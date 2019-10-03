Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 October 2019

OECD annual inflation slows to 1.9% in August 2019

03/10/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 1.9 % in August 2019, from 2.1% in July, as energy prices fell by (minus) 1.8%, after being stable in July, while food price inflation slowed to 1.7%, compared with 2.1% in July. Annual inflation excluding food and energy was stable at 2.3% in August.

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

