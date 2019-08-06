Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 6 August 2019

OECD annual inflation slows to 2.1% in June 2019

06/08/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 2.1% in June 2019, from 2.3% in May, as energy prices fell by (minus) 0.1%, following the 2.4% increase in May. Food price inflation also slowed to 2.3%, compared with 2.5% in May, while annual inflation excluding food and energy increased marginally to 2.2%, compared with 2.1% in May.

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

