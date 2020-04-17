Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 60.0 -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales          Mar       5.50M (8)   5.77M 
                  -- percent change                   -4.7%       +6.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 18     4.1M  (6)   5.245M 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Apr        35.0  (4)   48.5* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Apr        33.0  (4)   39.8* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Mar        663K  (8)   765K 
                  -- percent change         Mar       -13.3%      -4.4% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Apr        N/A        -17 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Mar       -10.0%  (8) +1.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Apr        60.0   (5)  71.0** 
                 (Final) 
 
*End-March Reading 
**April Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
07:54pGOLD : EY whistleblower awarded $11 million after suppression of gold audit
RE
07:40pConsumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 60.0 -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:31pCRUDE OIL HELD IN SEA STORAGE HITS NEW RECORD AT 160 MILLION BBLS : sources
RE
01:26pChina crude oil runs hit 15-month low as virus cripples demand
RE
08:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07:45aChina crude oil runs hit 15-month low as virus cripples demand
RE
05:09aNon OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
RE
04:39aChina March daily aluminium output slips as low prices force smelter cuts
RE
04/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/16Coronavirus spurs new clash between Big Oil and Big Corn over U.S. biofuels
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group