Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Climb After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 05:24pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies climbed amid strong economic data. U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, suggesting the economy maintained strong momentum at the end of 2018 even as financial markets sank. Marriott International Inc. said fewer customers were affected in a massive data breach than initially feared but confirmed that hackers had compromised the passport numbers of millions of people in what security analysts have described as a potential foreign-intelligence gold mine. Marriott, the world's largest hotel company, disclosed in November that a hack in the reservation database for its Starwood properties may have exposed the personal information of up to 500 million guests. Carlos Ghosn is likely to get his first chance to make his case in public on Tuesday after his lawyer made the unusual demand that the Tokyo District Court justify his detention. Mr. Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, has been held in a Tokyo jail since Nov. 19 and hasn't appeared in public. As is typical in Japan, hearings about extending his detention have been closed. GameStop shares were up 17% Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported private-equity firms Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management are bidding for the company. GM's self-driving car unit, Cruise, and DoorDash plans to provide food deliveries via autonomous vehicles, the latest attempt to use driverless technology to improve the shipment of goods. Richard Baker, who built Hudson's Bay Co. into a collection of famous department stores, is consolidating his hold on the company by buying a roughly 8% stake held by a large shareholder.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12pU.S. December Nonfarm Payrolls Grew by 312,000 - 2nd Update
DJ
05:49pTrump downplays Apple woes, says China economy helps U.S. in trade talks
RE
05:39pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : What's the beef with the Check-off Lawsuit?
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pTechnology Shares Climb on Hopes for Trade Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up as Fed's Powell Signals Flexibility on Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Shamrock Farms
PU
05:24pConsumer Shares Climb After Strong Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pHealth Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:20pIndustrials Up as Trade Remains in Focus -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100..
2MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC : CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Pla..
3PG&E CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: California utility PG&E explores bankruptcy filing - sources
4CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC : CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Launches on Apple TV, Offers Apple TV 4K to Cus..
5ESI GROUP : to Exhibit at CES 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.