, by (minus) 3.0%, following a contraction of (minus) 2.7% in September, while food price inflation picked-up marginally, to 1.4%, compared with 1.3% in September. Annual inflation excluding food and energy slowed to 2.0% in October compared with 2.1% in September.

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

