Consumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 67.0 -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.34M (20) 5.77M -- percent change -7.5% +6.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 18 4.3M (16) 5.245M 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr 35.0 (6) 48.5* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr 32.0 (6) 39.8* 1000 New Home Sales Mar 647K (20) 765K -- percent change Mar -15.4% -4.4% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr -29 (3) -17 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar -12.0% (20) +1.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 67.0 (16) 71.0** (Final) *End-March Reading **April Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

