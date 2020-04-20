Log in
Consumer Sentiment Seen Slipping to 67.0 -- Data Week Ahead Update

04/20/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales          Mar       5.34M (20)   5.77M 
                  -- percent change                   -7.5%        +6.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 18     4.3M  (16)   5.245M 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Apr        35.0  (6)    48.5* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Apr        32.0  (6)    39.8* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Mar        647K  (20)   765K 
                  -- percent change         Mar       -15.4%       -4.4% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Apr       -29     (3)  -17 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders        Mar       -12.0%  (20) +1.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Apr        67.0   (16)  71.0** 
                 (Final) 
 
*End-March Reading 
**April Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

