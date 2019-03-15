Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Edge Higher as Sentiment Brightens -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies climbed as data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose at the beginning of March, a sign that consumers may be feeling more optimistic than they did to start the year. The University of Michigan on Friday said its consumer sentiment index increased to 97.8 after registering 93.8 at the end of February and 91.2 in January, the lowest level since October 2016. The chief executive of Newell Brands is leaving the consumer-products conglomerate, which has struggled with weak sales and missed targets since a merger put Sharpie pens, Mr. Coffee machines and Yankee Candle under the same roof. Ford Motor Co. is to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and an undetermined number of jobs in the U.K., a company spokeswoman said Friday, after the company launched plans to redefine its struggling European business earlier this year. The SEC charged Volkswagen and its former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn with defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the emissions-cheating scandal that the auto maker is trying to leave in the past. Elon Musk unveiled the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle with an eventual starting price of $39,000, his next big bet for Tesla to appeal to a wider swath of electric car buyers. Amazon.com Inc. tested a pop-up feature on its app that in some instances pitched its private-label goods on rivals' product pages, an experiment that shows the e-commerce giant's aggressiveness in hawking lower-priced products including its own house brands. StarKist Co. reached a settlement to resolve antitrust complaints from a group of retailers including Kroger Co., the latest such resolution following its admission that it conspired with other companies to raise prices on canned tuna.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pCITY OF SELMA TX : Ventura Blvd. and Brightleaf Update
PU
06:34pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019
PU
06:24pSEMICONDUCTORS SURPASS CARS AS A TOP U.S. EXPORT IN 2018, REMAIN #4 OVERALL BLOG : 03/15/19
PU
06:19pWEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS : March 15, 2018
PU
06:04pAir Canada, United Airlines say 737 MAX groundings to hurt business
RE
05:54pWE ENERGIES : Keep your family safe by clearing snow and ice away from meters and vents
PU
05:49pCITY OF NASHVILLE TN : Police - Media Releases 3/15/2019 MNPD Continues to Plan for the 2019 NFL Draft Coming to Downtown Nashville Next Month; Road Closures Start on April 5th
PU
05:49pUtilities Shares Slip as Traders Seek Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:48pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Services Scramble to Remove Shooting Video -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pU.S. oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5INTERSERVE PLC : INTERSERVE : British outsourcer Interserve taken over by its creditors

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.