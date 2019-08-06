Log in
Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 6 August 2019

08/06/2019 | 06:15am EDT

OECD annual inflation slows to 2.1% in June 2019

Download the entire news release (graphs and table included - PDF)

06/08/2019 - Annual inflation in the OECD area slowed to 2.1% in June 2019, from 2.3% in May, as energy prices fell by (minus) 0.1%, following the 2.4% increase in May. Food price inflation also slowed to 2.3%, compared with 2.5% in May, while annual inflation excluding food and energy increased marginally to 2.2%, compared with 2.1% in May.

‌‌‌

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌

Underlying data:

Source: Consumer price indices, OECD

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:14:08 UTC
