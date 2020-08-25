Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were nearly flat amid mixed data as gains in consumer discretionary stocks were offset by losses in consumer staples.

Consumer confidence fell in August to a new pandemic low after a fresh rash of coronavirus cases during the summer. The index of consumer confidence sank to 84.8 this month from a revised 91.7 in July, the Conference Board said Tuesday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected a reading of 93.0.

Meanwhile, home-price growth held flat in June, as home sales started to rebound following the pandemic-related lockdowns. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.3% in the year that ended in June, unchanged from the prior month.

In corporate news, General Motors is taking the unusual step of tapping salaried workers to keep the lines running at its pickup-truck factory near St. Louis as the company continues to struggle with staffing the plant amid pandemic-related absences. The Detroit auto maker has asked white-collared employees to voluntarily fill in on jobs that are normally staffed by unionized workers, while it works to make up for production lost this spring during a nearly two-month factory shutdown, a company spokesman said. The United Auto Workers union has pushed back against the move, arguing that it violates the company's labor contract requiring assembly-line jobs be filled only by union members. A UAW spokesman said the union's local chapter has filed a grievance with GM. GM said in a statement that it believes its actions are necessary and appropriate given the challenges of operating during a pandemic.

Apparel retailer J.Crew Group won approval for its plan to emerge from bankruptcy with a deal cutting its debt and handing ownership to a group of its lenders led by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC.

In earnings headlines, Best Buy's online sales surged in the latest quarter as consumers bought laptops, appliances and other items that help them work, learn, and cook from home, but executives said product shortages crimped the gains.

J.M. Smucker shares rose after the food manufacturer reported a surge in sales in its most recent fiscal quarter and raised its fiscal year 2021 outlook for net sales, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORELOGIC, INC. -0.43% 66.58 Delayed Quote.52.99%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.05% 29.69 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pBiden says supports ethanol, hits Trump on handling of U.S. biofuel laws
RE
05:44pU.S. Government-Bond Yields Rise After Trade Progress -- Update
DJ
05:40pPalantir Technologies Says Revenue For Year Ended 2019 Was $742.6 Mln
RE
05:32pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for California Wildfire Victims
PU
05:30pUtilities Shares Fall as Storms, Wildfires Ravage States -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Lead Market Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTechnology Shares Continue to Gain -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:23pGM, Ford coronavirus U.S. ventilator projects close in on their finish lines
RE
05:21pShares of Banks and Lenders Edge Higher on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pConsumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group