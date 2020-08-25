Consumer Shares Flat as Consumer Confidence Disappoints -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were nearly flat amid mixed data as gains in consumer discretionary stocks were offset by losses in consumer staples.

Consumer confidence fell in August to a new pandemic low after a fresh rash of coronavirus cases during the summer. The index of consumer confidence sank to 84.8 this month from a revised 91.7 in July, the Conference Board said Tuesday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected a reading of 93.0.

Meanwhile, home-price growth held flat in June, as home sales started to rebound following the pandemic-related lockdowns. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 4.3% in the year that ended in June, unchanged from the prior month.

In corporate news, General Motors is taking the unusual step of tapping salaried workers to keep the lines running at its pickup-truck factory near St. Louis as the company continues to struggle with staffing the plant amid pandemic-related absences. The Detroit auto maker has asked white-collared employees to voluntarily fill in on jobs that are normally staffed by unionized workers, while it works to make up for production lost this spring during a nearly two-month factory shutdown, a company spokesman said. The United Auto Workers union has pushed back against the move, arguing that it violates the company's labor contract requiring assembly-line jobs be filled only by union members. A UAW spokesman said the union's local chapter has filed a grievance with GM. GM said in a statement that it believes its actions are necessary and appropriate given the challenges of operating during a pandemic.

Apparel retailer J.Crew Group won approval for its plan to emerge from bankruptcy with a deal cutting its debt and handing ownership to a group of its lenders led by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC.

In earnings headlines, Best Buy's online sales surged in the latest quarter as consumers bought laptops, appliances and other items that help them work, learn, and cook from home, but executives said product shortages crimped the gains.

J.M. Smucker shares rose after the food manufacturer reported a surge in sales in its most recent fiscal quarter and raised its fiscal year 2021 outlook for net sales, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow.

