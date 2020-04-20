Consumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 67.0 -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Mar 5.34M (20) 5.77M
-- percent change -7.5% +6.5%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 18 4.3M (16) 5.245M
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Apr 35.0 (6) 48.5*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Apr 32.0 (6) 39.8*
1000 New Home Sales Mar 647K (20) 765K
-- percent change Mar -15.4% -4.4%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr -29 (3) -17
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar -12.0% (20) +1.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 67.0 (16) 71.0**
(Final)
*End-March Reading
**April Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
