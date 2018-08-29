Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Climb, But Some Sales Reports Disappoint -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies climbed on optimism about trade and the economy. Dick's Sporting Goods bucked the general trend of strong retail reports by posting a decline in same-store sales citing weaker sales of Under Armour Inc. apparel and a decision to pull back from the hunting business. American Eagle Outfitters reported softer-than-expected sales growth in its highflying Aerie brand, pushing down the apparel and accessories retailer's stock price. Brown-Forman lowered its profit outlook because of the uncertainty and added costs created by recently enacted EU tariffs on U.S. whiskey. General Motors Co.'s plans to ramp up electric-vehicle production in China were set back after the auto maker determined the Chinese-made batteries it intended to use failed to meet its own performance and safety standards during testing. Aston Martin launched plans for a stock-market listing that could value the maker of the famed sports car driven by James Bond at around $6 billion. Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in China, has turned down an offer worth more than $17 billion to take it private. Barnes & Noble's former chief executive is suing the firm, accusing the company's executive chairman of fabricating reasons to fire him about a month after a deal to sell the company fell apart.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aMALTA FREEPORT TERMINALS : Protective boom deployed as precaution outside Pretty Bay after oil spill (29/08/2018)
PU
12:12aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by the IMF's Managing Director on Argentina
PU
12:12aBRUCE POLIQUIN : Victory for U.S. Newspapers, Publishers Following Advocacy from Sens. Collins, King and Rep. Poliquin
PU
12:02aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Adopting Territorial Dimension is Key Perspective for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
12:02aSCHUMER ANNOUNCES : Following his all-out push, the international trade commission has voted to remove tariffs on canadian groundwood paper imports; senator calls decision a major victory for american jobs and community newspapers everywhere
PU
12:02aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges Forex Trader and Firm with Fraud and Registration Violations
PU
12:02aDEMOCRATIC PARTY OF GEORGIA : Brian Kemp Uses Tourism Forum to Tout Legislation That’s Bad for Georgia’s Economy
PU
12:02aARIZONA FARM BUREAU : Pecan Power in Arizona Farming
PU
12:02aPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : ITC Votes Unanimously Against Newsprint Tariff
PU
08/29Argentina burns reserves, asks for early IMF help as peso crashes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Announces Operating and Financial Results for the Three and Six ..
2WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC : WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA : Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2018
3Hammer-Schlagen® Stump Registers As Trademark
4MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of M..
5TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC : TINLEY BEVERAGE : Launches Moscow Mule Cannabis-Infused Cocktail

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.