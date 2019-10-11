Log in
Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early October

10/11/2019 | 10:42am EDT

By Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON--U.S. consumer sentiment grew more positive in early October, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday. The survey results are preliminary.

--The survey's headline index of consumer sentiment was 96.0 in early October, up 3.0% from 93.2 at the end of September. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 92.0 for early October.

--The survey's index of current economic conditions--based on respondents' assessments of their and other consumers' financial situation--was at 113.4 in early October versus 108.5 in September.

--The survey's measure of expectations--based on respondents' financial outlook for themselves, businesses and the U.S. as a whole--rose to 84.8 from 83.4 at the end of last month.

--"Sentiment rebounded in early October as consumers anticipated larger income gains and lower inflation during the year ahead," Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist, said in a statement. "Nonetheless, there are significant global and domestic uncertainties that will keep consumers cautious spenders, although the income gains among lower and middle income households will translate into higher spending among these households," he added.

Other recent data have pointed to a pullback in consumer optimism. A separate measure of consumer confidence declined in September for the second straight month.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com

