Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 December 2019

OECD annual inflation stable at 1.6% in October 2019
03/12/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area was stable at 1.6 % in October 2019. Energy prices continued to fall, by (minus) 3.0%, following a contraction of (minus) 2.7% in September, while food price inflation picked-up marginally, to 1.4%, compared with 1.3% in September. Annual inflation excluding food and energy slowed to 2.0% in October compared with 2.1% in September.
Underlying data:
Source: Consumer price indices, OECD
