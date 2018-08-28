Log in
Consumer Shares Edge Higher on Strong Consumer Confidence -- Consumer Roundup

08/28/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose after one reading of consumer confidence hit a two-decade high. The Conference Board on Tuesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence climbed to 133.4 in August from 127.9 in July, the highest since October 2000. Yum China Holdings rejected a private buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the fast-food chain at more than $17 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Electronics chain Best Buy Co. reported another quarter of rising sales as consumers continue to splurge on televisions and other gadgets but warned that profit growth would slow in the current quarter as the retailer continues to invest in its operations. Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co. reported soaring profit and sales in its latest quarter, underscoring the willingness of well-heeled shoppers to flex their spending muscle with luxury brands and brushing aside concerns of a trade tiff with the U.S. and China. Hain Celestial warned of continuing sales declines in the U.S. as competition intensifies for natural and organic products. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 6.2% in June, down from the 6.4% year-over-year increase reported in May.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

