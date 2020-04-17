Consumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 60.0 -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.50M (8) 5.77M -- percent change -4.7% +6.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 18 4.1M (6) 5.245M 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr 35.0 (4) 48.5* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr 33.0 (4) 39.8* 1000 New Home Sales Mar 663K (8) 765K -- percent change Mar -13.3% -4.4% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -17 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar -10.0% (8) +1.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 60.0 (5) 71.0** (Final) *End-March Reading **April Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

