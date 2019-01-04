Consumer Shares Climb After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies climbed amid strong economic data. U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank. Marriott International Inc. said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but confirmed that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people in what security analysts have described as a potential foreign-intelligence gold mine. Marriott, the world's largest hotel company, disclosed in November that a hack in the reservation database for its Starwood properties may have exposed the personal information of up to 500 million guests. Carlos Ghosn is likely to get his first chance to make his case in public on Tuesday after his lawyer made the unusual demand that the Tokyo District Court justify his detention. Mr. Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, has been held in a Tokyo jail since Nov. 19 and hasn't appeared in public. As is typical in Japan, hearings about extending his detention have been closed. GameStop shares were up 17% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported private-equity firms Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company. GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods. Richard Baker, who built Hudson's Bay Co. into a collection of famous department stores, is consolidating his hold on the company by buying a roughly 8% stake held by a large shareholder.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com