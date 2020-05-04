Consumer Shares Climb Even as One Retailer Declares Bankruptcy -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher as some U.S. states eased restrictions and began to reopen their economies, but it wasn't soon enough for at least one retailer.

J. Crew Group filed for bankruptcy protection, crushed by the damage from coronavirus. It was the first big retailer to do so, but others are likely to follow.

Neiman Marcus Group is also in the process of completing talks with multiple groups of lenders ahead of a planned bankruptcy filing, and J.C. Penney has been in talks with lenders for bankruptcy financing that could total $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to resume sailings on eight ships departing from Florida and Texas beginning Aug. 1 and is extending the cancellations of some of its other voyages-in North America and Australia-to later in the year as it continues to tackle the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell 8% Monday after it released an earnings report that showed its quarterly sales and earnings per share missed estimates. Tyson warned that the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt business for months to come, reducing its meat production.

The top U.S. meat supplier by sales has been struggling to fulfill certain orders after Covid-19 closed some plants, executives said. Meanwhile, it is rerouting millions of pounds of meat each week, as demand shifts abruptly toward grocery stores and away from restaurants.

