Consumer Prices for January 2020

02/10/2020 | 09:58pm EST

In January 2020, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 5.4 percent year-on-year, with an increase of 5.1 percent in urban and 6.3 percent in rural. The food prices went up by 20.6 percent, and the non-food prices increased by 1.6 percent. The prices of consumer goods went up by 7.7 percent, and that of services grew by 1.5 percent.

In January, national consumer prices rose by 1.4 percent month-on-month. Among them, the prices in urban and rural were both up by 1.4 percent; the prices of foodstuff increased by 4.4 percent, that of non-foodstuff increased by 0.6 percent; and that of consumer goods and services went up by 1.6 and 1.0 percent.

I. Year-on-Year Changes of Prices of Different Categories

In January, prices of food, tobacco and liquor went up by 15.2 percent year-on-year, affecting nearly 4.52 percentage points increase in the CPI. Of which, livestock meat price up by 76.7 percent, affecting nearly 3.38 percentage points increase in the CPI (price of pork was up by 116.0 percent, affecting nearly 2.76 percentage points increase in the CPI); Fresh vegetable prices jumped by 17.1 percent, affecting the CPI up by 0.45 percentage point; The price of aquatic products jumped by 3.8 percent, affecting nearly 0.07 percentage point increase in the CPI; The price of eggs rose by 2.4 percent, affecting the CPI up by about 0.02 percentage point; Grain prices rose by 0.5 percent, affecting CPI up by about 0.01 percentage point; Fresh fruit prices decreased by 5.0 percent, affecting nearly 0.09 percentage point decrease in the CPI.

Prices in the other seven categories were all up year on year. In which, the prices of other goods and services, health care, education, culture and entertainment rose by 4.8, 2.3 and 2.2 percent respectively, and the prices of transportation and communications, clothing, housing and daily goods and services rose by 0.9, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.2 percent respectively.

II. Month-on-Month Changes of Prices of Different Categories

In January, food, tobacco and alcohol prices went up by 3.1 percent month-on-month, affecting CPI increase by 1.01 percentage points. In which, fresh vegetable prices went up by 15.3 percent, affecting CPI up by 0.39 percentage point; Livestock meat prices rose by 6.1 percent, affecting nearly 0.43 percentage point increase in the CPI (price of pork was up by 8.5 percent, affecting nearly 0.39 percentage point increase in the CPI);Fresh fruits prices went up by 5.5 percent, affecting CPI increase by 0.09 percentage point. Aquatic products prices rose by 4.5 percent, affecting CPI up by 0.08 percentage point; Egg prices dropped by 3.2 percent, affecting CPI down by 0.02 percentage point.

Other 7 kinds of price went up 5 down 1 and 1 unchanged. In which, prices for other goods and services jumped by 1.8 percent, that of transportation and communications, education, culture and entertainment both rose by 1.4 percent, and that of health care, household goods and services went up by 0.6 and 0.2 percent; that of housing unchanged, while that of clothing fell 0.5 percent.

Consumer Prices in January

Items

January

M/M (%)

Y/Y (%)

Consumer Prices

1.4

5.4

Of which: Urban

1.4

5.1

Rural

1.4

6.3

Of which: Food

4.4

20.6

Non food

0.6

1.6

Of which: Consumer Goods

1.6

7.7

Services

1.0

1.5

Of which: Excluding Food and Energy

0.5

1.5

Of which: Excluding Fresh Vegetables and Fresh Fruits

1.0

5.3

By Commodity Categories

I. Food

3.1

15.2

Grain

-0.1

0.5

Cooking Oil

0.1

5.0

Fresh Vegetables

15.3

17.1

Meat

6.1

76.7

Of which: Pork

8.5

116.0

Beef

1.6

20.2

Mutton

0.8

10.4

Aquatic Products

4.5

3.8

Eggs

-3.2

2.4

Dairy products

-0.3

0.5

Fresh Fruits

5.5

-5.0

Tobacco

0.0

0.8

Liquor

-0.5

2.6

II. Clothing

-0.5

0.6

Clothing

-0.7

0.7

Clothing Processing Service

0.7

3.1

Shoes

-0.2

0.1

III. Residence

0.0

0.5

House Renting

-0.2

0.7

Water, Electricity, and Fuel

0.3

0.3

IV. Household Articles and Services

0.2

0.2

Household Appliances

-0.3

-1.7

Household Services

3.2

3.5

V. Transportation and Communication

1.4

0.9

Transportation Facilities

0.0

-1.8

Fuels for Vehicles

2.7

7.2

Vehicle Use and Maintenance

1.9

3.0

Communication Facilities

-0.4

-4.1

Communication Services

0.0

-0.7

Postal Services

1.0

0.1

VI. Education, Culture and Recreation

1.4

2.2

Education Services

0.1

2.7

Tourism

8.6

4.2

VII. Health Care

0.6

2.3

Traditional Chinese Medicines

0.2

2.9

Western Medicines

-0.4

2.5

Health Care Services

1.1

2.4

VIII. Other Articles and Services

1.8

4.8

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an index measuring changes over time in the price level of consumer goods and services purchased by residents, which comprehensively reflects the changes of price level.

2. Statistical Coverage

Consumer Price Index (CPI) covers the prices of goods and services of 8 categories and 262 basic dishvisions which cover the living consumption of urban and rural residents, including food, tobacco and liquor; clothing; residence; household articles and services; transportation and communication; education, culture and recreation; health care; other articles and services.

3. Survey Methods

The prices collection units are selected and determined by sample survey methods, and the original data of consumer prices are collected by specific person in fixed place at fixed time. Data are collected from 88,000 prices collection units in 500 cities and counties of the 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), which cover shopping malls, supermarkets, open fairs, service outlets and Internet E-commerce suppliers.

4. Data Description

Due to 'rounding-off', sometimes the aggregate data is the same as the high or low value of the classified data.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 02:57:00 UTC
