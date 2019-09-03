Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 3 September 2019

OECD annual inflation nudges up to 2.1% in July 2019

03/09/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 2.1% in July 2019, from 2.0% in June, as annual inflation excluding food and energy increased to 2.3%, compared with 2.2% in June. Energy prices were flat, following the (minus) 0.2% decrease in June, while food price inflation slowed slightly to 2.1%, compared with 2.2% in June.

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

