Consumer Shares Climb, But Some Sales Reports Disappoint -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies climbed on optimism about trade and the economy. Dick's Sporting Goods bucked the general trend of strong retail reports by posting a decline in same-store sales citing weaker sales of Under Armour Inc. apparel and a decision to pull back from the hunting business. American Eagle Outfitters reported softer-than-expected sales growth in its highflying Aerie brand, pushing down the apparel and accessories retailer's stock price. Brown-Forman lowered its profit outlook because of the uncertainty and added costs created by recently enacted EU tariffs on U.S. whiskey. General Motors Co.'s plans to ramp up electric-vehicle production in China were set back after the auto maker determined the Chinese-made batteries it intended to use failed to meet its own performance and safety standards during testing. Aston Martin launched plans for a stock-market listing that could value the maker of the famed sports car driven by James Bond at around $6 billion. Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in China, has turned down an offer worth more than $17 billion to take it private. Barnes & Noble's former chief executive is suing the firm, accusing the company's executive chairman of fabricating reasons to fire him about a month after a deal to sell the company fell apart.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com