Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 October 2019

OECD annual inflation slows to 1.9% in August 2019
03/10/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 1.9 % in August 2019, from 2.1% in July, as energy prices fell by (minus) 1.8%, after being stable in July, while food price inflation slowed to 1.7%, compared with 2.1% in July. Annual inflation excluding food and energy was stable at 2.3% in August.
